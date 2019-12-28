3 Reasons It's The Best Time In 10 Years To Buy FedEx

Attractive valuation during a down year is precisely when you want to buy cyclical companies like these.

We maintain a buy rating on shares on Monmouth Real Estate (MNR), an industrial REIT with outsized exposure to FedEx (FDX). Given the fact that this REIT has a significant amount of revenue from FedEx (59.6% based on Annual Rent and 48.0% based on Square Footage) we decided that we would take a closer look at the shipping giant.

Fortunately, my colleague, Dividend Sensei, on Dividend Kings, has put together an extensive research report on FedEx, a company that Dividend Kings has bought four times in the Deep Value Blue Chip portfolio.

Besides us, FedEx has gotten several buy recommendations including:

From Barron's

Jeff Miller (who bought it two weeks ago for his client's accounts)

Chuck Carnevale

Why? Because this is a fast-growing, competently run cyclical company that's experiencing an industry downturn that has caused its valuation to collapse to the most attractive level in a decade.

Anyone whose ever been interested in FedEx should be considering starting or adding to their position today. In fact, there are three reasons why I consider FedEx a "good buy" right now, and from its 16% undervaluation, it's likely to deliver strong market-beating long-term total returns.

All while paying an above-average safe dividend that's likely to grow two to three times faster than the dividends of the broader market.

Reason 1: The Horrible 2020 Results Are Due To Short-Term Factors

FedEx has been having a rough 2019, missing earnings expectations in three of the last four quarters. That's due to the cyclical nature of its business as well as a $5.9 billion investment program that it's undergoing to improve efficiency and global delivery capacity.

The biggest headwind for the company has been the trade conflict which has slowed global growth including in major economies in which it operates.

A very big challenge has been the slowdown in global trade that began in the fall of 2018. The negative effects of trade disputes adversely affected the Chinese economy and contributed to a sluggish performance in the Eurozone. Uncertainty over Brexit also weighed heavily on the European market. The spillover effects from trade tensions have affected manufacturing and reduced shipping throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. We are, however, mitigating these headwinds by actively managing costs while investing for long-term success. It's essential our customers worldwide know they can continue to rely on our superior global networks and portfolio of solutions to help them quickly and efficiently manage their transportation and logistics needs." - FDX annual report

The timing of the loss of the Amazon contract (which FDX chose to terminate) as well as Cyber Week sales being pushed into December, is largely what caused adjusted operating margins to fall to 3%.

Further constraining margins are investments to expand FedEx Ground to seven-day operations which management believes is a critical move to maximizing convenience and winning market share in the future.

Management is confident that improving global economic conditions and its cost-cutting initiatives paying off over the next two quarters will push up operating margins about 10% by the end of May 2020.

Despite these issues, we remain highly confident in our strategies, which we believe will begin to bear fruit by our fourth fiscal quarter, and then into FY'21 absent negative macroeconomic developments... The avoidance of tariffs on approximately $160 billion of goods scheduled for December 15th, and the reduction of tariffs on the September 1st list on $120 billion, from 15% to 7.5% is in fact good news. We look forward to continued progress and the signing of a Phase I deal in January." - Fred Smith conference call

FedEx operates in 220 countries and territories, meaning that it's one of the most trade conflict-sensitive companies in America. That also means that when conditions improve even a little (such as from the phase one trade deal) it's poised for significant growth in earnings and cash flow.

But the real reason to be bullish on FedEx in 2020 and beyond is its strong long-term growth runway, powered by the rise of global e-commerce.

Reason 2: FedEx Has A Long And Strong Growth Runway Ahead Of It

Between 2019 and 2023 Statista estimates global e-commerce sales will grow 16.7% CAGR and $3 trillion in absolute amounts. ABI Research estimates that by 2025 25% of all US retail spending will be online and by 2030 some analysts expect that to reach 30%.

(Source: investor presentation)

FedEx estimates that in the US e-commerce volumes will increase 90% by fiscal 2026, and it will be able to target 56% of those volumes (due to not working with Amazon).

