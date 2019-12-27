Ally Financial: Pro Et Contra

Introduction

Ally Financial (ALLY) has been in business for more than a century as a captive auto finance operation of General Motors (under the guise of GMAC) but became an independent public company only in 2014. A new-born company came into this world quite distorted, carrying birthmarks of its parent, bankruptcy of its mortgage subsidiary, government intervention, private equity ownership. It took about 2 years for Ally to more or less normalize its financial statements and get rid of most, but not all, of these birthmarks. Only since about 2016, Ally's financial statements have become consistent and comparable to each other that make them better suitable for financial analysis.

Besides GAAP accounting, Ally also publishes adjusted figures (the so-called Core results). In this particular case, in my opinion, adjustments serve their purpose and clarify the financial picture, instead of just making it rosier. First of all, adjustments are not significant. Secondly, the main item of adjustments to both earnings and equity is ignoring the original issue discount and its amortization. This is a non-cash item related to the historic issuance of bonds. The company also adjusts for changes in the fair value of equity securities in its insurance subsidiary when calculating its core earnings similar to what other insurance companies do (until very recently GAAP treated fluctuations in the market price of equities the same way). Core earnings are also adjusted for discrete tax items related primarily to the recent Tax Act. And finally, adjusted tangible book value excludes goodwill and certain other minor intangible assets. We will use those adjusted figures together with GAAP data.

The Optimistic Scenario

Having become independent, Ally developed, announced, and started implementing its distinct strategy based on two main elements: 1) focusing on auto finance; 2) growing Ally Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ally Financial, by attracting Internet deposits (digital banking). Both auto finance and banking are heavily commoditized industries that exist within a brutally competitive environment. Nonetheless, Ally has executed almost flawlessly on both fronts and made significant progress in a rather short period. To make this progress visible, I will present here a slide from the last full year presentation.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

2019 is not finished yet, but based on 3 quarters, Ally keeps firing on all cylinders. The currently projected adjusted EPS for full 2019 is $3.72 and the Q3 figure for Adjusted TBVPS (Tangible Book Value per Share) is $34.7. With a share price of about $30-31, the stock is cheap by traditional metrics (P/E ~ 8, P/TBVPS~0.9).

In auto finance, the market share of competitors varies based on credit score (super prime, prime, non-prime, subprime), financed vs. leased, and new vs. used. Overall, Ally is one of the top players if not the top (other significant players are Capital One, Wells Fargo and Bank of America). The market is fragmented with top players' share about 6% and plenty of room to grow. When Ally got separated from GM, a significant part of its portfolio consisted of GM leases for new cars. Independent Ally lost access to lucrative OEM-sponsored (sub-vented) leases that captives enjoy and to compensate for this loss did not seem easy back then. However, the company developed the strategy of emphasizing financing of used vehicles and dramatically increasing the number of non-GM and non-Chrysler dealers (Growth channel) that were ready to offer Ally financing to its customers.

Most of the financing packages for retail auto customers are offered through dealers. Even when a customer shows up at a dealership with financing already approved by, say, her/his bank, the dealer has every incentive to offer better financing. After all, about 25% of the dealer's gross margin, on average, consists of finance and insurance incentives that a dealer receives from financial companies. I had a chance to learn it first hand when I was buying a new car from a BMW dealership several years ago. Bargaining did not take long and I was ready to pay for the car with a combination of credit card immediately and wire transfer for the balance the next day. However, the dealer spent the next 30 minutes trying to convince me to take a loan and complete the sale right away.

To achieve significant originations, an auto finance company has to offer competitive terms for customers and maintain close relationships with dealers. This is how Ally formulated its strategy in 2018 10-K:

"We also seek to extend our leading position in automotive industry in the United States by continuing to provide automotive dealers and their retail customers with premium service, a comprehensive product suite, consistent funding, and competitive pricing - reflecting our commitment to the automotive industry".

