Silver At The End Of 2020, And A Look At SILJ

Silver is the most speculative precious metal as it tends to move the most on a percentage basis over short periods. Silver’s price volatility attracts market participants looking to participate in trending markets.

In 1980, an inflation-fueled rally and attempt to corner the market by the infamous Hunt Brothers drove the price more than $50 per ounce. In 2011, a rally in commodities that sent gold to a new all-time peak in dollar terms sent the price to $49.82, where it ran out of buying.

Silver fell to a low at $13.635 in late 2015, in what was the bottom of the correction from the 2011 peak. In July 2016, a rally in gold and the shock of the Brexit referendum in the UK sent the price to its most recent high at $21.095 per ounce.

As we head into a new decade, the price of silver is knocking on the door at the $18 level. The high in 2019 on the continuous silver futures contract on COMEX was at $19.54. If silver is preparing to take out that high and challenge the 2016 peak, those companies involved in exploration for and mining of silver are likely to outperform the metal on a percentage basis. The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ) holds shares in the leading junior silver mining companies.

Silver had a good year- A Christmas Eve rally

Silver is finishing up what has been a year of upside progress when it comes to the price of the metal.

The monthly chart highlights that silver closed 2018 at $15.56 per ounce. At $17.515 on December 24, the price was 12.56% higher. Both price momentum and relative strength indicators were above neutral readings in late December. Monthly historical volatility at 22.20% is higher than the end of last year when it was 15.44%. When it comes to the total number of open long and short positions in the silver futures market, the metric increased from 176,159 contracts in December 2018 to the most recent reading at 225,666 contracts, a rise of 28.1%. In a futures market, rising price alongside increasing open interest is typically a technical validation of a bullish price trend.

The active month March silver futures contract on the COMEX division of the CME hit a low at $16.565 per ounce on December 9. Since then, the price posted gains in twelve of 14 trading sessions. In one where it did not move higher, the price closed unchanged.

The daily chart illustrates the rise in the price of silver. Leading into the Christmas holiday, silver futures posted impressive gains rising to a high at $18.135 and settling on December 27 at $17.943 per ounce.

Above $10 for more than a decade

The price of silver has not traded below the $10 per ounce level since the immediate aftermath of the global financial crisis in 2008. However, the bullish price trend in silver started before then back in 2001 when the price held the $4 per ounce level.

The quarterly chart shows that silver dropped to a low of $4.015 per ounce in late 2001. The price rose above $8 in 2004 and to a high of $21.185 in early 2008. The risk-off period in markets across all asset classes took silver futures to a low of $8.40 in late 2008, and then it was off to the races on the upside. Silver climbed steadily, reaching $49.82 in 2011. The speculative precious metal ran out of buying at just shy of $50 per ounce, which led to a correction to $13.635 in December 2015.

The chart shows that the long-term bullish trend in the silver market remains intact as we head into a new decade this week. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings in late December. However, quarterly historical volatility at 11.3% was appreciably lower than at the end of 2018 when it was at 18.23%. The metric is at the lowest level since 2002 when silver traded to a high of $5.15 per ounce. Meanwhile, open interest is at close to a record high level at over 225,600 contracts as of December 26.

Gold holds the key

While silver posted a double-digit percentage gain or 15.3% so far in 2019, it continues to lag all of the other precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX futures markets. Gold moved from $1284.70 to $1513.80, or 17.83%. Platinum appreciated from $788.50 to $950.40, or 20.53%, and palladium from $1197.50 to $1881.20 or 57.09%.

If silver is going to catch up with the other precious metals in 2020, we could see an explosive move to the upside in the member of the sector that has historically been the most volatile. Silver’s futures price path could depend on gold as the yellow metal is the leader. Gold rose to record highs in mostly all currency terms except for US dollar and Swiss francs in September 2019. The low levels of global interest rates and central bank buying in the gold market are likely to continue to provide support for the gold market in 2020, which could light a bullish fuse under silver.

Gold broke out above its July 2016 high at $1,377.50 per ounce in June after the US Fed told markets to expect lower interest rates. That level of resistance is now critical technical support for the gold market. Gold did not return to challenge the support as it only fell to a low at $1,446.20 in November before recovering to the $1,500 in late December. If gold is preparing to reach higher highs after its correction and period of price consolidation, silver could not only follow but start to lead the yellow metal.

In what could be an omen for the silver market in the coming decade, gold moved from its low at $1,446.20 in mid-November to $1,513.80 on December 27, a move of 4.67%. Meanwhile, silver rallied from $16.465 in early December to $17.943 on the continuous contract or 8.98% over recent weeks.

A break above the 2016 high could trigger a flood of buying

While gold broke out above its July 2016 high at $1377.50 in June, silver did not achieve the same feat as the price only made it to $19.54. In July 2016, the high in silver, and standing level of critical technical resistance is at $21.095 per ounce.

The monthly chart shows that a move above $21.095 that creates a technical breakout could light a bullish fuse under the silver futures market. While there's likely to be price congestion between $22 and $25 per ounce, a move above the top end of that range could send silver to $35 per ounce or higher. Given silver’s history, the potential for a significant rally exists. Silver closed at the end of 2009 at $16.91 and moved to a closing level of $30.93 at the end of 2010. The technical set up for the silver market going into 2020 looks similar.

Silver is a metal that moves higher or lower on the market’s sentiment. A break above the long-term resistance level at just over $21 per ounce would likely cause trend following traders and investors to flock to the silver market, creating a buying frenzy not seen in almost a decade.

Silver mining shares are a leveraged play on the metal

In the world of silver trading and investing, there are many choices. Physical silver bars and coins and futures contracts are the most direct route for risk positions. Leveraged and unleveraged ETF and ETN products allow market participants with a standard equity account to participate in the market on the long and short side.

One of my favorite instruments when playing silver on the long side of the market is the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (SILJ). SILJ tends to outperform silver on the upside on a percentage basis and underperform when the price falls. While the junior mining ETF product provides leveraged exposure, it does not decay over time like other ETF and ETN products that use options and other market tools to create the gearing. The most recent top holdings of SILJ include:

SILJ has net assets of $111.57 million and trades an average of 339,120 shares each day, making it a liquid product. The ETF charges an expense ratio of 0.69%. The price of silver rose from $14.245 in late May to a high at $19.54 in early September or 37.2%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SILJ rose from $6.77 to $11.57 per share or 70.90%, almost double the percentage move in the silver futures market.

Meanwhile, the price of silver dropped from the early September peak at $19.54 to $17.943 on December 27, a correction of 8.2%. In what could be an extremely bullish sign for the silver market, SILJ was trading at $12.30 per share on December 27, 6.3% above the early September high in the junior mining ETF product. SILJ could be telling us that 2020 is going to be a year when silver catches up with the other precious metals and takes a leadership role on the upside.

The author is long silver