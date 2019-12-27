The Core-Mark Roller Coaster Back At A Low Point

You wouldn't think distribution would be such a volatile business, but not only are there a lot of moving parts to Core-Mark's (CORE) business, the margins are thin enough that even a small matter can have an outsized impact on results. While investors had seemingly made their peace with a more aggressive/competitive approach from rival Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) McLane operation and erratic progress on value-added service initiatives, greater uncertainty around the company's tobacco business has brought on a lot of selling pressure.

I wasn't all that interested in the shares back in June due largely to valuation. With the shares down roughly 25% since then, though, it may be worth taking another look at this company. While the risks to the tobacco/nicotine business are real, so too is the growth in non-nicotine categories, and Core-Mark is looking to embrace more technology and more automation to improve margins.

The Tobacco/Nicotine Outlook Is Hazy At Best

Investors do well to separate what is actually happening from what they'd like to see happen, and as much as I'd prefer to see smoking go away, the actual outlook for Core-Mark's tobacco and nicotine businesses is more complicated. To be sure, cigarette volumes have been weakening for some time, with fairly regular price increases from tobacco companies, representing the primary growth driver for Core-Mark's cigarette business on a same-store sale basis.

The good news for Core-Mark is that the growth of its other businesses, particularly food and fresh products, has helped mitigate a lot of the impact of declining cigarette demand. While cigarette sales are still more than 85% larger than non-cigarette sales (about two-thirds of overall sales), the striking difference in profitability means that on a gross profit basis, non-cigarette categories make up about three-quarters of Core-Mark's gross profit.

It's not quite that simple, though, as Core-Mark also sells other tobacco products and nicotine products that are included in the "non-cigarette" category. E-cigarettes in particular have become an important category for the company in recent years, but the industry is now facing a significant regulatory headwind with states and government agencies enacting more limits and restrictions on the sale of e-cigarette products. With that, Juul (JUUL) voluntarily announced that it would stop selling its mint-flavored pods, but would continue selling its tobacco-flavored and menthol-flavored pods.

Mint-flavored pods reportedly make up more than half of Core-Mark's e-cigarette sales (I've seen estimates of 70% from some analysts), but many users will likely switch to menthol. Still, with e-cigarettes carrying higher gross margins (management had previously mentioned low double-digit gross margins), this could be a meaningful headwind if regulatory pressures increase. On the other side, though, many retailers, including Walmart (WMT), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), and Rite Aid (RAD), have stopped selling vaping products altogether, pushing more customers toward convenience stores.

Unfortunately, it's difficult to categorize or quantify just how important e-cigarettes have become to Core-Mark's model, as the company doesn't break it out. The company's SEC filings make it clear that these sales are included as part of "Health/Beauty/General", though, and that e-cig sales growth has been the primary driver of strong growth in that category (up almost 28% in the third quarter). While I've seen one analyst estimate the total contribution to EBITDA from e-cigarettes at around 5% (suggesting a roughly $2/share value in my model), I think management should take steps to quantify their exposure to this category given the emerging regulatory challenges.

Good Value-Added Growth

Although there is considerable uncertainty regarding the future of Core-Mark's nicotine product sales, the company has made good progress with its efforts to drive increased sales of packaged food, fresh food, and candy across its customer base. All of these categories saw high single-digit growth in the last quarter, accelerating from mid-single-digit growth in the second quarter and helping to offset a slowdown in e-cigarette growth within Health/Beauty.

Clearly this is the key driver for Core-Mark at this point, and growing the fresh foods business has been one of management's core growth strategies for several years now. Penetration growth does seem to be slowing, but it is still well below 50% and Core-Mark's rivals are not pursuing this category nearly to the same extent. Given the meaningfully higher margins for food products relative to cigarettes (not so much so for e-cigarettes…), driving increased content growth and turnover of these products should continue to be a key priority for management.

"Blocking And Tackling" Getting Its Attention Too

Execution always matters, but matters even more in distribution businesses where the margins are so thin. If you can find a better way of doing things that shaves even a tenth of a percentage off of the cost base, it's almost always worth doing.

Obviously increased scale is one way to drive better margins - adding customers that are already within or adjacent to the company's operating footprint allows for more efficient utilization of the infrastructure (warehouses, trucks, etc.) and represents addressable revenue with only modest incremental costs. To that end, management believes there are a couple of sizable chain contracts they can compete for in 2020, and a couple more in both 2021 and 2022. Pricing will clearly matter, and Berkshire Hathaway's McLane has been competing more aggressively to win back share lost to Core-Mark in recent years, but this is an opportunity for Core-Mark to build scale.

Beyond that, management is also looking to embrace more technology in its operations. In addition to equipping drivers with handhelds (which can improving ordering, fulfillment, billing, and other functions), management is looking to embrace more automation in its distribution centers, including more robotics for order picking. There will, of course, be capital costs to this, but shaving even 1% off of operating costs would be meaningful for valuation.

The Outlook

Contract wins and increased penetration of various food categories can drive above-market growth, but that growth will also be offset by declining tobacco sales and quite possibly declines (or at least much slower growth) in e-cigarette products. Accordingly, I still think 3% to 4% long-term revenue growth is a reasonable expectation for the business. Improving mix and lower logistics costs should drive better margins, and I'm looking for about 0.3bp of FCF margin improvement over the years - that sounds like an insignificant amount, but each 0.1bp of FCF margins is more than $16 million of FCF at today's revenue run-rate.

I haven't really changed my model all that much, but given the fall in the share price, the stock does now appear modestly undervalued on a discounted cash flow basis. Likewise on an EV/EBITDA basis, where I continue to use a 10x forward multiple.

The Bottom Line

Core-Mark isn't my favorite idea, and probably never will be, but I can't fault management for executing well on strategic growth initiatives like fresh food and vendor consolidation. Likewise, I believe management has been "prudently aggressive" in bidding for business; striking a balance between growth and scale and profitability. Still, this is a tough business and while I do think today's share price is too low, I would caution readers not to ignore the volatility; this may be a name where it makes more sense to ride the ups and downs rather than get attached to it as a long-term holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.