NuVasive At New Highs As New Management Has Quickly Built Credibility

I like NuVasive's new plans and priorities, and the shares have responded very well, leading me to view this more as a hold or watchlist candidate now.

NuVasive's entry into robotics looks promising, particularly in the context of the overall Pulse platform, but the X360 is doing the heavy lifting to reignite growth today.

Companies don’t turn on a dime, and it’s not fair to attribute all of NuVasive’s (NUVA) recent improvements to new management, but there has definitely been a shift at NuVasive – not just in tone and priorities, but in delivered performance as well. With NuVasive not only improving strongly upon its core (the X360 platform) but also expanding into new areas (Pulse Robotics), and showing improved operational execution, it’s no wonder investors have come back to this name. I liked NuVasive in June, and the shares are up about 35% since then, almost quintupling the performance of the larger medical device segment. Although 2019 has developed more or less as I expected from a modeling perspective, I’m more bullish on the company’s near-to-medium-term future. Although the stock already reflects this, this would certainly be a name to reconsider on a pullback.

X360 Driving Some Share

The overall spine market has improved some, but pricing is still challenging, with NuVasive still seeing low single-digit price erosion. The bigger factor in NuVasive’s recent healthy performance in its core spine business (up over 8% organic in Q3 and 6% in Q2) seems to be the X360 platform. Part of the company’s ongoing commitment to lateral access, this platform can access a wide range of cases (L5 to S1), save as much as an hour of OR time, and reduce all-in costs by multiple thousands of dollars. Not only that, but this platform augments NuVasive’s long-held strength in lateral lumbar procedures with capabilities in anterior lumbar (or ALIF), giving NuVasive a chance to increase share-of-procedure revenue, as that ALIF revenue would in the past have gone to other spine companies.

A Quickening Pulse

NuVasive’s Pulse platform is still largely in demonstration mode, with real revenue expected to materialize in 2020. As a reminder, the Pulse is a modular technology platform that brings many of NuVasive’s best ideas together in what management believes is a significant procedure-enabling system. Pulse is basically a single platform for planning, monitoring, imaging, and navigation, including the company’s NVM5 neuromonitoring, IGA planning software, Pulse 2D/3D navigation, Bendini rod-bending, and LessRay imaging platform.

While the total price of all of this is not cheap, it addresses many significant surgeon concerns in an integrated platform. What’s more, as a modular platform, customers don’t have to go all-in right from the start.

I think enabling technologies are still at least somewhat underappreciated in this market. As NuVasive highlighted at its recent investor day (and I’ve mentioned in prior pieces), the company has done a great job of establishing strong share in minimally-invasive spine (50% share in lateral, 16% share in TLIF/PLIF), but the penetration of minimally invasive into open procedures has stalled some, largely due to the heterogeneity of many cases. With stronger planning, imaging, and navigation tools, though, I believe NuVasive can penetrate more of those open procedures with minimally invasive approaches.

NuVasive has also highlighted its upcoming robotics platform that will also be integrated into the Pulse platform. Overall, the platform is smaller than competing platforms from companies like Globus (GMED), Medtronic (MDT), and Zimmer (ZBH), and it has a highly maneuverable arm with multiple points of articulation. With FDA approval looking like a mid-to-2H’21 event, NuVasive will clearly be late to the market, but the ability to integrate the robotic arm with the suite of Pulse technologies should mitigate some of that lateness.

Management Seems Pragmatically Ambitious

Considering the five-year plan that management presented at that investor day, I think NuVasive is being led with what I would call prudent or pragmatic ambition – the new CEO is clearly looking to reaccelerate NuVasive’s growth and drive further operating leverage, but isn’t promising investors the moon.

A five-year 5% to 7% revenue CAGR target, with core spine growing around 5% and international growing at a mid-teens rate is ambitious but doable, particularly if the X360 and Pulse platforms can rebuild some momentum, put NuVasive back on a share-growth trajectory, and grab more share from open procedures, as well as grab share within open procedures by expanding its offerings in complex, deformity, and cervical.

The target of “20%-plus” operating margins depends a lot on just how much “plus” management is counting on. Adjusted operating margin will probably be a little under 16% for all of 2019, and I think 17% margin in 2021/22 is definitely achievable, but 20% in 2024 is going to take some work. Management made its case for how to get there – increased OUS scale, in-house 3D printing, increased manufacturing efficiency, and improved procurement/productivity – but I believe this is the riskiest part of the guidance.

Turning briefly to international, this has long been a big piece of NuVasive’s growth plan, but execution has been frustratingly inconsistent. While NuVasive has around 10% global spine share, its share outside the U.S. is below 5%. Doubling that over five years is possible, and NuVasive finally has the needed scale in many markets, but the key will be to grow the business optimally – there’s a lot of volume in OUS markets, but not necessarily so much value, so NuVasive will need to focus on the best opportunities out there (which I believe they can/will).

The Outlook

If management achieves its fourth quarter guidance, full-year revenue will be within one-half percent of my initial estimate for the year, with operating margin slightly better than I’d expected. While 2019 has developed as I expected, I’m more bullish on 2020 and 2021 now given some improvements in the broader market, some due diligence calls related to X360 and Pulse, and improving confidence in management’s ability to execute.

With all of that in place, I’m upping my expectations for 2020-2028, leading to a roughly half-point improvement in my long-term revenue growth rate estimate (from around 4.5% to 5%). My long-term margin and FCF margin targets haven’t really changed much, but the Street does seem to have closed the gap with me (I was relatively more bullish than the sell-side back in June).

NuVasive isn’t particularly cheap on a DCF basis, and that’s not particularly surprising, as growth med-tech seldom trades below DCF-based fair value, and NuVasive is currently on the growth side of the growth/value line again. With improving growth prospects and margins, though, I do believe a slightly higher EV/revenue multiple is in order and the combination of a 0.25x bump to the multiple and a shift to 2020 numbers drives my revenue/margin-based fair value to around $79.

The Bottom Line

Given where the stock is, I can’t really say that NuVasive is a great buy now, particularly in light of shrinking valuation premiums in the med-tech sector over the last few months. If that trend reverses and the market once again favors med-tech growth over med-tech value (growth was the winner in 2019), NuVasive could continue this strong run, and I certainly won’t be surprised if NuVasive helps its own cause with some beat-and-raise quarters. Still, given the valuation today, this is more of a hold or a watchlist candidate for me now.

