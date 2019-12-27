Gold Will Pay Great Dividends In 2020

As fiat currency is being created in the Billions on what seems to be a daily dosage, savvy investors are accumulating stocks of gold and miners of production. Central Banks are buying gold like never before as countries across the globe move to diversify away from the dollar.

The dollar is weakening right alongside other currencies, and those who possess gold will become wealthy. The Fear trade is on and these next 5-10 years will make millions for those of us who understand the history of money.

In 1967 Senator Paul Fannin of Arizona stated, "I am alarmed at the prospect of the American citizen being forced to accept completely fiat currency in the near future." Fannin was pushing back against Federal Reserve Chairman Chesney who was arguing to repeal the law that earmarked 25% gold backing of Treasury notes.

If Fannin were alive today he would have likely been an avid gold investor. Fifty-two years have passed and since our educational institutions do not teach our citizens about real money-there will be many who will miss the glowing investment opportunity in Gold. The current $1,500 price per ounce represents a 426% gain over the past 19 years, as the price was $279 in 2000.

January is a historically favorable month for gold-and 2020 looks to be another year of monetary disorder featuring negative real interest rates and money creation-the perfect recipe for a rise in gold. His words would aptly describe the current state of fear of monetary conditions.

"Despite a temporary check in gold outflow-the causes of foreign concern over the stability of the dollar not only still exist but grow ever more ominous." (Senate Congressional Record-August 29 1967)

Fannin might as well be speaking today as conditions are quite similar and physical gold is heading east toward Asia and Europe. Private U.S. investors and analysts are buying and recommending the shiny rare yellow metal on a daily basis. I have never seen a period like this in my lifetime. China and Russia have expressed their desire to move away from danger they see in U.S. dollar excesses and the 2008 financial crisis was a sharp warning to countries dependent on the reserve currency of the world. Gold is a great diversification tool for central banks and investors alike.

Central Banks of Russia, China, Germany, Poland, Turkey, India, and Hungary are purchasing large amounts of gold-while diversifying their reserves away from the U.S. dollar that has been devalued through unrelenting printing and pernicious low-interest rates-set by the Federal Reserve. Savers receive very little interest on their deposits and are forced to invest in riskier stocks and bonds in search of higher returns. The market signals sent by rising rates are squashed quickly by the Federal Reserve as though free markets no longer are trusted. Manipulation by centrally planned economies of China and Russia operate in this same manner. To see the champion of capitalism-the United States engages in similar intervention is unsettling. Free markets send proper signals to direct capital to desirable assets. As fear and confusion rises (The Federal Reserve abruptly ceased raising interest rates one year ago and is now easing) we can expect more investors to seek safety in gold.

Gold is not comparable to other commodities or metals. It is primarily important as a monetary store of value." (Senate Congressional Record-August 29, 1967)

As gold historians are well aware-paper money only began as a claim on gold. Today paper money is more a political tool of value backed by the faith of the issuing Government. That faith is weak and weakening across the country and the globe. The U.S. just passed another temporary budget and the Fed continues to flood the market with new currency to provide liquidity in the repurchase markets-in what is referred to as "temporary" moves. We are told this is not Quantitative Easing-but as an Economic analyst, I must disagree. If the Fed creates money or purchases mortgage securities-it is easing monetary conditions. The billions of dollars of newly created currency speak louder than how the initiative is classified.

The Fed and the U.S. treasury are creating mountainous debts and deficits. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker recently said- "We are in one hell of a mess in every direction." Volcker referred to a loss of faith in our institutions and unease with how the Fed has reacted with arbitrary and confusing decisions. Many citizens are feeling inflation in the form of higher prices for food, housing (shortages), real estate taxes, healthcare insurance and out of pocket healthcare costs. Social Security and pension payments are increasing rapidly with the U.S. population aging and this will exacerbate the crippling effects of excessive debt payments and actual inflation (as opposed to that which is reported by Government). The Fed recently stated that it would not likely raise interest rates anytime soon. It will be difficult for the U.S. to raise interest rates which will spike interest payments on debt burdens. It seems likely that a continuation of fiat currency devaluation-currently occurring across the world-will persevere. Any attempt at a significant increase in interest rates at this time of massive debts will likely create financial pressures that will be intolerable on multiple fronts.

"We have $15 billion of gold in our Treasury and we don't own an ounce. Foreign claims are $27.3 billion". (Ronald Reagan October 27,1964-"A time for choosing")

At that time the country was in fiscal peril trying to meet the claims on our gold supply. In 1971 President Richard Nixon closed the gold "window" and the United States defaulted on their obligations. The U.S. could not meet the massive demand for gold redemptions from abroad and the Federal Reserve was able to proceed to expand the money supply without restraint at that point through today.

Gold is in high demand but only a small percentage of U.S. citizens are aware that gold is money that cannot be devalued through printing or "creation". It is rare and valued across the world. As John Hathaway of Tocqueville Gold Fund stated recently, "There is just not much physical gold available, not in London nor in vaults anymore." Central Banks and Investors are holding and adding gold and not "lending" as they have in the past. The U.S. Treasury reports that it has 8,134 tons of gold which is the largest reserve in the world. I wonder if all of this gold is "ours" or do other countries hold claims on some of our gold as Reagan detailed in 1964. Former Senator Ron Paul asked to audit the U.S. gold holdings several years back but his efforts were denied. Germany asked to repatriate gold held in the United States but was told that it would take several years. If the U.S did export gold back to Germany, it would seem that the Treasury should have adjusted the gold holdings downward. As it stands now, one can only wonder if the U.S. Treasury is reporting the actual physical gold held or perhaps satisfied with a rough estimate. Perhaps Government officials are aware that so few people seem to be aware of the reason our country once used a gold standard-namely to protect the people from profligate government spending. Investors in the shiny yellow metal are likely to become wealthy. Gold ownership means you have no counterparty risk.