As data indicates, we moved 37.8 million packages on Cyber Monday. This exceeded our published projections of more than 33 million packages and represents a 17% increase over Cyber Monday last year." COO Raj Subramaniam (emphasis added)

E-commerce is thus a strong secular growth catalyst and FedEx's global focus means it has stronger long-term growth potential for longer compared to UPS (UPS) who is mostly US-focused.

Regions such as Southeast Asia will have rapid growth in Internet access and mobile device accessibility, encouraging e-commerce purchases and accelerating growth rates." - ABI Research

FedEx's growth plans largely focus on replacing 159 older and less fuel-efficient jets (A-310s and MD-10s) with modern Boeing 767s and 777s that burn less fuel and have lower long-term maintenance costs. The entire MD-10 and A-310 fleet will be replaced by May 2021.

The decline in capex is expected to occur in fiscal 2021 when analysts estimate FCF/share will tie 2013's record $4.14 and the FCF payout ratio will decline to a safe 63%.

The company also is rapidly investing in automating its global distribution centers, allowing existing workers to be far more productive, and reducing per unit deliver costs (long-term boost to profitability).

FDX's other efficiency programs include Delivery Manager which is now up and running in 59 countries. Fourteen million people have enrolled, a 66% increase from 12 months ago. By the end of fiscal 2020 (May 2020), FedEx expects that 90% of Americans will live within five miles of a FedEx retail location after it added 8,000 Dollar Generals to its convenience network in 2019. FedEx's convenience network in the US now numbers 55,000 locations.

FedEx also is working with partners like AutoZone, Lowe’s, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens, Kroger's, Albertsonson's and Walmart to offer pickup and drop off locations near its customers.

It's also innovating with the iBot technology which FedEx developed with Dean Kamden (the famous inventor) and which is designed to eventually allow retailers to make last-mile deliveries at significantly lower costs.

iBot is designed to allow cheap same-day delivery service in 1,900 cities in 32 countries. FedEx Ground is currently 25% faster than UPS and the company wants to be the fastest and most cost-effective solution for its global customers as well.

FedEx's excellent long-term focus on quality and speedy service is why it has been steadily gaining market share from UPS for the past 20 years.

FDX has also been steadily winning market share in US trucking deliveries and is now the industry giant. We don't care about short-term hiccups, but management's long-term track record in delivering good execution and steady market share and fundamental growth.

FedEx also is working on improving the safety and efficiency of its vehicles including through:

Platooning highway trucks (more fuel efficient) via vehicle-to-vehicle communication and safety features such as collision mitigation.

VR training of FedEx Ground drivers.

Installing advanced safety features, including telematics, collision mitigation, lane-departure warning, and roll-over stability in its vehicles.

Finally, FedEx is one of the founders of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance which plans to explore using blockchain technology to improve shipping information transparency, efficiency, and convenience.

FedEx's overall business model remains appealing. Globally UPS, FedEx, and DHS dominate the industry with UPS and FedEx being the kings of US delivery.

DHL tried to become the third major player in the US but after 10 years of trying, and $1 billion in losses in 2007, it gave up after concluding that economies of scale would simply take too long to achieve profitability soon or with sufficient returns on invested capital to make the effort worthwhile.

8% is considered a good return on invested capital for most corporations and FDX's 10-year median ROIC is about 10%. This gives me confidence that management's capital allocation decisions, including the $5.9 billion they are investing in capacity expansion and efficiency, will work out over time.

Fred Smith is the founder of FedEx and remains chairman, president, and CEO. How good is Fred Smith? Forbes has named him one of the “100 Greatest Living Business Minds,” and he been named a top CEO by Barron’s and Chief Executive magazines.

Raj Subramaniam is the COO in charge of daily operations and executing on the growth plan, and he took over that job in March 2019. He's a 27-year FedEx veteran in which he served various functions across various geographic regions.

The CFO Alan Graf has been in his role for 21 years, but with FedEx for 39. He's the one that's helped FDX deliver 17 consecutive years of dividend growth in a cycle and capital intensive industry. As long as FedEx raises its quarterly dividend by any amount over the next two quarters it will retain its dividend challenger status and remain on track to become a dividend aristocrat in 2028.

