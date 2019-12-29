Gold At The End Of 2020, GDXJ In The Spotlight

Gold is money. Long before there were dollars, euros, yen, or any of the other world currencies, gold was a means of exchange. Ever since the first human held a gold nugget in their hand, the yellow metal has been a source of value and wealth.

In the early 2000s, gold took off on the upside. It took decades before gold made a new high above the peak in the inflation-fueled rally of 1980. When gold finally reached a new apex, the price took off like a rocket, reaching $1,920.70 in dollar terms in 2011. Since then, the price never returned below $1,046.20 on the nearby COMEX gold futures contract.

After trading in a $331.30 range since 2014, gold finally broke out of the band in 2019, as the price rose to $1,559.80 per ounce in early September. As we head into a new decade this week, gold continues to shine. After a period of price consolidation over the final quarter of the year, gold made a move to the upside on December 24 and looks poised to reach greater heights in 2020.

If gold is preparing to make a move higher, gold mining stocks are likely to outperform the yellow metal on a percentage basis. The VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) tends to outperform both gold and the leading miners when the price of the precious metal moves higher.

A banner year for the yellow metal

With only a few short days left in 2019, the year was golden for the yellow metal.

The monthly chart shows that gold futures broke out on the upside in June when they rose above the 2016 high at $1,377.50 per ounce. The catalyst was a monetary policy pivot by the US central bank. When the Fed told markets to expect the short-term Fed Funds rate to fall by the end of the year and quantitative tightening to end, the price took off on the upside. Gold moved higher in July and August when on July 31 the Fed pulled the trigger to complete its balance sheet normalization program and cut the short-term rate by 25 basis points. On August 1, an escalation of the trade war between the US and China caused fears of a global recession to rise. The Fed moved twice more in 2019 at the September and October FOMC meetings to reduce the Fed Funds rate by a total of 75 basis points. At the same time, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to negative 50 points. Gold rallied steadily throughout the summer months, reaching a high in early September at $1,559.80, the highest price since 2013. The monthly chart remains well above a neutral reading for price momentum and relative strength indicators at the end of December. However, the rise in open interest to a record 155,571 contracts as of December 26 is a technical validation of the bullish trend. Gold pulled back to a low at $1,446.20 per ounce on the continuous futures contract. Meanwhile, technical resistance at $1,377.50 before the June rally is now a critical support level, and gold never came close to testing the price over the past months.

At over the $1,500 level in late December, gold seems to have digested the move to the upside with a multi-month correction and consolidation period.

A continuation of a long-term trend

The move to the upside in the gold market and technical breakout in June was a continuation of a trend that began around the turn of this century. As we are set to enter the third decade of the 21st Century, the prospects are for more gains.

The quarterly chart shows that gold found a bottom at $255 per ounce during the first and second quarters of 2001. The UK liquidated half its gold reserves, selling around 300 tons of the yellow metal via an auction process that caused the price to decline to the lowest level since 1979. Other central banks around the world did not follow the British, and the price stabilized and began to climb. In late 2004, it rose above $400, and in early 2008, gold moved to a new all-time high when the price probed above the $1,000 level for the first time. Later that year, amid global financial crisis and risk-off behavior in markets across all asset classes, gold corrected to $681, which was the bottom. The price of gold then moved higher over a dozen consecutive quarters, reaching a peak of $1,920.70 in 2011. While the price corrected to $1,046.20 in late 2015, gold has not traded below the $1,000 level since 2009.

On the quarterly chart, price momentum and relative strength have been rising since turning higher in late 2015. Quarterly historical volatility at 9.49% is at the lowest level since 2012, and the open interest metric has been increasing with the price throughout 2019.

The technical state of the gold market points to the next leg up in a bull market that began almost two decades ago at $255 per ounce.

Global monetary policy says higher

As a response to the 2008 financial crisis, central banks all over the world, led by the US, dug deep into their monetary policy toolboxes and cut short-term interest rates to the lowest level in modern history. At the same time, programs of quantitative easing, or purchasing debt securities for longer durations, put downward pressure on rates further out along the yield curve. The world’s central banks and monetary authorities acted decisively to stimulate borrowing and spending and inhibit saving to stave off a recession or worse.

While the US pivoted from a dovish to a hawkish approach to monetary policy in late 2015, Europe barely followed.

It turns out that the US Fed’s pivot to tightening credit marked the low in gold. The liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate came during the final month of 2015, the same time that gold hit bottom at $1,046.20 per ounce. While the central bank continued to hike rates until the first rate cut on July 31, 2019, the price of gold remained above its 2015 low. The policy change in June sent the price of gold above its technical resistance level.