Providing a comprehensive product suite is where Ally excels. The company's main segment is called Dealer Financial Services and this is how 10-K describes its activities:

"Our Dealer Financial Services is one of the largest full-service automotive finance operations in the country and offers a wide range of financial services and insurance products to automotive dealerships and customers. We have deep dealer relationships that have been built throughout our hundred-year history, and we are leveraging competitive strengths to expand our dealer footprint. Our dealer-centric business model encourages dealers to use our broad range of products through incentive programs like our Ally Dealer Rewards program, which rewards individual dealers based on the depth and breadth of our relationship. Our automotive finance services include purchasing retail installment sales contracts and operating leases from dealers, extending automotive loans directly to consumers, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and providing other lines of credit to dealers, supplying warehouse lines to automotive retailers, offering automotive-fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and supplying vehicle-remarketing services. We also offer retail VSCs and commercial insurance primarily covering dealers' vehicle inventories. We are a leading provider of VSCs, GAP, and vehicle maintenance contracts."

As you can see, Ally gets connected to dealers with multiple financing, insurance, and remarketing threads, and through Dealer Rewards program provides incentives for dealers to broaden the relationship. This is a very unique and specialized operation. Currently, Ally penetrates about 90% of US dealerships (18,200 dealer relationships as compared, for example, to 12,000 relationships at Wells Fargo, with 22 quarters of uninterrupted growth for this number) and has access to lots of credit applications (in Q3 19, the total number of applications reviewed was record 3.2M). This allows Ally to execute positive risk selection with high risk-adjusted returns.

Recently, Ally has also branched out into other credit operations: corporate, mortgage, POS consumer. But please make no mistake: the company's core competency is in Dealer Financial Services and in medium-term, this segment will remain the main though not the only focus.

Success in building the asset side of the balance sheet is more than matched on the liability side. Ally managed to launch and grow the most successful digital bank in the US. And this is the part that I underestimated 3 years ago when I first purchased Ally shares. Despite Ally's success, I was considering digital banking as a pure commodity with yield being the dominant but questionable differentiator. A lot of competitors have established digital banks with some notable brand names like American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in the race as well. What could be so special about Ally here?

Currently, I consider digital banking consisting of 3 separate components: 1) yield, 2) convenience, 3) marketing. A formidable number of competitors are participating: traditional banks, branchless banks (like Ally), brokers, fintech companies. But as far as I can judge, at this time, only Ally excels in all 3 components.

Traditional banks and fintech companies (similar to European N26, Revolut, and others that are coming to the US) do not provide liquid high-yield accounts.

Branchless banks (Goldman Sachs, American Express, Synchrony (NYSE:SYF), and others) are not at par in convenience. They typically offer good yield on savings and CDs but do not provide the breadth of services (like checking or IRA accounts or debit cards with proper Internet controls) or appealing mobile apps or reliable and human customer support 24x7. Recently, Ally added direct auto finance, brokerage (Ally Invest), and mortgage (Ally Home) operations to its digital bank as well. It is challenging to find any other digital banking offer that can match Ally's convenience on all fronts. And probably, it is not that simple or cost-efficient to build - otherwise, everybody would mimic it. Interestingly enough, American Express tried to do something similar (AMEX Serve) but dropped the effort after several years.

Finally, I am not aware of any company besides Ally that provides creative marketing for its digital bank. For this purpose, Ally uses different forms of games, AR (augmented reality), competitions, promotions, financial education events, marketing campaigns ("Do It Right"). I was also quite impressed when recently learned about Ally becoming a customer of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) advertising services. It is very natural to use search engines for promoting a digital bank, competing with everybody else in Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) auctions. But it is very unusual for a company that is NOT selling anything on Amazon to use Amazon advertising services - definitely a new approach that seems quite promising. Ally Bank has the position of Chief Marketing Officer and if you take a look at press releases on the company's site, you can see that this person and her office work quite hard. Creative marketing might become a significant and long-term competitive advantage for financial companies provided all other pieces are competitive: just think about Geico and its multi-year ascend within ranks of auto insurers…

One important and often overlooked advantage of digital banking is a quick reduction of costs with scale. In February 2016, Ally held an Investor Day and announced several fascinating figures: in 2015, non-interest cost of deposits was 0.49%, non-interest cost per account was $137, and both figures had dropped 70% since 2010. In the same presentation, Ally estimated 5-year retail deposit growth at 2.3% CAGR, internet bank deposit growth at 8.2% CAGR, and Ally Bank growth at 21.1% CAGR. Ally Bank's market share was then at 13.1% of all Internet banks. Almost every year Ally Bank is recognized as the best online bank in the US.