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, the highly capital intensive nature of this business and strong network effects mean that FedEx and UPS have strong business models where their above-average profitability can likely be maintained even in the face of future challengers.

You don't have to just take my word for it. Here's Morningstar's Mathew Young explaining why Morningstar has a narrow moat positive outlook rating on FedEx.

We consider this to be a textbook example of the power of an efficient-scale economic moat: A worthy competitor foiled by steep barriers to entry erected by the incumbent domestic U.S. integrated shippers. In this high-fixed-cost business, the substantial parcel volume handled by the incumbents provides a cost advantage that makes competing at market prices difficult for low-volume entrants." - Morningstar

A perfect example of FDX's network effect is that 97% of US sales come from customers that use at least two of its three services, and 80% from companies that use all three.

What would it take to compete with FedEx? Tens of billions of dollars and decades in order to recreate its logistics infrastructure with zero guarantees that any challenger would generate significant profitability in the future.

That infrastructure delivers 15 million packages per day and links together companies representing 99% of the world's GDP via 5,000 operating facilities.

The bottom line is that FedEx is a proven pioneer in its industry. It literally invented Express delivery and it continues to invest in innovation and efficiency to maximize its network effects.

We have confidence that management will be able to adapt and overcome the various headwinds it's facing now and will surely face in the future. All with the goal of achieving 10% to 15% CAGR growth in earnings, cash flow and ultimately dividends.

That's 100% to 200% faster growth than most companies in the S&P 500, making FedEx a fast-growing dividend growth name that's likely capable of delivering very attractive returns from its current 16% discount to fair value.

Reason 3: Attractive Valuation During A Down Year Is Precisely When You Want To Buy Cyclical Companies Like These

The way we value a company is based on either the historical valuations real investors risking real money have paid for fundamentals or using Chuck Carnevale/Ben Graham/Peter Lynch rules of thumb for companies growing slower than they have in the past.

FDX Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 11.5% CAGR

Reuters' five-year CAGR growth consensus: -2.0% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 12.0% CAGR

Long-term historical growth: 8.3% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic long-term growth range: 7% to 12% CAGR

Historical fair value (for use in total return modeling): 16 to 18 PE

The future always is uncertain, which is why it's useful to create a realistic growth range that includes several economic/industry cycles.

FedEx's slowest long-term growth rate was 7% over the past 12 years. We consider the Reuters -2% CAGR growth estimate to be an outlier, given that the company's plan for returning to strong growth in the future appear reasonable and sound.

At the upper end of the growth range is Ychart's long-term consensus of 12%. While long-term forecasts can be volatile, FDX's has remained above 10% even with all its recent trade/Amazon troubles.

Since FDX's historical growth rate is 8.3% CAGR the 7% to 12% growth range means that historical multiples are appropriate for estimating fair value.

Metric Historical Fair Value Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Earnings 17.7 $193 $226 $255 Operating Cash Flow 8.2 $157 $204 $235 EBITDA 6.4 $185 $201 $216 EBIT 11.2 $175 $197 $219 EV/EBITDA 6.4 $185 $201 $216 Average $179 $206 $228

The true value of any company is likely to lie within the range of its individual metric fair values. We use the average of all non-outlier company appropriate fair value estimates to generate a reasonable estimate of what a company's fundamentals are worth in any given year.

Metric Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 EPS -30% 14% 15% OCF/share -9% 30% 15% EBITDA/share -12% 11% 10% EBIT/share -23% 17% 12%

In the case of FedEx, fiscal 2020 is going to be a weak year, which is hardly new for the company. During the Great Recession, earnings fell 44% and the far milder trade conflict-induced slowdown is expected to cause a 30% decline in operating earnings this year.

Cash flows are expected to fall far less than that, and in fiscal 2021 (starts in May) and 2022 double-digit growth is expected to resume.

Classification Margin Of Safety For 8/11 Above-Average Quality Companies 2020 Price PE (2020) 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Reasonable Buy 0% $179 16.4 16% to 25% Good Buy 15% $152 13.9 19% to 28% Strong Buy 25% $134 12.3 21% to 30% Very Strong Buy 35% $116 10.6 23% to 32% Current Price 16% $151 13.9 19% to 28%

Once we have a reasonable fair value estimate we then apply the appropriate margin of safety for a company based on its quality score.

