Something More To Watch In 2020: The Value Of The U.S. Dollar

This could change in 2020 for several reasons such as the strength of the US economy, the US presidential election, Brexit, and several other possibilities that could disrupt international flows.

A major part of the reason for this movement is that risk averse international investors have seen the US as a safe haven for their funds and acted accordingly.

The value of the US dollar has generally been rising in foreign exchange markets since early in 2018 as the US economy has performed relatively better than other economies.

For the past few years, I believed that the bond market was the most important sector to watch if one wanted to understand what was going on in the economy. Again, this year, I have designated the bond market as the “Key Market to Watch in 2020.”

But, I think that in 2020 it will be very important for investors to watch what happens to the value of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets.

I believe that the movement in the value of the US dollar in 2020 will not only tell us a lot about what is happening in the US economy relative to other economies, but it will also tell us about the confidence the world has in the evolving election coming up during the year. Right now, my picture for the economy in 2020 is “Steady As She Goes.” I believe that the economy will continue on a steady growth path, producing around a 2.0 percent rate of growth for the year, unemployment will stay near its fifty-year low, and the inflation rate will remain below the Fed’s target.

Not a very exciting economy, but one that is certainly acceptable.

In my article on the bond market, I indicated that I thought that the elements of the bond market and various yields supported this view of what the future might look like. So far, the price of the US dollar in foreign exchange markets also reflects this view.

But, there is one item that we need to keep an eye on. It is an item that impacts both the bond market and the foreign exchange market.

That item is the international flow of funds.

In 2018, risk-averse investors all across the world channeled funds into “safe havens” and one of these safe havens was the United States. During the second and third quarters of that year, large amounts of funds moved to US assets.

We can see how this flow of funds impacted the value of the US dollar.

Let’s start with the presidential election of 2016. In early November 2016, it cost only about $1.04 to acquire one Euro. The US Dollar Index (DXY) was above 103.00.

Soon after the election of Donald Trump, the value of the US dollar began to fall as international monies left the United States. In January 2017 Mr. Trump began an effort to “talk down” the value of the dollar.

This flow continued until the cost of one Euro rose to around $1.24 in early February 2018 and the US Dollar index fell to about 89.00 during that time. Then things began to turn.

Jerome Powell was been elected Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, and it became apparent he was not going to pursue a “Donald Trump” scenario for easing up on monetary policy and letting the value of the dollar fall to spur on exports and “goose up” the economy.

Also, it became apparent in that first quarter of 2018 that the tax cuts that were passed by the US Congress in December 2017 were not going to overly stimulate the economy. More and more information came out that many corporations were going to use the benefits of the tax reform program to increase buybacks of their stocks. Almost two-thirds of the funds generated by the tax cut went into these stock buybacks.

These two factors, along with increasing evidence that other countries or geographic areas of the world were experiencing economic slowdowns warranting easier monetary policies. Furthermore, populist governments were also being elected in many areas of the world reflecting the discontent of voters in Europe and South American.

America looked strong relative to other most other nations and, it was becoming more and more apparent, that President Trump and the US Congress were not going to drive the US into an undisciplined, overly-stimulated island of financial difficulties.

Yes, there was the possibility of trade wars with rising tariffs, and this had an impact on financial markets, particularly the stock market, but, these possibilities were different that uncontrolled monetary and fiscal policies.

The “risk-averse” monies started flowing. I have written about this constantly since the summer of 2018. And, the flow continued into the United States up through this past fall.

But, the US dollar, which was at $1.24 to the Euro in February 2018 rose in value, reaching around $1.09 to the Euro in late September 2019. The US Dollar index, around 89.00 at that earlier date, rose to exceed 99.00 in early October.

Now, the US dollar is about $1.11 to the Euro and the US Dollar index is just above 97, so there has been a little back off here toward the end of the year.

It is going to be important for investors to watch what happens to the US dollar in 2020 because movements in this value will tell us a lot about how investors around the world view the direction the US is going and how much confidence they have in how things are developing.

The flow of international monies can change very quickly and major movements can take place in a matter of weeks, if not months.

For example, just look at the movement in the value of the US dollar that took place following the presidential election in 2016. Then as the monies began to flow back into the United States in the first quarter of 2018, another major move happened.

Right now, I am on record as believing that the value of the US dollar should be in the $1.08 to $1.10 range for the acquisition of one Euro and around 100 or so for the US Dollar index.

There has been some movement toward a weaker dollar recently, but the movement has been minor and I believe that this minor weakness will go away.

However, as I have advised about the bond market, we need to keep a close eye on movements in the market for the US dollar. These movements can tell us a lot about what is going on in the world and how investors, internationally as well as domestically, are viewing current and potential future events.

Movements in these markets can provide vital information to investors of all kinds.