Perhaps, digital banking is not as commoditized as one might think. The secular move to digital banking will continue (why would anybody, besides businesses, need a branch today, unless one has to deposit cash regularly?), Ally Bank has certain competitive advantages and is quite likely to grow faster than the industry. I am presenting here a recent slide of deposit growth and anticipate further progress in this area.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

The deposits play two roles at Ally. First of all, they finance almost all new originations. Secondly, they replace legacy high-yield bonds (one of Ally's remaining birthmarks). Once these bonds mature, the company does not refinance but replace them with much cheaper deposits. This process adds noticeably to Net Interest Margin and will run its course over the next several years.

Everybody interested in seeing Ally's progress overall can do it by checking investors' presentations on quarterly earnings calls. I do not want to be repetitive here but need to emphasize two qualitative developments that are less noticeable on radar screens:

Normalization of Ally Bank - I will cite a press release:

DETROIT, Aug. 22, 2017, PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. ((NYSE: ALLY)) today announced that the Federal Reserve has released Ally Bank from the capital, liquidity, and business plan commitments that had been made in connection with its application for membership in the Federal Reserve System, including the commitment to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of at least 15%. Ally Bank may now manage its capital and liquidity subject to applicable regulatory requirements and, as a result, is expected to distribute a dividend of approximately $2.9 billion to Ally Financial Inc. during the third quarter of 2017.

2. Achieving investment-grade debt status - S&P raised Ally's credit rating to BBB- at the end of October 2019.

These two events have dramatically improved Ally's financial flexibility and unchained resources. Armed with digital deposits, Ally now has significant firepower on the liability side of its balance sheet and no doubt will use it both organically and for M&A.

So, the attraction of Ally Financial is in its low valuation coupled with a clear path to growing its profits based on 2 major levers:

Growth of earning assets - auto finance, Ally Home, Corporate, recently acquired POS consumer financing.

Optimization of the liability side of the balance sheet mostly through internet deposits replacing high-yield legacy debt.

These fundamental positives are further enhanced by generous capital distributions to shareholders (mostly in the form of buybacks but also quickly growing dividend) and growth of complementary digital services for auto borrowers, auto dealers, and bank depositors.

What returns can investors expect in the optimistic scenario? You can use different approaches but the easiest one is to use ROTCE (return on tangible common equity) which has reached above 12% (since 2018) coupled with stock price trading below Adjusted TBVPS. If we assume that shares should trade at 1.2 TBVPS in line with 12% ROTCE and further assume the discount of about 30% to this multiple will be removed in, say, next 5 years, you can expect something about 18% (12+30/5) annual returns including dividends. I intentionally make these estimates very crude. You can refine them, use earnings instead of book value, account for share buybacks, contributions of Ally Home and Ally Invest, etc. and are likely to get even higher numbers. No matter how you slice it, in the optimistic scenario, Ally stock will do very well.

The Not So Optimistic Scenario

There are at least two very significant risks associated with Ally stock:

The short tenure of Ally as a public company and its management (in particular its CEO). The company and its CEO have not been tested by a recession or other significant unfavorable economic events. A lot of investors are skeptical about the credit quality of auto financing assets, in particular under stress.

These issues are somewhat related but still separate.

Jeffery Brown has been the CEO since February 2015. He joined Ally in March 2009 as its corporate treasurer and then was holding several other positions within the company. Immediately before becoming the CEO, Mr. Brown was in charge of Dealer Financial Services, by far the most important segment. As I mentioned before, Ally's execution has been brilliant under Mr. Brown's stewardship but he has not been tested by a bad economy, high unemployment and deteriorating credit in the CEO capacity yet. The information about his record is scant but it seems that this is his first-ever top position.

Based on the latest proxy filing, he owns roughly 270K shares worth about $10M at the current price and is supposed to receive other 569K shares provided Ally's performance is on target. Overall his potential equity position might be close to $30M. His cash compensation consists of the annual salary of $1M and a cash bonus of $3M. Based on this, we might expect him to act more like a long-term shareholder than a hired employee. In general, insiders own less than 1% of common stock and I did not notice any revealing signals through insider trading.

