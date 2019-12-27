Recovery begins from the darkest moment. - John Major

Panasonic Corporation (OTCPK:PCRFY), the Japan-based electronics giant, has been very active lately in the attempts to revive its embattled business.

The company announced plans to widen its manufacturing footprint in India as it plans to build a new plant for designing wiring devices, electrical wire, and switching devices. Panasonic will invest around 2,946 million rupees (approximately 41 million dollar) in the new project.

This will be the fourth electrical equipment production plant in India owned and operated by Panasonic and is expected to start operating in autumn 2021. In addition, the new factory will create a production base in South India, which has a great purchasing capacity and growth potential.

Elsewhere, the company continues to streamline its business. It has been reported that Panasonic plans to sell its unprofitable semiconductor unit to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp. for $250 million.

The move will help the company cut the fixed costs by 100 billion yen ($920 million) by the year end in March 2022 as it focuses on investing in strengthening production bases, and getting rid of unprofitable businesses on the other hand.

As a part of its expansion program, the Osaka-based electronics giant has also introduced its facial recognition application programming interface (API), which will be used in Japan. This feature will also allow the company to provide Cloud-based services to airports.

Panasonic has been forced to initiate restructuring changes due to a worsening performance. Operating profit in the second quarter recorded a drop of 12%, mostly caused by poor performance of its battery program with Tesla (TSLA).

Its automotive business, which includes car battery production, recorded an operating loss of 12.7 billion yen, which is nearly 80% worse than in the year-ago quarter.

"We are quickly ramping up battery production (at the Gigafactory joint venture with Tesla), but improvements in production efficiency have been delayed," Chief Financial Officer Hirokazu Umeda said.

The worsening performance caused Panasonic's stock to print the 30-month low of $7.46 in August, before it managed to recover to $9.87 this month, which translates to a 11-month high.

On the downside, the price action is supported by the confluence of 100-DMA and 200-DMA at $8.55 on the daily chart. Moreover, the multi-year ascending trend line comes around the $8.20 mark.

On the upside, the bulls will target the 100-WMA first at $10.67 if the stock continues to recover from the August low. Given the scale of the 2018 - 2019 move lower, we may be experiencing the first phase of the recovery. The 38.2% Fibonacci retracement sits at $10.80 and will offer further support to the 100-WMA in creating a strong resistance to bulls.

What's next for Panasonic?

In its latest annual report, Panasonic's CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga said that his focus is on returning the company to the path of profit growth. Certain part of the business, such as automotive-related areas, underperformed heavily which caused the profit (excluding one-time effects) to drop below initial targets.

For this reason, the CEO introduced the new Mid-term Strategy, which started in the fiscal 2020, with the aim of carrying out portfolio reforms needed to return the company back to the profitability track. Panasonic also plans to be more active in China, its largest market outside of Japan, which accounts for up to 25% Panasonic's global business scale.

As far as projections are concerned, the company expects its operating profit to drop due to "factored-in business risks and restructuring changes". Furthermore, net profit will also decrease, causing the ROE to fall to 10.1%, from 15.7% in 2019.

Summary

The embattled electronics giant has introduced the new mid-term strategy to return the company back on the path of profitability. Moreover, Panasonic is pushing to expand its production capacities while looking to be more aggressive in China. The company continues to get rid of money-losing businesses.

Its car battery joint venture with Tesla is still lagging in production efficiency, however, this is expected to improve soon. The ambitious strategy, which consists of selling poor performing businesses and focusing on core businesses, is expected to yield results in 2021 and afterwards.

As a result, I expect the stock to recover as well, as there is a lot of room to move upside. The zone around $10.80 offers the first layer of resistance for Panasonic bulls.

