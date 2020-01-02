Behind The Idea: Cadiz - Structurally Unprofitable, Burdened With Senior Secured Debt, And Tied Up In Legislative Roadblocks

Cadiz has $140 million in debt turning over in the next two years, including $70 million in convertibles that can be executed through March, 5th 2020.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bearish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

James Duade: Hi John, thank you for the opportunity to share my ideas on Cadiz via this interview. The short answer to your question is that over the last ten years, Cadiz has been structurally unprofitable, has rung up huge amounts of debt, issued gobs of shares, and after all of that has an infrastructure project which is being blocked by both the federal government and the state of California. From an income perspective, Cadiz routinely has operating expenses of $10-$15 million, while revenues have been around $400,000 per year. This unprofitability has forced the company to rack up nearly $160 million in debt ($17 million of that is leases), of which $140 million is due in the next two years.

Importantly, the debt falls into two categories. First, there is approximately $70 million in convertible debt that can be converted between now and March 5th, 2020. The conversion strike price is $6.75, which is currently in the money given the stock price on Cadiz is hovering around $11 per share. If all of the convertible debt is converted into shares, this could result in Cadiz’s share count skyrocketing from 27.0 million to 37.4 million. All those extra shares could then be flipped, creating an imbalance of sellers and buyers forcing the stock price down.

The second category of debt is Cadiz’s senior secured debt, which is also approximately $70 million. The senior secured debt is owned by Apollo Global Management, has an annual interest rate of 8%, and comes due in May of 2021. Cadiz has secured the debt financing by pledging its real estate assets as collateral. Should Cadiz not be able to pay off the debt, then Apollo could take the collateral and leave Cadiz without any of its assets - effectively bankrupting the company.

Cadiz was able to secure the debt financing in the first place based on its phase 1 groundwater project which aims to sell 50,000 acre-feet of water per year to the Los Angeles suburbs. The project has been controversial from the start and has been mired by political red tape. Currently, Cadiz is facing some significant headwinds from both the federal government, which is blocking the company’s plan to build a pipeline to help transport the water, as well as the state of California which has held up the project with Senate Bill 307. It’s unclear when, if ever, the company will be able to overcome these legislative roadblocks. Even if the company were to convince the federal government and state of California to let the project move forward, Cadiz estimates that it would require $300 million to build out the infrastructure for the project.

The main problem for Cadiz is of course the timing of the debt maturity, which is a ticking time bomb for them. If they can’t move the groundwater project forward in a meaningful way prior to the debt coming due, then it seems as if it would be game over for them.

SA: Can you discuss the asymmetry a bit more as it appears particularly attractive here?

JD: Sometimes I think it's helpful to create a chart visualizing a stock’s risk and reward profile. Ideally, an investor wants to find stocks where the risk is low, and the payoff is big. Conversely, an investor wants to avoid stocks where the risk is high and the payoff is small. Cadiz falls squarely in that high risk, low reward bucket.

As I lay out in the article, even under an optimistic scenario where the project moves forward the NPV on a per-share basis would only be about $4.49. The assumptions for the NPV analysis are using Cadiz’s own assumptions of $300 million capital outlay, 50 years of selling 50,000 acre-feet of water per year at a price of $1,100 an acre-foot, and a cost per acre-foot of $150. The discount rate for the NPV I used was 8%, which is the same cost of capital for the senior secured debt. Share totals were assuming that all convertible debt was converted into stock, giving Cadiz 37.4 million shares on the open market.

The current stock price of $11 per share is pricing Cadiz as if the groundwater project and hemp initiative will be executed perfectly and generate tons of cash for the company. In my ten years of analyzing and reviewing large mining projects, I have rarely seen a project move forward without any hiccups or cap-ex creep - especially a project that is being actively opposed by federal and state governmental agencies.

For the reason above, as well as what I state in the Cadiz article, I think the risk-reward ratio is heavily in the favor of high risk, low reward, and would thus be a good candidate to short until the stock price reflects the true risk-reward profile for the stock.

SA: To follow up, as it appears, the bullish thesis hinges on the groundwater project being approved (not to mention being on time/budget), do the bulls almost have to believe that politicians who are fighting this project will basically “undo what they just did”?

JD: Excellent question John, based on the recent events it seems as if Cadiz’s groundwater project is being indefinitely halted until both the federal government and state of California can approve that the groundwater pumping plan of Cadiz won’t negatively impact the Mojave desert ecosystem - as the project's opponents claim it will. For its part, Cadiz has indicated that it will continue to push the project forward and hopes that it can ameliorate the concerns raised in SB 307. What seems clear is that both Cadiz and the Newsom administration appear to be at loggerheads. As the next California gubernatorial election isn’t until November 2022, it seems that Cadiz can’t wait out the administration. Furthermore, as this Earth Justice article details, the federal government has blocked Cadiz’s plan to create a pipeline on railroad property that would transport Cadiz’s treated groundwater to the Colorado River Aqueduct.

