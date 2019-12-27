Buy Micro Focus For The Dividends

Micro Focus International (MFGP) is hardly a winning pick after the buy call set in July 2019. In that time, the S&P 500 rose 7.52% while MFGP stock fell by nearly one-third. But I resumed coverage of the stock on the DIY Value Investing service ahead of the semi-annual dividend that yields ~8%. The next dividend payment is in early 2020. Other than a take-over rumor in October temporarily sending the stock higher, what sustainable near-term catalysts does the Micro Focus have?

Buyout Potential

Micro Focus peaked in mid-2019 when investors speculated that a buyout would narrow the gap between its stock price and its fair value. Private Equity firms expressed interest in buying Arcsight and Fortify. And when Symantec successfully sold its enterprise business for $10.7 billion in cash to Broadcom (AVGO), it is clear that the security market has a potentially higher value. Plus, if the mobile security market is worth $42 billion by 2024, then the enterprise security units can fetch much-needed cash for Micro Focus.

Unfortunately, for MFGP shareholders, markets re-valued Micro Focus after the company cut its year revenue guidance.

Lowered Outlook

Micro Focus said: "Weak sales execution has been compounded by a deteriorating macro environment resulting in more conservatism and longer decision making cycles within our customer base"

Management no longer expects to even meet the revenue guidance of negative 4% to negative 6% for the full year ended Oct.31 2019. Instead, revenue will fall by 6-8%. Cost-cutting is an obvious next step but is not a positive catalyst that will help the stock break out of its trading range. Still, the $13.30-15.00 trading range suggests that investors could buy the stock and not expect shares to fall by much.

Although it could sell its enterprise security business, Micro Focus should first improve the unit's profitability. Even BlackBerry (BB), which paid a generous $1.4 billion for Cylance, developed a product roadmap. Its Cylance endpoint security will integrate into the UEM (unified endpoint management) suite of products. That will enable BlackBerry to cross-sell the AI-driven solution to its existing customer base.

Micro Focus has a broad customer base as this list shows. It could copy BlackBerry's strategy in growing revenue and increasing net retention. For example, Cylance enjoyed a 99% net retention rate in the last quarter. On its conference call, Micro Focus said:

Within this[,] the revenue decline in security was higher than expected due to the impact of the significant levels of sales force attrition experienced in the financial period 2018 and this rate of attrition impacts the sales execution further compounded by the corrective actions undertaken within the product portfolio roadmaps and these are taking time to flow through into pipeline and revenue.

Source: SA Transcript

Underlying Strength

Micro Focus suffered a 2-2.6% decline in maintenance revenue, so it will need to cut headcount to match the slowing business. But as renewal rates improve, its portfolio should stabilize and revenue declines should slow in the longer term. Driving higher sales performance will require stabilization in the sales team. Just as turnover in the Bausch Health (BHC) sales team led to poor sales performance, the same thing is happening at Micro Focus. But the Bausch management team hired the right sales leadership at the Salix division. That resulted in sustained, double-digit sales growth.

Micro Focus is still in the process of getting the right resources taking care of the most fruitful customer opportunities. The company rolled out the top accounts program in the U.S. It will push this out more broadly across its business in the next year. In effect, MFGP stock should start to trend higher in 2020 as this process unfolds.

Fair Value and Your Takeaway

According to simplywall.st, MFGP stock is undervalued by over 25%. This valuation depends on earnings rebounding in the next year.

Source: simplywall.st

But the site also notes that the earnings do not cover interest payments, well, putting the dividend at risk:

The high debt/equity ratio of 67.3% and low operating cash flow (debt coverage of 17%) are unfavorable. But at a $14.16 stock price, the market is already discounting the risks.

Micro Focus is a deep value play that will frustrate investors who are unwilling to hold the stock for more than a year. Yet, the 8% dividend yield and upside potential are compelling. With the stock moving nowhere in the last four months, consider starting a position as management restructures the business.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Sure, markets are at all-time highs but if a correction takes place, you need to be ready. Join DIY investing. Get ahead of the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.