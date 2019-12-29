Platinum Going Into A New Decade

2019 was not a bad year for the platinum market. Of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME, platinum was the second-best performer on a percentage basis as of December 24. Silver moved from $15.56 per ounce at the end of 2018 to $17.849 on December 27, a rise of 14.71%. While gold broke out to the upside in 2019, the price posted a 17.83% gain as the price climbed from $1284.70 on December 31, 2018, to $1513.80 on December 24. Over the same period, platinum rose from $788.50 to $950.40 per ounce or 20.53%. Only palladium, the other traded platinum group metal, did better, jumping from $1197.50 to $1881.20 or 57.09% over the period.

Platinum may be in the lead for the silver medal in the precious metals sector for 2019, but its price performance over the past years has been miserable. As we head into 2020, time will tell if the rarest precious metal can catch up with the other members of the sector.

The most direct route for a risk position in platinum is via the physical market for bars and coins or the NYMEX futures arena. The Aberdeen Standard Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) and the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM) replicate the price action in platinum.

A dozen years of discontent in the platinum market ends

Market participants had a rough time in 2008 following the global financial crisis. The market clobbered those who held platinum, as the price fell from its all-time peak of $2308.80 in March to a low of $761.80 seven months later in October 2008, a decline of 67%. While platinum recovered until 2011, the massive decline left a bad taste in investor’s mouths, which led to an extended period of bear market conditions in the platinum market.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, platinum made lower highs and lower lows since trading at just below $1920 per ounce in 2011. The price fell to a bottom at $755.70 in August 2018, the lowest level since the final quarter of 2003.

Since the August 2018 low, platinum recovered. The price briefly probed above the $1,000 level in 2019 and was trading at around $950 per ounce at the end of last week. Given the price action in the other precious metals, platinum likely found a significant bottom in 2018 at the 16-year low.

A compelling value proposition for the precious metal

The potential for a substantial recovery in the platinum market is 2020 is high given the price divergences with gold, palladium, and rhodium.

Source: CQG

The chart of nearby NYMEX platinum futures minus gold futures shows that the range in the price differential has been from a premium of more than $1,140 per ounce for platinum to a discount of around $600 since the mid-1970s. At around the $565 discount level at the end of last week, platinum is historically inexpensive compared to gold and remains a stone’s throw away from the low.

Source: CQG

The range in the spread between platinum and palladium is even more significant. In 2008, platinum was over $1600 more expensive than palladium, its sister metal. At over a $930 discount at the end of last week, platinum’s discount was close to the historical low. Platinum and palladium are both industrial and precious metals. Platinum can be a substitute for palladium when it comes to industrial applications.

In early 2016, platinum traded to a low of $812.20 when the price of rhodium was at $575 per ounce. Platinum was at a $237.20 premium to rhodium.

Source: Kitco

As of the end of last week, rhodium was trading at a midpoint of $5,780 per ounce. With platinum at the $950 level, rhodium was at a $4,830 premium to platinum. Ironically, rhodium is a byproduct of South African primary platinum production. The low level of platinum prices caused a decline in output, creating a deficit in the rhodium market. Like with palladium, platinum can serve as a substitute for rhodium in some industrial applications.

The bottom line is that the price differentials between platinum and gold, palladium, and rhodium create a compelling case for a significant recovery in the platinum futures market sooner rather than later.

Platinum could surprise

While the 2008 price carnage in the platinum market left more than a bad taste in the mouths of investors and traders, it stands as an example of the potential for volatility in the platinum market.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart illustrates the price of platinum took off on the upside from a low of $406 during the final quarter of 2001 and reached a peak of $2,308.80 in 2008. Platinum appreciated by almost 5.7 times the price in 2001 in what was nearly a straight line. The chart shows that price momentum in the platinum futures market crossed higher in oversold territory in 2019, which could be a sign that the price found a bottom and is prepared to follow its precious cousins. Relative strength in neutral territory on the long-term chart means that the metal could have plenty of room on the upside.

Keep in mind that the rally from $451.50 to the most recent high at $1,963 in palladium took the price higher by over four-fold. Platinum could surprise on the upside. While 2008 through 2019 was a decade-plus of discontent, the new decade could bring a reversal of fortune for the rare precious metal.

Levels to watch in the platinum market

The first significant milestone for platinum on the upside stands at the $1,000 per ounce level. In its first trip to challenge that technical resistance, platinum failed, and the price fell back below $900. While there is likely to be some price congestion between $1,000 and $1,050, the next level on the upside stands at the August 2016 peak at $1,199.50 per ounce. A move above $1,200 could cause a herd of buyers to flock to the platinum market.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that things could get wild on the upside above $1,200, as the next level stands at over $1,500 per ounce. Above there, $1,750 and $1,900 are resistance levels on the way to levels above $2,000 per ounce.

Gold, palladium, rhodium, and even silver are either in raging bull markets or displayed signs that prices are heading higher in 2020. Platinum’s turn is long overdue as the market offers the most compelling value proposition in the precious metals sector.

PPLT or PLTM offer exposure without holding the metal

The most direct route for investment or a trading position in platinum is via the futures on the NYMEX division of the CME. For long-term holders, the physical market for bars and coins are an avenue to purchase and store the metal. The ETF market has expanded the addressable market for many assets, and platinum is no exception. The two platinum ETF products that track the price of the metal are the Aberdeen Standard Platinum Shares ETF product (PPLT) and the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

Both ETF products hold 100% of their net assets in physical platinum bullion. PPLT has net assets of $669.65 million and trades an average of 82,676 shares each day. Each PPLT share reflects the price action of one-tenth of an ounce of platinum. PLTM has net assets of $7.09 million and trades an average of 14,374 shares each day. Each share of PLTM is one-tenth of the size of PPLT and reflects the price action of one-hundredth of an ounce of the metal.

While PPLT has an advantage when it comes to liquidity, its expense ratio at 0.60% is higher than PLTM’s at 0.50%. Nearby NYMEX platinum futures rose from a low of $835.20 in mid-August to a high of $963.50 on December 26, a rise of 15.4%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT rose from $78.72 to $90.63 per share or 15.13%.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, PLTM moved from $8.28 to $9.55 per share or 15.34% over the period. The difference in the performance between the two ETF products could be a function of the expense ratio.

We are moving into a new decade this week. When it comes to platinum, a significant rebound is long overdue in the rarest precious metal with the highest density and resistance to heat. Time will tell if platinum was a sleeping giant in 2019 when its precious cousins were posting impressive gains.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum