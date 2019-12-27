Do Not Buy Skyworks Solutions Now

Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) seems to have plenty going for it, but toughening market conditions and a higher-than-average valuation rule it out as a prospective buy at the moment.

The issues that affect the Irvine, California-based Skyworks Solutions are ones that are affecting the entire semiconductor market. Demand for semiconductor products has softened over the past year, and the first quarter of the present financial year saw a huge increase in inventory levels. Issues such as the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit have only exacerbated the market situation, to the extent that growth is expected to fall far short of the 15% expansion achieved in 2018. One can see this partially reflected in the dip in revenue and net income for Skyworks Solutions in 2019 relative to the figures reported in 2018.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2015 3.26 billion 798.3 million 2016 3.29 billion 995.2 million 2017 3.65 billion 1.01 billion 2018 3.87 billion 918.4 million 2019 3.38 billion 853.6 million

Skyworks Solutions does seem better placed than many semiconductor firms to weather this storm. The company has a net worth of $4.12 billion, no long-term debt on its books, cash and short-term investments worth $1.05 billion, total accounts receivable of $465.3 million and free cash flow of $332.6 million. Add to that the fact that Skyworks Solutions has been able to reward shareholders with consecutively rising dividends for four years, and with a 28.53% payout ratio is able to reward them with more years to come, and you would seem to have that rarity - a dependable tech sector investment.

However, the fact that such an investment is a rarity reminds one of the volatility inherent in the tech sector, and Skyworks Solutions is not as immune from such volatility as the foregoing paragraph would indicate. The downturn of the semiconductor industry in general has impacted it, and the slowing growth of its key customer, Apple, Inc. (AAPL) - which experienced a 2.04% decline in its 2019 revenues compared with the previous year.

Now, while all of these factors - the downturn of its overall sector, the dip in its own revenue and net income figures, and the slowdown of its primary customer - are all anything but positive, one would think that these factors would cause a weakness in share price that could be taken advantage of. For I do think that Skyworks Solutions is financially robust enough to weather the storm, but I do not believe that the risks are priced in at this time.

Currently, Skyworks Solutions is trading at $122.16 per share at a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 with a dividend yield of 1.34%. It is trading at a 52-week high, and well above its five-year average P/E of 19.03. This surge has come about as a result of market sentiment in general towards 5G wireless technology and in spite of the simultaneous downturn of the semiconductor industry. This suggests that Skyworks Solutions is currently priced above fair value - but by how much?

To determine this, first I will divide the current P/E by the historical market P/E of 15 (24.98 / 15 = 1.67), then use the resultant valuation ratio to divide by the current share price (122.16 / 1.67 = 73.15). The first fair value estimate I generate is $73.15. Then, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E (24.98 / 19.03 = 1.31) and use the valuation ratio derived here to divide by the current share price (122.16 / 1.31 = 93.25) to get a second fair value estimate of $93.25.

Next, I divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield (1.28 / 1.34 = 0.96) and use the valuation ratio that results to divide by the current share price (122.16 / 0.96 = 127.25) to get a third fair value estimate of $127.25. Finally, I average these three estimates (73.15 + 93.25 + 127.25 / 3 = 97.88) to get a final estimate of $97.88 as fair value for Skyworks Solutions. The stock is currently overvalued by 25%.

Skyworks Solutions has plenty going for it - having Apple as a primary consumer for your semiconductor products is an enviable position, and apart from that it has an excellent balance sheet (particularly the lack of long-term debt). However, weakness in the semiconductor industry overall and slowdown in Apple's own revenue growth are factors that would make me want a tech stock at a discount, not at a premium. As Skyworks Solutions is currently trading 25% above fair value, it is not a stock I can recommend at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.