The low level of interest rates on the short and long ends of the yield curve around the world have set the stage for the ascent of the price of gold. A continuation of the flood of unprecedented liquidity in the US, Europe, and other areas around the globe has weakened the value of all currencies. Since fiat foreign exchange instruments derive their value only from the full faith and credit of the governments that print the legal tender, accommodative monetary policies that flood the global system with dollars, euros, yen, and all other currency instruments lose value. The devaluation of the foreign exchange market as a whole is not readily visible. As all currency markets have lost value at the same time, the foreign exchange arena appears stable. However, the gold market has told a different story.

Central banks around the world hold gold as an integral part of their foreign exchange reserves. Gold did not move to a new record high in dollar terms at the high in September 2019, but it was appreciably above its pre-2008 level. Meanwhile, other than in Swiss francs, which market participants often consider a safe-harbor currency, gold rose to new record levels in almost all other currency terms during the most recent rally. Gold hit new highs in euros, British pounds, Canadian and Australian dollars, rubles, yuan, and a host of other convertible and non-convertible foreign exchange instruments.

Global monetary policy continues to be accommodative as the world’s central banks and monetary authorities have been liquidity addicts. At the end of 2019, there was no sign of tightening credit on the horizon in most parts of the world, including the United States.

Central banks continue to love gold and provide support on two fronts

The liquidation of gold reserves in the UK around the turn of this century marked a low point for the sentiment surrounding the yellow metal as an investment and safe-haven asset. At the time, a growing number of analysts and financial experts wrote gold off as a barbarous relic and an economic dinosaur that faced extinction. However, the sentiment changed, and these days central banks love gold more than ever. In 2019, the official sector continued to be a net buyer of gold led by China and Russia. Both nations are leading producers of the yellow metal and have been vacuuming in domestic production to build reserves. At the same time, both have made purchases in the international bullion market. Aside from the Chinese and Russians, many other central banks have increased their appetites for the precious metal. Poland has bought significant quantities, and in 2019 the nation repatriated around 100 tons, shipping the metal from the UK back within its borders. It appears that the leaders of central banks and governments around the world understand the price tag on accommodative monetary policy and have gone for the gold to protect national treasures.

Central bank buying in the gold market is likely to continue to support the price of the metal in 2020 and beyond. Additionally, there is no end in sight for accommodative central bank monetary policy. The mission of a central bank is to use its tools to provide economic stability. The addiction to stimulus makes gold a hedge or backstop for their ongoing policies. Therefore, buying gold and continuing accommodation is a two-pronged bullish factor for the price of the yellow metal as we head into a new decade.

A sign on Christmas Eve- Gold mining stocks for 2020

After reaching a high at $1,559.80 in early September in US dollar terms, and all-time highs in most other currencies, gold pulled back to a low at $1,446.20 in mid November.

The daily chart of the active month February COMEX gold futures illustrates the high came on September 4 at $1,571.70 and the low on November 12 at $1,453.10 per ounce. Over the past weeks, the price remained below the midpoint at $1,512.40.

On Christmas Eve, gold was knocking on the door at the midpoint as the price of February futures traded above the $1,500 level for the first time since November 7. In post-holiday trading, the price rose to a high of $1,519.90 on December 27. Gold tends to reach seasonal lows at the end of the year, and rally during the year months of the following year. If that pattern holds, the price action on December 24 could be a sign of the price action that awaits in early 2020.

If the price of gold is heading higher, the junior gold mining stocks are likely to act as a leveraged tool as they tend to outperform the percentage gain in the gold market during bullish trends. Rather than selecting one or a few junior mining companies, which creates the potential for idiosyncratic risk, the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF product (GDXJ) holds a diversified portfolio of the leading smaller exploration and production companies. The most recent holdings include:

GDXJ has net assets of $4.85 billion and trades an average of over 14.2 million shares each day, which makes the ETF a highly-liquid product. The continuous gold futures contract rose from a low of $1,266 to a high of $1,559.80 in 2019, a rally of 23.2%.

As the chart shows, within the same timeframe, GDXJ appreciated from $27.80 to $43.10, or 55%. GDXJ provided over double the percentage gain as the gold futures market. If the current long-term trend in the gold market continues in 2020, GDXJ should provide a leveraged return compared to gold. While many leveraged products suffer from time decay, GDXJ holds only shares of junior gold mining stocks that are not wasting assets. However, if gold were to head lower, the product would likely underperform the price action in the gold futures market. Balancing risk and reward potentials must always be a consideration when selecting a tool for investing or trading. Meanwhile, going into the New Year, lots of evidence points to bullish winds in the sails of the gold market.