FedEx is 16% undervalued, so a good buy today. In a potential 2020 pullback or correction, it could become a strong buy or very strong buy boosting annual return potential by 2% to 4% CAGR.

If FedEx grows at the low end of its growth range and recovers to a long-term PE of 16, then it could deliver 19% CAGR total returns through May 2024.

Contrast that with the 2% to 7% CAGR that most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 in the coming years, or the 4% to 6% CAGR that the Gordon Dividend Growth model estimates for the broader market.

At the upper end of its return potential range, a PE of 18 and 12% growth could deliver nearly 30% CAGR returns, or nearly quadruple your investment over the next five years.

The medium-term consensus forecast is created using consensus estimates through May 2022 and applying a lower than historically normal 15.8 PE, which shows FDX is capable of about 70% total returns through May 2022.

FedEx may not be a particularly high-yielding stock but its long-term growth rate is expected to be about double the historical 5% to 7% of the S&P 500. Combine that with rapid dividend growth (17.4% CAGR since 2003) and you can see how buying FDX at the best valuation in a decade can make for an attractive long-term investment.

Of course, the reason we demand a margin of safety from nearly all companies is that each has a risk profile that could potentially break the investment thesis.

Risks To Consider

The biggest fundamental risk for FedEx is that its multi-year $5.9 billion investment plan won't generate the expected returns on investment.

The TNT Express acquisition, for which FDX paid $4.8 billion in 2016, hasn't been going as smoothly as expected. The amount of money required to upgrade the logistics base for TNT has proved greater than expected. However, FDX did pay a very good price for the company by waiting for the Euro to weaken in 2015 before making its final offer.

Part of the reason FDX is struggling is that cost cutting in a weak EU economy while facing a highly-unionized TNT labor force is something that it hasn't dealt with before.

M&A is tricky to pull off, but management's overall capital allocation track record is above average. FDX has done 25 acquisitions since 1984 with TNT merely being one of the largest.

Fast e-commerce growth also can be a headache if execution slips.

"According to data from ShipMatrix, FedEx's deliveries were on time 90.4% of the time in the week after Black Friday. That compared to a 92.7% on-time rate for UPS and 93.7% on-time for packages Amazon delivered itself." - Motley Fool

Management will need to make sure its logistics network can handle the rapid growth in package volume if it's to continue winning or merely retaining market share relative to its major rivals.

Fundamentally, FedEx's sales, earnings, and cash flow growth always will be closely tied to the health of the US and global economies. With the TNT acquisition, Europe and Asia will become increasing growth drivers, meaning FDX's results could become more cyclical than in the past.

Finally, we can't ignore the biggest long-term challenger to FedEx, Amazon (AMZN).

Our AlphaWise analysis shows that Amazon Logistics already delivers ~50 percent of Amazon US volumes, focused on urban areas. To us, Amazon Logistics is already-large scale and with a fleet ~1/5 the size of competitors, it speaks to its ability to use density and technology to drive efficiency.” - Morgan Stanley

In the US Morgan Stanley expects Amazon's rapidly-expanding delivery service to deliver more packages than either UPS or FDX by 2022 (5 and 3.4 billion packages in the US, respectively).

Remember how expensive it would be to compete with FDX or UPS? Well for most companies, that's true. But Amazon has a rich history of investing billions over many years into operations that aren't expected to generate significant profits except over the very long term.

Amazon is now expected to deliver 3.5 billion packages in the US in 2019, courtesy of 150 U.S. delivery stations and 90,000 delivery-focused employees.

AWS and advertising revenue that Piper Jaffray estimates have 75% operating margins is how Amazon is able to invest in low margin businesses like retail and delivery to increase the stickiness of its ecosystem. In Q3 2019, Amazon Web Services generated $3.6 billion in operating profit that Jeff Bezos can throw at a fast ramp-up of its in-house delivery operations.

If there's any company in the world that could challenge FedEx not just in the US market but overseas, it's Amazon, whose CEO Jeff Bezos famously said: "Your margin is our opportunity."

