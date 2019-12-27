Centennial Resource Development: Down But Not Out

We recently initiated a position in Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) in our Natural Resource strategy portfolios. Centennial Resource Development is an independent oil and natural gas company, focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. This report details our rational for this trade.

WMA Natural Gas Rankings

Natural Gas stocks have been investors' worst nightmare. The ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index (FCG) is down -90% in the bear market dating from 2014. For investors buying at the 2017 highs, the FCG has lost investors -60%.

As readers know, the whole Energy complex has been in a gruesome bear market. We have written extensively on the topic, concluding that this is more than an Energy bear market, but rather a paradigm shift. On one hand, the U.S. energy independence has released a permanent supply onto world markets that have suppressed crude oil and natural gas prices (see chart below). On the other hand, we believe that the transition to clean energy is underway, and markets are beginning to discount waning demand for fossil fuels. While less noticeable in the U.S. (where the President "digs coal"), avant-garde European governments are setting time tables for clean energy. France will ban gasoline-fueled cars after 2040. Germany is targeting over 50% renewable energy consumption by 2030.

Our point here is the following. Energy has been massacred, but this much is too much. Fossil fuels won't disappear right away. We have one more global economic expansion that will require fossil fuels to run world factories and transport goods. Yes, buying anything energy and expecting prices to rise back to 2014 levels just ain't going to happen. Buying Energy companies today for a +150% recovery may happen.

Many investors won't touch Energy. Too much pain and disappointment. For investors who have the stomach to wait out the gyrations in Energy stocks, we bet that the rewards will be significant. With the caveat that investors choose the right companies. Not all Energy companies will recover - some are headed for bankruptcy. We also expect significant consolidation within the industry over the next years.

The table below sums up our WMA fundamental rankings for Natural Gas companies in ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index. Overall, Centennial Resource Development ranks #8 (and #5 excluding LP's).

Valuation is a function of company enterprise value or market price relative to various earnings measures, revenue, cash flow, etc., and not just relatively low share prices. In our above rankings table, our Historical Valuation Composite compares numerous company current valuation measures against the company's past, which then allows us to make pertinent cross-sector comparisons. In the column "WMA Historical Valuation Rating", we can see that almost the whole industry is extremely cheap.

Centennial Resource Development: Growth + Value

Investors know that we have been in crazy growth market for several years. Most traders prefer to buy expensive growth in the technology sector. But if you could find the same growth rates as in tech companies, but at a fraction of the tech valuations, are markets irrational to overlook names like Centennial Resource Development? At WMA, we gather forward-looking growth forecasts for revenue and earnings, issued by sector analysts tracking the company. We share below our calculated growth rates for 2020 within the Natural Gas industry.

The mean earnings estimate for 2020 is $0.30/share, up from $0.06/share in 2019. Revenue is seen at $993.1M in 2020 versus $921.58 this year. If these growth rates will be realized, the current market price is not at all reflecting this potential.

On the value side, the only point of discussion is the P/E of Centennial Resource. Our consensus forward P/E, shown in our company summary box below, is 54.7x. We average the current year forecasted P/E and the next year forecast P/E. In the case of CDEV, we have 96x for 2019 but only 12.7x for 2020!

We share our full rankings for Centennial Resource below. Using the 2020 estimated P/E of 12.7x as the comparison metric, CDEV would score at the top of both historical and relative PER's. This company is c-h-e-a-p.

Centennial Resource's price per share is now below the book value per share. Excluding fully depleted assets carried on the balance sheet, CDEV's price/book value says that the company is trading at fire sale prices. We have a company with strong positive growth outlook and a solid balance sheet. The price-to-book value of CDEV tells us that this stock is a screaming buy.

Solid Financials, Little Risk Of Bankruptcy

Another reason that we like Centennial Resource is the solid Financial Situation score. Our warning in selecting Energy companies is to avoid value traps and companies with stock prices heading to $0. With a Financial Situation score in the top 36% of Energy peers (see box above), Centennial Resource is a stock that shows little risk of financial stress.

Insider Buying

Company executives buy their company's stock for one reason: they like the future prospects of the business. Centennial Resource is enjoying decent insider buying activity, with a WMA Insider Composite score of 65.8 (score above 50 indicate net insider buying). Insider buyers have outnumbered sellers by three over the last three months. Net buying totaled $491,647, or 0.46% of company market cap.

ESG Is Not A Selling Point

As shown in our summary box above, Thomson Reuters rates Centennial Resource as a "C" for overall Environment, Social, and Governance. The Environment grade alone is a weak "C-". The CSR ratings place Centennial Resource as a bottom of the barrel 5 (below). That said, Centennial Resource is rated not much worse than the industry average. ESG-concerned investors would not find Centennial Resource attractive, and we would not include this company in our Top ESG Picks strategy.

Technicals

At WMA, company fundamentals and technicals must align before pulling the trigger on a stock investment. Centennial Resource looks good by both types of analysis. The stock has been massacred since October 2018, as price fell from $23 to just $3 early this month. Blood was in the streets and all Bulls had abandoned ship. We have seen several short-lived rebound attempts over the past year. Why is this rebound the one to buy? First, we are talking about a company with a strong jump in EPS forecast for 2020, a firm with a solid balance sheet, and a stock trading below book value per share. In terms of chart analysis, we see downward price momentum slowing, as evidenced by positive divergences between price and RSI, Stochastic, and MACD.

Below are the 9-day and 14-day RSI's. We'd look for price to rally up to the 200-day moving average to start with (yellow line), which is approximately at $6.25.

Our stochastic indicator, also on positive divergence.

Below, our MACD on Centennial Resource Development has been trending up since October, even as the stock price made new lows. Trading above the 50-day moving average (green line) is also constructive for future bullish stock price action.

Conclusion

Buying small cap Energy has been painful for investors. However, strong upside gains await investors who hang on. We see Centennial Resource as one of the most solid companies in this space to play a rebound in natural gas prices. Natural gas is lagging the current rebound in crude oil (perhaps on a short natural gas, long crude oil trade by hedge funds). Eventually either natural gas will catch up to crude oil, or hedge funds will reverse the short natural gas trade, at which time we expect Centennial Resource to double in price.

WMA ESG Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, ESG-focused equity allocation strategies, including the WMA ESG High Yield Strategy (over 6% dividends, without LPs). We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our ESG Company Watch List & Trading Model, our Daily EPS Revisions Changes Monitor, and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.