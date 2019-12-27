LQD: It Is Time To Sell After Historic Rally In Bonds

With 10-year real interest rates bottoming around zero, bond yields are more likely to head higher from here.

LQD had a negative total return 3 out of the previous 6 years, as analysis shows a 50bp rise in BBB bond yield would be enough to wipe out gains.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Bond Fund has gained an impressive +17% total return thus far in 2019, the best year since inception.

Corporate bonds have certainly been one of the main beneficiaries of the Fed's slew of rate cuts, as bond yields compressed dramatically from both the tightening in credit spreads and rally in U.S. Treasuries (TLT). As a result, iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade (LQD), as well as High-Yield Bond Fund (HYG), is enjoying a stellar year with a roughly 17% and 13% total return year-to-date. What is even more eye-popping is LQD's 4% outperformance vs. its supposedly higher yield counterpart, as LQD is having its best year since inception:

Date LQD Dividend-Adjusted Price LQD Total Return 1-Year 10-Year Treasury Yield 1-Year Chg BBB Spread 1-Year Chg 10-Year Treasury + BBB Spread 1-Year Chg HYG Dividend-Adjusted Price HYG Total Return 1-Year BB Spread BB Spread 1-Year Chg 10-Year Treasury + BB Spread 1-Year Chg 2002-12-30 50.31 4.05% 2.64% 2003-12-29 55.41 10.14% 4.38% 0.33% 1.29% -1.35% -1.02% 2004-12-27 59.02 6.50% 4.24% -0.14% 1.13% -0.16% -0.30% 2005-12-26 59.71 1.18% 4.39% 0.15% 1.40% 0.27% 0.42% 2006-12-25 62.21 4.19% 4.71% 0.32% 1.20% -0.20% 0.12% 2007-12-31 65.88 5.89% 3.88% -0.83% 2.52% 1.32% 0.49% 44.76 4.93% 2008-12-29 65.41 -0.72% 2.46% -1.42% 7.82% 5.30% 3.88% 37.09 -17.14% 12.83% 7.90% 6.48% 2009-12-28 71.67 9.57% 3.85% 1.39% 2.48% -5.34% -3.95% 47.84 28.98% 4.73% -8.10% -6.71% 2010-12-27 78.36 9.34% 3.30% -0.55% 2.11% -0.37% -0.92% 53.55 11.93% 4.08% -0.65% -1.20% 2011-12-26 86.04 9.80% 1.89% -1.41% 3.07% 0.96% -0.45% 57.19 6.80% 5.45% 1.37% -0.04% 2012-12-31 94.83 10.22% 1.93% 0.04% 1.94% -1.13% -1.09% 64.34 12.50% 3.51% -1.94% -1.90% 2013-12-30 93.59 -1.31% 3.01% 1.08% 1.73% -0.21% 0.87% 67.67 5.17% 2.75% -0.76% 0.32% 2014-12-29 101.29 8.22% 2.12% -0.89% 1.99% 0.26% -0.63% 68.85 1.75% 3.36% 0.61% -0.28% 2015-12-28 99.66 -1.60% 2.27% 0.15% 2.41% 0.42% 0.57% 65.40 -5.02% 4.24% 0.88% 1.03% 2016-12-26 105.85 6.20% 2.45% 0.18% 1.64% -0.77% -0.59% 74.17 13.41% 2.67% -1.57% -1.39% 2017-12-25 113.32 7.05% 2.40% -0.05% 1.28% -0.36% -0.41% 78.67 6.07% 2.12% -0.55% -0.60% 2018-12-31 109.34 -3.51% 2.67% 0.27% 2.05% 0.77% 1.04% 78.31 -0.47% 3.40% 1.28% 1.55% 2019-12-20 127.66 16.75% 1.93% -0.74% 1.30% -0.75% -1.49% 87.41 11.62% 1.92% -1.48% -2.22%

As shown above, since 2009, LQD had positive total return only in years during which BBB spreads tightened and/or 10-year Treasury yield dropped. The reason the BBB spread is a significant driver in LQD's return is due to its 50% exposure:

LQD Bond Credit Quality Exposure

AAA 2.37% AA 7.97% A 39.36% BBB 50.13% BB 0.17%

Numerically speaking, below regression analysis suggests that LQD would have a negative total return if the aggregate change of 10-year Treasury yield and BBB spread rises more than 50bps year-over-year:

As such, with 10-year Treasury yields and BBB spread near record lows after this year's historic rally, upside potential is certainly limited and a negative year could actually be on the horizon due to bottoming in real interest rates, fund outflows and fundamental headwinds surrounding the BBB sector.

10-Year Treasury Yields Poised to Rebound

The insatiable demand in yields along with subdued inflation expectations has led to 10-year real Treasury yields dipping under zero for the first time since mid-2016. That said, as illustrated below, the last 2 times when real yields bottomed and consolidated around zero, a substantial rise in both real and nominal yields would ensue:

Although real yields did plunge below zero in 2012 for extended period of time, we believe it was largely an anomaly due to eurozone debt crisis still at its height while the Fed was in the midst of announcing QE3 and QE4. Should a rebound in yields resembling that of 2015 or 2016 occur, a case could be made for a 100bp jump in 10-year Treasury yields next year, which would certainly be detrimental to LQD.

Consecutive Quarters of Outflows in LQD

For the first time since 2013, LQD has experienced consecutive quarters of negative fund flows (albeit 4 more trading days to go for this quarter) despite a continued rally in corporate bonds. Recall 2013 was one of the handful of years during which LQD had a negative total return. Hence, LQD's fund flow is a crucial indicator to monitor for signs of a potential sell-off ahead.

BBB Maturity Wall & Looming Downgrades

Per S&P Global, "'BBB' category bonds represent the majority of U.S. investment-grade corporate bond debt, and this category surpasses the entirety of the speculative-grade bond market in size.", as total amount of U.S. BBB-rated debt exceeds $3 trillion, $1.9 trillion of which is scheduled to mature through 2023:

This will increasingly become a concern as according to Morgan Stanley, 55% of BBB bonds would actually have a high-yield rating based on the companies' leverage.

As such, with an elevated 50% exposure in BBB bonds, it is conceivable that LQD would be vulnerable to downgrades in some of its holdings to one notch below investment grade. In fact, LQD currently already has 0.17% in BB exposure. Historically, about 9% of BBB- bonds get downgraded to HY per year on average according to S&P Global, though that could increase further given the upcoming maturity wall and record corporate leverage. Widening in BBB and credit spreads, in general, would seemingly follow should an avalanche of downgrades materialize.

To conclude, the potential downside risks arising from bottoming in real and nominal interest rates, negative fund flows as well as heavy exposure to a vulnerable BBB bond sector more than offset the limited upside and the 3+% dividend yield that LQD offers, in our opinion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.