In terms of valuation risk, it's minimal, given that FDX's lowest ever PE ratio was 10.1 in March 2009. That's just 14% lower than it is now, and the probability of another Great Recession happening anytime soon is very low.

But just because FedEx's valuation risk is low doesn't mean it can't suffer short-term volatility.

FDX Peak Declines Since 1986

FDX is currently in its fourth-worst bear market ever, which began from a peak stock price of $263 and 18.3 PE. In other words, FDX's current bear market didn't begin when it was wildly overpriced, but is a result of its latest downturn in fundamentals. That downturn is likely temporary and will end within a quarter or two.

But in the future long term, FedEx shareholders have to remember that this can be a highly volatile stock, which has suffered seven bear markets in the last 33 years (vs S&P 500's four).

We don't point out this historical volatility to scare anyone from owning FDX or any stock for that matter, merely to highlight the importance of owning any of my recommendations as part of a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

These are the risk guidelines we use for the Dividend King portfolios and we created them after consulting with colleagues who collectively have over 150 years of experience in asset management.

The essence of risk management is to avoid costly mistakes, the biggest of which is terrible market timing created by psychological landmines like panic selling.

Dulbar has been studying how behavioral finance effects long-term investing returns since 1994 and the results back up other research by JPMorgan Asset Management.

6% CAGR underperformance over 30 years is what market timing gets you.

1.35% CAGR inflation-adjusted returns vs 7.5% CAGR for S&P 500.

-2.1% CAGR inflation-adjusted bond fund returns vs 3.7% CAGR for a diversified bond fund

Note that a 60/40 stock/bond balanced portfolio would have delivered 8.6% CAGR over the last 30 years, 6.0% after inflation. What did actual investors who couldn't help themselves from market timing achieve? 0% CAGR and -2.65% adjusted for inflation.

Thirty years is an investing lifetime, and market timing costs a lot of people their hopes for a prosperous retirement.

No one should be market timing because even the best and brightest can't correctly predict what stocks or other factors (like interest rates) will do in the short term.

"The retention rate data for equity, fixed-income and asset-allocation mutual funds strongly suggests that investors lack the patience and long-term vision to stay invested in any one fund for much more than four years. Jumping into and out of investments every few years is not a prudent strategy because investors are simply unable to correctly time when to make such moves.” - Dulbar

Jamie Dimon is CEO of JPMorgan, the sixth-largest bank on earth by assets. He has access to some of the world's best financial/economic data from all over the globe. His bank has an army of quants utilizing some of the world's fastest supercomputers and the best financial data in the world.

A 60/40 portfolio is up 13% this year. Anyone who panic sold in December, either stocks or bonds, on fears of soaring interest rates, locked-in significant losses and missed out on what is likely to be the best year for stocks since 1995 or 1997.

Investing is all about probability and maximizing the probability of achieving your goals.

Proper risk management isn't about avoiding short-term downturns in your portfolio. Rather it's about building a SWAN portfolio that will allow you to avoid costly mistakes that can sink your financial goals.

Bottom Line: It's The Best Time In A Decade To Buy This Fast-Growing, Above-Average Quality Company

We understand why investors might be skeptical of FedEx after so many earnings misses and guidance cuts. However, the best time to buy cyclical companies like this is precisely when the market hates them most and they are trading at the best valuations in a decade.

FedEx is a well-managed company with a strong business model. Yes, they face risks, as do all companies. However, companies don't succeed and grow earnings, cash flow and dividends due to nothing going wrong, but despite something constantly going wrong.

Long-term investors profit from remembering that the market is seldom efficient in the short term but always efficient over the long term.

FedEx's growth runway remains strong and analysts agree that management's 10% to 15% CAGR long-term growth guidance is reasonable, courtesy of a decades-long growth runway in global e-commerce.

As part of a well-diversified and risk-managed portfolio, FedEx is likely to deliver excellent long-term income growth and total returns from its current 16% undervaluation.

It's a "good buy" today and is likely to deliver double-digit long-term returns that should put the broader market to shame in the coming years.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.