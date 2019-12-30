The VanEck Energy Index Fund (VDE) For 2020

As the end of 2019 approaches, the crude oil market looks set to post an impressive percentage gain for the year. On December 31, 2018, nearby NYMEX crude oil futures closed at $45.81 per barrel. At around $61.70 on December 27, the price of the energy commodity was 34.7% higher on the year.

Crude oil is the energy commodity that continues to power the world. The US has become the world’s leading producer with daily output reaching a record peak at 12.9 million barrels over the past weeks, according to the Energy Information Administration. While the price of nearby NYMEX futures hit a high at $147.27 per barrel in 2008, before 2004, the price never traded above $41.15 per barrel. With crude oil trading at around $20 above the pre-2004 high, the oil business should be booming around the world.

At the same time, the US stock market has been making record higher. The final quarter of 2019 has been a case of today’s highs are tomorrow’s lows since October. With oil and stocks in bullish mode, the lack of upward progress in oil-related shares creates a divergence. The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF product (VDE) holds shares in many of the world’s leading oil companies, including an over 40% exposure to Exxon Mobile and Chevron Corporation.

A strong performance for stocks and oil in 2020

Crude oil and the stock market have had incredible years in 2019.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart of nearby NYMEX crude oil futures shows that the price trend during the final three months of 2019 was the opposite of during the same period in Q4 2018. Last year, the price traded the entire annual range from October through December as the price declined from $76.90 to $42.36 per barrel. On December 31, 2018, the price settled near the low at $45.81 per barrel.

During the fourth quarter in 2019, the price rose from a low at $50.99 during the first week of October and was at the $61.70 level on December 27, just a few cents off the most recent high at $61.97. Meanwhile, unlike last year, the price did not move outside of the 2019 trading range over the past three months. Nearby NYMEX futures did not trade over $66.60 or under $44.35, which was the high and low for the year. On a year-on-year basis, the price of the energy commodity was 34.7% higher in 2019, with less than a week to go until the new decade.

Stocks also had a fantastic year in 2019.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that the E-Mini S&P 500 shows that in Q4 2018, the futures contract that reflects the stock market dropped from a high at 2944.75 to a low at 2316.75 at the end of December or 21.33%. Meanwhile, stocks came storming back in 2019, and by April they were back at record levels. In Q4, the E-Mini futures contract rose from 2984.50 to a high at 3254or 9.0% for the quarter. On the year, the futures contract was over 29.7% higher on a year-on-year basis.

VDE lags but laggards can become leaders

While the price of crude oil and the stock market posted gains on either side of 30% for 2019, crude oil-related shares did not follow. The top holdings of the Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF product (VDE) include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The ETF that holds many of the top crude oil-related companies in the world has net assets of $3.46 billion and trades an average of over 353,000 shares each day. VDE charges holders a 0.10% expense ratio, which the current dividend at 3.51% more than covers for investors at $81.54 per share at the end of last week.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that VDE rose from $77.11 at the end of 2018 to $81.54 or 5.75% as its performance was weak compared to both stocks and the energy commodity.

One thing to keep in mind as we head into 2020 is that laggards have a habit of becoming leaders from one period to the next. You do not have to look further than the stock and oil markets for an example when comparing the price action in Q4 2018 to Q4 2019. In a market where stocks are at record levels, it is a challenge to find value. Energy-related equities stick out like a sore thumb when it comes to their P/E ratios, dividends, and price levels in the current bull market.

US politics can change the equation for energy

One of the most significant factors that could face both the stock and crude oil markets in 2020 is the upcoming Presidential election in the US in November. At the end of 2019, the House of Representatives impeached President Trump. The odds favor an acquittal in early 2020. However, the election will get underway quickly as the Democrats begin the process of selecting their nominee in the Iowa caucus in February. Once a challenger rises to the top of the heap and receives the nominee of the opposition party, the contest will heat up dramatically. President Trump may not be a popular incumbent. Still, strength in the economy, the level of the stock market, and delivery on campaign promises make him a formidable candidate for re-election.

The Democrats competing to challenge the President have all shifted towards the left. The progressive wing of the party has gained support. Even though former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead in the polls, two progressives are hot on his heels for the nomination. Together, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have more support than Mr. Biden. The rise of the progressives means that the “Green New Deal” is likely to be an integral part of the Democrat’s platform. As President Trump has been a champion of US energy independence, and his administration’s reductions in regulation and support for oil and gas production has made the US the world leader in output. As the Democrats support more regulations and alternative energy sources, the 2020 election will be a referendum on the future of US energy policy.

All signs are that the election will be a close contest. Therefore, we could see the oil and gas markets begin to move higher and lower with the political polls in the US over the coming months and up to next November. Energy has always been an election-time issue, but with the US in a global leadership role over the past years, oil and gas policy now has more significance.

Aside from energy, we could see lots of volatility in the stock market over the coming year. While President Trump favors lower taxes for corporations and individuals, the Democrats are more than likely to increase taxes to pay for their agenda. The progressive wing of the party also favors a wealth tax, which could cause tax selling in the stock market. The 2020 election in the US will be a referendum on tax and energy policy, which is a potent cocktail for market volatility.

A pairs trade for mean reversion

Mean reversion trades are the favorites of many hedge funds and large pools of capital. A mean reversion trade looks to profit from what a trader of investor believes is a price divergence in markets. These types of positions are speculative because divergences can continue for long periods. Mean reversion does not limit risk but is a wager that one asset that is cheap and another than it expensive will correct over time.

One mean reversion approach to the stock and oil market going into 2020 could be a short position in stocks and oil and a long position in crude oil-related equities.

I favor a rebound in the VDE product

The Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF product (VDE) is similar to the benchmark Energy Select Sector SPDR or XLE, which also holds over 40% of its net assets in Exxon Mobile and Chevron shares. The XLE is almost three times larger than VDE, with net assets of $10.17 billion as of the end of last week. XLE charges a slightly higher 0.13% to the expense ratio compared to VDE’s 0.10%. I believe that given the potential for volatility in the energy sector and stock market, both VDE and XLE are at price levels that reflect value.

A period of sector rotation in the juiced stock market could translate to buying in oil-related equities in 2020. For those looking for exposure to the sector that has underperformed stocks and oil throughout 2019, VDE and XLE offer similar diversified portfolios, but VDE charges a bit less, making it more attractive going into the new year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.