Given the above, bulls have to believe that governor Newsom will have a sudden and dramatic change of heart, and that the federal courts will reverse their railroad ruling - all in the next 12 months. If those two low probability events happen, then bulls have to hope that Cadiz could find $300 million in debt financing at 8% or less interest. Even then, the stock should only trade at $4.49 relative to its $11 a share today. Bulls would then have to hope that Cadiz could create additional shareholder value via the hemp project, or future groundwater pumping projects. Quite frankly, I just can’t see any of that happening.

SA: You’ve done extensive research on water rights – can you discuss the water opportunity from the long side in general? Which types of companies offer the greatest opportunity and why? Are there any misconceptions you see about the industry?

JD: It goes without saying, but everyone needs water to live. Not only do you need to drink it, but most families use it every day to bathe, wash dishes, water our lawns, etcetera. A family of four generally uses about ½ an acre-foot of water per year. As a commodity, water markets are highly localized depending upon water availability in a given watershed. Areas that are prone to drought and have limited water resources have competitive water markets, whereas other areas with ample water resources may not.

Over the last two decades, some regions around the world, like Australia’s Murray Darling Basin Authority, have developed robust water markets where participants can purchase annual or permanent water rights. The MDBA will even let investors purchase the water rights as a speculative vehicle. The idea with water markets is that if people place a value on water, then the water will find its way towards the most effective use based on the value that market participant places on the water, whether that is for farming or municipal use.

Many western states in the US have water markets, which are starting to become more robust, and water scarcity in these states is driving that macro trend. Two major issues to look out for are California’s Sustainable Groundwater Management Act “SGMA,” which aims to stop groundwater overdraft across the state - particularly in California’s central valley. I’d encourage readers to take a look at my “Farmageddon” article for additional details on the impact of SGMA on the state.

The second major macro issue is the forced water delivery cuts of the Colorado River. Seven Western states along with the federal government signed a deal in 2019 that they would reduce their water deliveries from the Colorado River in order to replenish depleted reservoirs like Lake Mead, which sits at only 40% of its capacity. For California, that means they’ll be hit with a double whammy over the coming decade. SGMA will reduce groundwater pumping by central valley farmers, and the Colorado River reductions means that municipalities like Los Angeles will receive less water via the Colorado River Aqueduct - as a point of reference the Colorado River according to the California Public Policy Institute is a source of water for 19 million Californians. Since practically all of the state’s surface water is already accounted for that means that the law of supply and demand will start to really heat up. Limited supply with inelastic demand will result in higher prices. Arizona faces a similar issue, in that they have strict rules on groundwater pumping, and will also be seeing reduced deliveries from the Colorado River.

The clear winner here are entities which own permanent water rights, preferably senior water rights (i.e., they are the first entity to get their water allotment), in reliably wet watersheds. Furthermore, as the Cadiz example clearly illustrates, not only do you need to have the water, but you need to have the infrastructure in place to sell the water. Thanks to the State Water Project, and the Central Valley Water Project (both of which I discussed in Farmageddon), much of California’s major watersheds feed into aqueducts and canals that can be moved from one part of the state to the next.

Two major players in water rights that I would recommend to readers would be JG Boswell (OTCPK:BWEL), and PICO Holdings (NASDAQ:PICO). As I’ve mentioned in previous JG Boswell articles, Boswell owns around 400,000 acre-feet of water rights coming predominantly from the Kings, Tule, Kaweah, and Kern rivers respectively. They also have a number of groundwater banking operations which allow them to store groundwater during flood years, and pump this out during drought years. As I mentioned in my most recent Boswell article, the company has filed the appropriate paperwork with California Environmental Quality Act "CEQA" in order to sell up to 100,000 acre-feet of water this year.

PICO Holdings has a slew of water rights and groundwater credits in Western states like Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico - all states that are impacted by the Colorado River Watershed. I believe that the Colorado river reductions discussed earlier could have a significant positive impact on PICO over the course of the next year or two. I hope to write an article about this topic in 2020.

Regarding misconceptions in the industry, I think I need to reiterate that understanding water markets is different than most commodities since it's highly localized. Selling an acre-foot of water in Australia is very different than selling an acre-foot of water in the United States. Similarly, selling an acre-foot of water in California is different than selling an acre-foot in Arizona. You really have to know the watershed in order to understand supply and demand. You also really need to know the infrastructure in that watershed, and the ability for an entity to buy or sell water. Lastly, you also really need to understand the seniority of the water right, and where one’s water rights fall on that seniority hierarchy.

Lastly, for those interested in following California water news, I would highly recommend following two blogs which I think are an invaluable resource for water news. The first is https://sjvwater.org/ which is published by Lois Henry, a reporter who has over 30 years experience covering California water markets, she is a must-read. The second is https://waterwrights.net/ published by Don Wright. Don covers all of the central valley water board meetings, and you can really get a boots on the ground perspective from his frequent write ups. I’ve learned a lot from reading both of these websites.

