Why Fresenius Medical Care Might Outperform DaVita

However, there are some arguments in favor of a slight future outperformance of Fresenius.

A review of both companies' latest figures gives little reason to be excited for either of them.

While Fresenius Medical Care had usually traded at a premium to its smaller peer DaVita, it has greatly underperformed in recent months.

Fresenius' rare underperformance of DaVita

Four months ago, I covered on this site Fresenius Medical Care's (FMS) H1/19 results and came to the conclusion that the company was about fairly valued, despite the recent steep fall of its shares.

In fact, the stock has roughly performed in-line with the S&P 500 since then, returning 13% vs. 12% of the index.

However, in the meantime, despite no really exciting news and much larger exposure to the difficult U.S. market, Fresenius' competitor DaVita (DVA) has rallied strongly. As noted in my Q3/19 review of DaVita's results, this rally was likely fuelled by short covering.

So, after many years of lagging Fresenius, DaVita is currently experiencing some sort of revenge rally, while Fresenius is hovering near multi-year lows.

Since I suspect the decoupling of the two companies' stock market performances might not last long, the question is whether there might soon be a Fresenius rally to rebalance the two market leaders' relative valuations.

Fresenius Medical Care Q3 results

You can find all the released materials here: results - slides - financial tables - transcript

As usual, the picture was blurred by lots of one-time items, so there are various ways to look at these results.

Due to the ESCO effect (see my Q2 coverage for details), good sales growth of 5% translated into a slight net income decline of 3%. Without the ESCO effect, net income would have been up, signaling a further improvement on Q2 underlying results. 2019 and 2020 targets were confirmed and look increasingly achievable. (i.e. flattish adj. net income in 2019 and mid to high single adj. net income growth for 2020.)

However, a large part of the combined ESCO write-downs related to Q2 ($41m) and Q3 ($46m) was offset by a positive fair value adjustment of $76m related to last year's Humacyte investment. This looks a bit like accounting games to make numbers look better, but the ESCO write-downs will certainly remain one-offs anyway, as there are only "about US$50 million or US$60 million in terms of net receivables" left from the ESCO plan (as confirmed during the call).

In addition, there is an $84m headwind included in revenues from a:

"material weakness in our internal controls over financial reporting regarding accounts receivable and revenue recognition specific to fee-for-service in legal dispute. The company does not expect a restatement of its financial statements previously filed with the SEC."

On the call, the company explained this matter thoroughly and it certainly appears like this is another one-off that won't show up anymore in future financials. Without this charge, net income would have been up a bit instead of down 3%.

Moreover, the NxStage acquisition is apparently paying off, as:

"from March through September 2019, the growth rate for home dialysis was nine times the rate of in-center dialysis."

Compared to Q3/18, the overall operating margin improved by 0.5% points to 13.5% on a reported basis but was down slightly from 14.6% to 13.7% on an adjusted basis.

Finally, thanks to share repurchases, earnings per non-diluted share were up 8%.

In North America, the usual margin compression with higher costs and lower revenues per treatment continued. This was partially compensated by very positive margin developments in all other segments:

In addition, the all-important "commercial mix has improved in a very, very nice way year-over-year."

Overall, it certainly looks like FMS's underlying business is stable, mainly thanks to robust growth in ex-U.S. markets and a flourishing products business (8% growth YTD), which compensate the well-known headwinds in U.S. dialysis.

So, will the stock catch up?

I'm not sure. Eventually, the two companies will probably perform similarly, but this might also be due to DaVita coming back down a bit. As I've said in my earnings review, DaVita projects nothing more than stagnation.

As far as Fresenius Medical Care is concerned, the market prices in very little growth, which means it doesn't put much trust into its management's projections. Over time, I believe the company will likely regain much of the trust lost due to last year's multiple profit warnings and execution issues.

From a fundamental point of view, both DaVita and Fresenius Medical Care are trading for similar forward multiples. Usually, however, the market had attributed a premium multiple to Fresenius, presumably because of its dividend, a more solid and predictable earnings growth trajectory and a more diversified portfolio. (Fresenius has far greater international exposure and is the global market leader in dialysis products.) Since I don't expect this to change, right now, I would rather buy Fresenius Medical Care than DaVita. Neither is a screaming bargain, but of the two, DaVita looks less attractive to me.

The DaVita short covering rally will come to an end just as the market's disappointment with Fresenius' management. At that point, the fundamental characteristics of the two companies should prevail again - and Fresenius has a more robust, more balanced portfolio among the two and less exposure to the embattled U.S. market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.