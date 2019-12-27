Lamb Weston Earnings Preview: The Stock Is Up Almost 50% In 6 Months

There aren't many analysts covering the stock at this time and the short interest ratio is on the high side.

The stock has been in an incredible upward trend in the last six months.

Lamb Weston (LW) is somewhat of a unique company in that it's a food producer that specializes in potato and sweet potato products for restaurants. The Idaho-based company states on its website that 80 million portions of its French Fries are sold every day worldwide. The company is also unique when it reports earnings. Lamb Weston is set to release fiscal 2020 second quarter results on January 3.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share on revenue of $964.88 million. The company reported earnings of $0.80 in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. This means if the EPS estimate is accurate, earnings will grow by 5% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Earnings grew by 25% in the first quarter and they have averaged annual growth of 11% per year over the last three years. Analysts expect earnings for fiscal 2020 to grow by 18%.

Revenue grew by 8% in the first quarter and has grown by 9% per year over the last three years. Analysts expect revenue to grow by 7.7% for the year.

Looking at the management efficiency measurements, I couldn't find a return on equity figure for Lamb Weston. I checked Investor's Business Daily, the Wall Street Journal, and Yahoo Finance, but none of the three showed an ROE figure. As for the other measurements, the company has a solid profit margin of 14.9% and the operating margin is at 17.88%. The return on total capital is 30.34 and the return on invested capital is 21.87.

Lamb Weston doesn't have any long-term debt and that should help the company if economic conditions go through a slowdown. The trailing P/E ratio is at 26.65 currently and the forward P/E is at 23.47.

A Tight Trend Channel has Formed Over the Last Six Months

Lamb Weston has seen its stock move up nicely over the past six months and a trend channel has defined the small cycles within the overall trend. The channel has been extremely tight and the angle is rather steep.

The stock has rallied almost 50% from the low in June, but that has put the stock in overbought territory based on both the 10-week RSI and the weekly stochastic readings. In fact, the oscillators have been in overbought territory for quite some time now. The stochastic readings have been there since August and the RSI has been in overbought territory since early November.

I circled the current patterns in the indicators and I circled them back at the end of 2017 and early 2018 as the patterns are looking similar. The stock fell in late January '18 and then consolidated for a few months before it rallied again. The stock had also rallied sharply in a tight pattern before the pullback - much like the rally we are seeing currently.

Not Much Analysts Coverage for the Stock

Turning our attention to the sentiment indicators, we see that there aren't very many analysts following Lamb Weston. At present, there are only eight analysts covering the stock with six "buy" ratings, one "hold" rating, and one "sell" rating. While this puts the overall buy percentage at 75% and on the high side of average; because there are only eight analysts, it is less of a concern.

The short interest ratio sits at 4.7 currently and that is slightly higher than average and indicates slight bearish sentiment. The total number of shares sold short fell from 5.98 million to 4.81 million in the first half of December and that suggests that short sellers have been forced to cover some of their positions as the stock has moved higher.

Normally, I would consider the put/call ratio as a third sentiment indicator to include in my analysis, but there is very little option activity on Lamb Weston. There are only 2,478 puts open at this time and 2,392 calls. This means the total open interest represents 487,000 shares and the stock sees an average daily trading volume of 918K shares. This means the total open interest represents approximately half of an average trading day in volume.

My Overall Take on Lamb Weston

The fundamentals for Lamb Weston look pretty decent and the rally over the last six months is very impressive. The sentiment leans a little to the bearish side thanks to the short interest ratio and the analysts' ratings indicate the stock is somewhat below the radar.

My biggest concern about the stock right now is the pattern in the overbought/oversold indicators. The pattern is looking eerily similar to the pattern in late 2017/early 2018. In that case, the stock dropped about 10% then consolidated before resuming its rally. I can easily see the same thing happening here - the stock pulls back a little and that allows the OB/OS indicators to move out of the overbought territory and then the stock starts to move higher again.

The company has beaten EPS estimates in each of the last eight quarters, but the reaction to the earnings news has been mixed with the stock moving lower just as many times as it has moved higher. When the company reported in October the stock moved higher and it was already in overbought territory. When it reported in July, the stock gapped lower and it was close to the oversold territory at that time.

Lamb Weston doesn't meet all of the fundamental requirements I look for in stocks in the Hedged Alpha Strategy portfolio, but the stock doesn't look too bad overall. If you are looking to add the stock to your portfolio, I suggest waiting until after the earnings report. The pattern in the oscillators makes me think there is a pullback coming soon and then investors can get in at a lower price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.