The Markets Are Setting Up For A Nice January (Technically Speaking For 12/23-12/27)

This week, the Census released the latest new home sales report, which comes on the heels of NAR's existing home sales report last week. This gives us the opportunity to look at the total US housing market, starting with mortgage rates: Both 15-year (left chart) and 30-year (right) mortgage rates are near 5-year lows, making housing very affordable. This has helped to spur sales: The left chart is a 5-year chart of new home sales, which are near highs for this expansion. The right chart is a 1-year chart of existing home sales, which peaked at the beginning of 2018 at about a 5.7 million/year pace. Interest rate increases in 2018 slowed activity to its current annual rate of approximately 5.4 million. Overall activity is still positive.

Two factors are putting a drag on activity. The first is price: The top charts show the rate of increase in the Case-Shiller 20-city (left) and 10-city (right) price indexes for the US. Both are proxies for existing home sales and have recently dropped. The bottom charts show the median (left) and average (right) price for new homes in the US. Since hew homes are usually considered "starter homes", the fact that both are over $300,000 indicates that some first-time buyers will be priced out of the market.

The second factor constraining activity is small inventory:

From Calculatedrisk.com

Existing home inventory is near a 20-year low. New home inventory is also historically low.

Overall, the housing market is in good shape. The cost of owning a home is low due to low interest rates. Low unemployment increases consumer sentiment, which is bullish for the sector. High prices and low inventory (which are directly related) are constraining activity.

The week, the Census released the latest durable goods report, which continues to be soft (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in November decreased $5.0 billion or 2.0 percent to $242.6 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down two of the last three months, followed a 0.2 percent October increase. Excluding transportation, new orders were virtually unchanged. Excluding defense, new orders increased 0.8 percent. Transportation equipment, also down two of the last three months, led the decrease, $4.9 billion or 5.9 percent to $79.2 billion.

Here are the relevant charts of the data: Total durable goods have been declining during all of 2019 (upper left chart). The Y/Y percentage change is now negative (upper right chart). Durable goods ex-transportation numbers have been trending sideways for about a year-and-a-half (lower left) and are also contracting Y/Y (lower right).

US conclusion: the housing market is in good shape. Low interest rates and low unemployment are supporting demand although low inventory and high prices are constraining some activity. The durable goods report shows that manufacturing activity is still soft due to trade-related issues.

US Markets Overview

This is an odd year-end. With major holidays right in the middle of the week, it feels as though the country is in the middle of a two-week vacation. That being said, it seems appropriate to look at a few P&F charts, which strip out the noise of daily price fluctuations, showing only the true price trends. As you'll see, the charts for the major averages are in very good shape, indicating that the markets could have a very good start to the new year. Let's start with the SPY. Prices broke through the 296 price level and continued to move higher. Since breaking through resistance, the index has gained about 8.8%

The QQQ has the same technical pattern as the SPY, although it gained 9.8% since moving through resistance. Mid-caps have also moved through key resistance, although they only did so recently and are currently just above key price levels. Still, this move is significant, as it's another index that's made recent highs.

What does this tell us about the broader markets? Markets that have broken through resistance and made new highs are likely to continue that trend. And with the underlying economic data largely positive, a continuation of the upward trend seems more likely.