So, neither Ally has a significant history of financial reporting, nor its management has been properly tested. For investors strictly following Benjamin Graham, Ally Financial cannot even appear on a radar screen. Related to banks (and today's Ally Financial is more a bank than anything else) this approach is extensively covered in the book "Investing in Banks" by Richard Parsons (who is another SA author) and I will refer readers to this book for details.

Ally also carries another specific risk: the lion's share of company assets is concentrated in auto finance. Many investors consider this activity as heavily commoditized and suspicious from a credit standpoint just waiting to get blown up. But perhaps, Ally enjoys some competitive advantages in this regard. For somebody who considers the industry as a black hole without hope, I suggest reading Shareholder Letters from the CEO of Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC), another auto finance specialist that focuses on customers with the worst possible credit records. The record of CACC, with all vicissitudes involved, shows that a sensible and inventive business model prevails even against the weakest auto credit.

An economic downturn hit lenders from two angles. Besides impacting loan performance, it makes difficult to access capital, as capital markets get frozen. And often it is the latter that affects lenders dependent on securitization in a dramatic way. But from this standpoint, Ally, with its treasure of deposits, now looks solid.

On the other hand, Ally is a true specialist in auto finance, enjoying a positive credit selection through its unmatched wide network of dealers. In bad times this positive credit selection should protect Ally to a certain extent.

How risky are car loans outside of subprime space? Auto financing is a product that people cannot live without. About 85% of new vehicles and 55% of used vehicles are being financed (through either lease or loan). One might argue that most people cannot earn their living without a car and to lose this asset might be a suicidal act for a bread-winner. The loan duration is quite low - about 4-5 years and the specialist lender like Ally can quickly adjust algorithms in case of credit deterioration. Based on the already mentioned book by Parsons, one winning strategy for US banks is to be a specialist in some particular niche. Ally definitively matches the definition of a specialist.

Here is a proper question to ask: is Ally cheap enough to justify investing despite these two weaknesses? Or put it another way: are those weaknesses already discounted in share price?

What could serve as downside protection for Ally's share price? I suggest it be a liquidation value in the middle of a significant economic crisis similar to the one we witnessed 10 years ago. Ally's tangible book value once hit by significant credit deterioration can become a proxy for this liquidation value. It does not mean that shares cannot go lower than it - in panic selling, they very well can. However, the liquidation value is likely to serve as the anchor for share price and we might expect the shares to recover to at least the liquidation value provided the company survives the crisis. Eventually, the voting machine will turn into the weighing one.

Assume (God forbid!) that the crisis similar to 2008-2009 will happen tomorrow. The net charge-offs (NCOs) will go higher immediately and the tangible book value will take an immediate hit. Let us estimate conservatively how bad this hit could be.

First of all, I will present a slide from the last quarterly call that shows NCOs from different types of assets.

1 1 Click to enlarge Notes:

From this slide, it is very obvious that retail auto loans are by far the riskiest part of assets. At current economic conditions, the risk of other assets is negligible. Current annualized NCOs from retail auto loans is 1.38%. How high they could go in case of immediate hit like I described in the previous paragraph? We do not know the answer but can estimate it from two independent sources:

Based on the already mentioned 2016 Investor Day, actual credit losses in 2008-2009 were more than 2% (with a maximum rate of 2.3%) for about 5 quarters. CCAR stress tests considered scenarios similar to the Great Recession with losses of 2.3% in retail auto and 2.0% in commercial auto going on for 2 years. CarMax (KMX) provides NCO data for its auto finance subsidiary. Generally, their NCOs are lower than the ones for Ally and in 2009 and 2010 they reached their maximums of 1.75% and 1.73%.

Based on this data it is very realistic to expect retail auto NCOs to go to 2.3% under severe stress and so the immediate hit will be less than 1% of additional retail auto losses (I indirectly assume here that the credit profile of retail customers today is better than during Great Recession which seems in line with Ally focus on non-subprime customers). Certainly, other loan assets will suffer as well, though likely not to such an extent. However, we suggest establishing 1% of additional immediate losses as applicable to ALL loan assets of Ally. Deducting this 1% from the adjusted tangible book value, we can calculate a conservative proxy for the Ally liquidation value.

