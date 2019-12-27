Sally Beauty: Opportunity In A Beaten Down Retailer

Image source

Beauty products retailer Sally Beauty (SBH) has had a wild 2019. The stock is right near where it began the year today - at $18 - but in between, shares hit $11 before rallying to $21. The company's fundamentals have always been weaker than rival Ulta Beauty (ULTA) - particularly from a growth perspective. That is still very much the case, but it doesn't mean Sally has nothing to offer investors. I think the stock is fairly priced today, with a slight balance of risk in the favor of the bulls.

Steady as she goes

Sally has been a steady performer for many years. The company's footprint hasn't changed much and its comparable sales have been middling at best. Indeed, as we can see below, revenue (in millions of dollars) hasn't really moved in the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Sally produced $3.8 billion of revenue in 2015 and last year, produced ~1% more than its 2015 revenue total. Essentially, there is no growth. The fiscal year that ended in September of 2019 showed some promise at the end, with the company reporting FQ4 comparable sales of +1.1%. That may not sound like much, but for a company with no revenue growth for five years, a 1.1% gain in comparable sales is a big deal. The company is seeing strong performance from its e-commerce business, which added 27% to its revenue total in Q4 over the prior year's period. Sally's investments in its digital channels in recent years are paying off, and it is in the form of higher revenue.

For the next two years, analysts expect very little growth, seeing the company add ~1% annually to the top line.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This obviously looks pretty reasonable as there aren't any transformational changes coming that would see Sally's revenue total materially higher. I think 0% to 2% annual revenue growth is a reasonable target for Sally for the long term, so I can get behind the estimates above.

One thing Sally has always enjoyed is very high profit margins. Below, we can see the company's gross margins, SG&A costs, and operating margins for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Sally's gross margins are very strong at ~50% of revenue, but SG&A costs are high in the area of 35%. No matter, because despite high SG&A costs - which I'd like to see closer to 30% of revenue - Sally has managed to produce 12% to 13% operating margins for many years. That's a very strong showing for any retailer and is on par with Ulta. Despite essentially no revenue growth, this company has managed to maintain tremendous profitability levels, which is certainly very appealing when evaluating the stock.

On the other hand, just like revenue, there is no catalyst I can see that would produce higher margins; I think Sally is essentially stuck where it is today.

Finally, here's a snapshot of the company's outstanding shares at the end of the past five fiscal years, showing Sally's success with its buyback program.

Source: TIKR.com

Sally's share count has declined from 151 million at the end of 2015 to just 116 million as of the end of the most recent fiscal year. That's a ~23% reduction in the float in a four-year span, which is solid for any company.

Given that revenue and margins should be around the flat line for the foreseeable future, share repurchases will need to carry the load when it comes to earnings growth. Indeed, there are three ways a company can boost EPS: revenue growth, margin expansion, and reducing the float. I see revenue growth around 1%, flat margins, and the rest from repurchases. That is the wildcard for Sally and will determine the path that EPS takes in the coming years.

Some bad news

While there is certainly a lot to like with Sally, there is some not-so-great news as well. Below, we have the company's ample net debt load in millions of dollars for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

The company has paid down some of its debt in the past couple of years, but it is still in excess of $1.5 billion. The stock's market capitalization is $2.1 billion, so while not unsustainable, this is a lot of debt.

Indeed, we can see the cost of this debt below, with annual interest expense in millions of dollars.

Source: TIKR.com

Sally has spent nearly $600 million in the past five years on interest expense alone, although that has come down materially in the past couple of years. Still, Sally is spending about 20% of its operating income annually on interest expense, so this is crimping earnings growth. Again, it is far from unsustainable, but it is unpleasant to be sure.

In addition, Sally's inventory turnover is dreadful, as we can see its average turnover for the past five years.

Source: TIKR.com

Inventory turnover is an efficiency measure that tells you how many times a company sells its inventory during a year. For example, Sally sold its inventory 2.1X last year, meaning its inventory is held an average of ~170 days before it is sold. That's not great and it means that Sally is tying up working capital in inventory that sits for months at a time. This means cash conversion is slow, and long inventory holding periods can lead to markdowns.

For reference, this is Ulta's inventory turnover, and it is much better.

Source: TIKR.com

Ulta holds its inventory for less than 100 days on average, ~2.5 months less than Sally. This leads to much better cash usage and can lead to fewer markdowns as there is less in terms of old inventory floating around. This isn't a critical flaw for Sally, but it certainly isn't a positive, particularly since inventory turnover continues to deteriorate.

So, what to do then?

Sally is a long way from being a perfect company, as we've seen above. However, given the valuation, I think there is still some upside potential, particularly if comparable sales continue at the rate they did in FQ4. Below, we can see analysts are somewhat bullish on Sally's future, and I think there is upside to these estimates as well.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts have the company earning $2.33 per share this year, which hasn't even seen one quarter completed yet, and ~2% higher than that next year. I think Sally will hit 1% to 2% revenue growth this year, plus its share repurchases, so 5% to 7% EPS growth seems quite reasonable. Next year, there is no reason to think Sally cannot hit 5%+ once again given its revenue momentum, and share repurchases. Given this, the valuation seems quite favorable despite the recent rally.

At less than 8 times earnings, Sally looks cheap. This stock will never trade for 15 or 20 times earnings because its growth is nowhere near supportive of that. However, mid-single-digit growth should support 10 to 12 times earnings, and that is where the opportunity remains with Sally. I think there is some small upside potential to EPS estimates - particularly for 2021 - and I also think there is upside to the valuation. For this reason, I'm modestly bullish on Sally, and if you want to own it, now is a decent time to take a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.