Realty Income Is Too Good To Ignore

I have been looking forward to writing this article as it discusses one of my favorite holdings at the moment. As a matter of fact, I made this stock my biggest holding as it checks all marks. Realty Income (O) pays a high (monthly) dividend, high payout ratio, top tier portfolio, low beta and favorable economic environment. In this article I will discuss all of these factors and tell you why I think 'everyone' should own this stock. So, bear with me!

Source: Realty Income

Solid Business Model & Tenants

Although I am aware that Realty Income is overall a very well-known stock, I am still going to discuss the company's business model as I believe it adds value to the other topics I am about to discuss - and I guess it can never hurt to once again take a look at the company's solid business model.

According to most recent company data (source), the company owns more than 5,900 properties. These properties are occupied by 274 commercial tenants in 49 industries throughout 49 states, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. Generally speaking, these properties are freestanding buildings in prime locations.

The tenants are mostly commercial tenants operating in the retail industry. Most of these tenants are providing non-discretionary goods and services at lower prices like convenience stores, dollar stores and drug stores. As of 9/30/2019, roughly 49% of tenants were considered to be investment-grade-rated tenants. The overview below shows the largest tenants. I think most of them are well-known corporations and companies that are known for their successful track record.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation Q3/2019

In addition to that, most leases are structured as triple-net leases. If you are new to real estate, you will very likely encounter this term again as it covers a contract where the tenant is responsible for the property's operating expenses meaning taxes, maintenance and insurance. This reduces the company's exposure to rising operating expenses and makes it easier to predict cash flow. In other words, cash flow volatility can be considered to be lower thanks to these contracts. Moreover, rent increases are built into leases and have historically improved same store rental revenue by 1% to 1.5% per year. This is exactly one of the two measures to grow company earnings. To make it a bit easier, I have listed both ways the company grows its earnings below.

Increasing the size of its real estate portfolio Increasing rent on existing leases on a regular basis

With that said, this is what the company's earnings, cash from operations and dividends per share look like historically. Right off the bat, we see a very strong uptrend since the housing bottom of 2012 as earnings, cash from operations and dividends are up big.

Data by YCharts

Consistent Shareholder Value

With all things said so far, let's take a look at the company's payout ratio. Over the course of the current post-2010 business cycle, the company has paid roughly 80% to 85% of its operating cash flow as dividends. Note that the graph below shows negative values. This is due to the fact that dividends are a negative number on the cash flow statement. This does not erase the validity of the graph, it only means one should pretend the negative values are positive.

Data by YCharts

A high payout rate is great, but what also matters is a company's ability to grow earnings. In this case, Realty Income has a median earnings growth rate of 5.1% since its IPO in 1996. All stocks included in the MSCI REIT Index have a median earnings growth rate of 3.6%. Especially during the recession, the company was able to outperform its peers significantly. Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation Q3/2019

Although I trust Realty Income that the data provided in the graph above is correct, I like to look at an additional graph - especially because we are currently discussing shareholder value. So far, we have discussed the company's solid tenant portfolio, its rapidly rising shareholder distributions, high payout rate and earnings (out)performance. Additionally, I want to add another topic: using the stock as a yield trade.

By yield trade, I mean using a stock as a proxy to trade changing interest rates. At this point, I do not think I am breaking any major news when I say that interest rates have been in a major downtrend for decades. That's why I am showing you the graph below. The graph shows the ratio between Realty Income and the iShares US REIT ETF (IYR). The blue line displays the inverted 10-year US government yield. As you can see, Realty Income is an outperformer when it matters most. In times of rapidly declining rates, Realty Income tends to be an outperformer in almost every single case. When REITs in general are performing well, traders and investors tend to go overweight Realty Income. I consider this to be a great confirmation of the company's qualities.

Source: TradingView

Adding to that, I mentioned that I like the low volatility. By that, I mean that the stock has a low beta. Realty Income itself mentions a beta of 0.4. Some websites have it a bit higher. My own calculations give the stock a beta of 0.35. Either way, it's low and that's what I want. As much as I love some of the high-beta stocks, I do not want to make them a large part of my portfolio. In case of Realty Income, investors get a low beta and high returns. The company has a low beta but an above-average return. The company's stock price has a CAGR of 16.8% since its IPO in 1994.

Source: Realty Income Institutional Investor Presentation Q3/2019

This brings me to the next topic.

Things I Don't Like

As much as I like everything mentioned so far, there are two things I dislike right now. And that's the rather 'rich' valuation and low dividend yield. The graph below shows that the company is trading at 24.3x FFO. This is not extremely expensive, but it is also not a bargain at all. Especially because this is one of the highest valuations of the current business cycle. The same goes for the dividend yield. The current yield of roughly 3.7% is one of the lowest rates of the current cycle and a result of the strong performance this year as rates were rapidly declining.

Data by YCharts

My third point is correlated to the first two points. I have written in a number of articles that I expect the economy to bottom in the first quarter of 2020. So far, the evidence is weak, but some industrial metals and currencies are indicating a potential risk-on scenario. This sure is not bearish for real estate but it increases the odds that real estate stocks might underperform as a growth recovery will likely lead to higher rates. Note that the graph of the 10-year US government bond yield below has the same pattern as the valuation of Realty Income and the company's dividend yield as you can see above. As I mentioned, this is the result of Realty Income being used as a vehicle to track rates.

Source: TradingView

Nonetheless, these are factors that could lead to underperformance. They do not make the company a less attractive long-term investment as I believe it is justified to pay a premium for higher growth and monthly low-volatile income.

Takeaway

Buy the best things on sale. That goes for apparel, trendy sneakers, electronics and stocks. In this case Realty Income is down roughly 11% from its 52-week high. I like to buy the dip as I am convinced the company will continue to boost its dividend and deliver shareholder value. The company has a strong portfolio, a healthy payout rate, an interesting dividend yield and the benefit from long-term falling yields.

Source: TradingView

I made Realty Income my biggest single-stock position next to my long-term dividend fund. My biggest bull case would be a scenario where economic growth remains stable while yields and the Euro (my home currency) continue to fall. However, even if this does not happen in 2020, I still will hold this stock as it covers everything I am looking for right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.