Please note that the projected 1% hit to assets is expected to be a one-time event since the company will remain profitable even before corrective actions (1% of loan assets is lower than pretax income). We will apply the 1% hit to the combined value of loans and leases. Even though we do not expect credit losses to leases, some leases can be terminated with damage from remarketing value (for today's balance sheet this amount is not significant)

Table 2: Liquidation Value Proxy Calculation

Sources: Ally Financial 10-Ks, 10-Qs, earning presentations, Yahoo! Finance, Interactive Brokers and author's calculations

As clear from the table, the share price is oscillating around the Liquidation Value Proxy. From our standpoint, an investor accounts for margin of safety as long as (s)he purchases shares below Liquidation Value Proxy. During the panic selling of late 2018, the shares were trading significantly below our mark but quickly recovered together with the market. Buying Ally at the end of 2018 was not only very promising from a return standpoint but also provided excellent downside protection. Currently, the shares are trading close to their "safe" level.

A Tale of Two Companies

It would be a good idea to find some comp for Ally. Though it is directly comparable, one company still resembles it in a certain way: this is Synchrony Financial.

SYF is a consumer finance company with a unique (and very different from Ally) business model. Its main business is issuing co-branded credit cards for consumers. The cards can be called PayPal card, Amazon card, or TJX card but it is Synchrony that provides capital and manages all credit operations. Brands' role is limited to account acquisition and receiving a share of profits. In two regards Synchrony is similar to Ally: 1)It is a relatively new company that was spun off GE in 2014; 2)credit cards, especially of lower quality, are considered quite vulnerable to credit losses in a stressful economic environment.

Credit cards from Synchrony, in my opinion, are particularly suspicious in this regard. The current yield for the SYF card portfolio is 21.6%. Even though 75% of customers have credit scores 661 or higher, I still have a hard time imagining a financially conservative person paying this type of interest to enjoy mundane purchases like clothes. A person can do it only when all other ways to consumer credit are inaccessible, or if (s)he is not a financially conservative type. Either way, SYF might be vulnerable to adverse credit selection, very differently from Ally, that enjoys a positive credit selection through its ubiquity in auto dealer space.

You might counter that SYF is fairly compensated for this risk by charging high interest and applying adequate credit provisions of 5% or so. But perhaps my logic of 2 scenarios - optimistic and not so optimistic applies to SYF the same way as to Ally. In case of a downturn, SYF is expected to take a one-time hit, not unlike Ally with a corresponding deterioration of tangible book value. SYF current equity (on Sep 30, 2019) is $15,120 M. The number of shares issued is 646.2 with BVPS of about $23.40. SYF is trading currently at 37.70 with a price to book ratio of about 1.6.

The share price might be very well justified from earnings standpoint: SYF full-year earnings are likely to be about $5.90 with an extremely low P/E ratio of about 6.4. But does the share price account for the margin of safety if a deep recession strikes again? SYF net loan receivable is $77,600, its pretax income for full-year will be close to $5,300. In the fourth quarter of 2009, credit card NCOs spiked to 10.5%. And this is for all credit cards combined, but I suspect that SYF cards may fare worse than this. SYF is reserving its loans at a rate of roughly 5%. If we add additional, say, 6% on top of this, earnings will be decimated and book value will suffer a drop of about 33%.

In all other regards SYF risks seem higher than Ally's: unsecured credit vs. secured, financing a consumer good vs. a truly necessary in the US auto asset, inferior, as compared with Ally, digital bank. SYF also carries one particular nasty risk specific for its business model: from time to time brands tend to change their financial partners. Do you remember how Costco (NASDAQ:COST) dropped American Express several years ago with AMEX stock suffering badly? Ally does not have this risk at all.

I will not analyze SYF in detail here and recognize many positive things about the company and its prospects. However, it still seems that the market perceives SYF as less risky compared with Ally. This observation is further confirmed by the fact that one of SYF's significant shareholders is Berkshire Hathaway (most likely not Buffett himself).

What can account for this difference in perceived risks? There might be several explanations and one of them is that SYF did not have ugly birthmarks of Ally. If this is the real reason, one would not be surprised to see some rerating of Ally shares once the market fully digests the progress Ally has achieved.

So far it has definitely not happened. If you check Ally's significant shareholders, there is only one listed - Oakmark funds (besides ubiquitous Vanguard and BlackRock). The near absence of institutional shareholders implies that Ally is still in a stealthy mode, undiscovered and/or underappreciated and this is by itself a positive sign.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.