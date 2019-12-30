Boeing And Airbus Book $25 Billion In Orders

The order battle between Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders (in terms of value) are in no way a reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability, and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

Source: Pinterest

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in October for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets. The report for the previous month can be read here.

Overview for November

Airbus and Boeing together received 285 gross orders in November compared to 94 orders in the same month last year. You can attribute this increase to 100 single aisle jets orders by Air Arabia and 80 wide body jets order by Emirates. Looking at the division of the orders in November, we'd mark Airbus as the "winner" as it sold 222 jets vs. the 63 jets that Boeing sold. In terms of value, Airbus obviously also has the advantage: $18.6B vs. $6.6B for Boeing.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of November, Boeing received a total of 63 orders valued at ~$6.6B after discounts:

Dubai Airshow 2019 order, Emirates ordered 30 Boeing 787-9s.

Dubai Airshow 2019 order, SunExpress Airlines firmed options for 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Dubai Airshow 2019 order, an unidentified customer ordered 20 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

CALC Aircraft Assets Limited ordered 2 Boeing 787-9s.

An unidentified customer ordered one Boeing 787-9.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in November can be read here.

Source: Air Lease Corporation

During the month of November, Airbus received 222 orders valued at $18.6B after discounts:

Paris Airshow 2019 order, Cebu Pacific Airways firmed an order for 16 Airbus A330-900s.

Pacific Airways firmed an order for 16 Airbus A330-900s. CIT Leasing ordered 10 Airbus A330-900s.

An undisclosed customer ordered four Airbus A330-800s.

Dubai Airshow 2019 order, EasyJet firmed options for 12 Airbus A320neos.

firmed options for 12 Airbus A320neos. Dubai Airshow 2019 order; FlyNas ordered 10 Airbus A321XLRs

Dubai Airshow 2019 order, Air Arabia ordered 73 Airbus A320neos, 27 Airbus A321neos and 20 Airbus A321XLRs.

Dubai Airshow 2019 order, Emirates ordered 50 Airbus A350-900s.

The full report on Airbus' orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in November can be read here.

Overview year-to-date

Figure 1: Infographic November 2019 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In November, Airbus received 222 orders and 46 cancellations, leaving the jet maker with 176 net orders for the month and 718 net orders for the year. Boeing received 63 orders and 51 cancellations, bringing its net orders for the month to 12 aircraft and -84 for the year. What we see is that the lead from Boeing's strong start of the year is completely gone and net orders are still negative while Airbus now passed 700 net orders for the year.

Conclusion

November was a strong month for Airbus as it logged big orders for the Airbus A320neo family while it saw appreciable order inflow for the Airbus A330neo and Airbus A350. Boeing obviously is not in a rosy position due to the MAX grounding leaving the jet maker with 63 orders, part of which are conversions from existing orders in the same way Airbus logged A350 orders in favor of the A380.

For Boeing, single aisle order inflow remains weak as expected while wide body performance has been disappointing. Most of the orders announced during the month for Boeing were either conversions or customers swapping slots.

Compared to last year, order inflows for the month of November has increased due to order activity from Air Arabia and Emirates. When looking at the order inflow year-to-date, we observed that both jet makers booked 1,183 gross orders vs. 1,311 last year. So, we are witnessing a some cooling in order activity in 2019, but given the MAX crisis, I do think that this cooling is relatively tame. Either way, the backlogs are robust, so I'm not too worried about that.

Boeing is simply in crisis mode and we don't expect them to be announcing many orders as long as the problems with the Boeing 737 MAX persist.

What remains for both manufacturers is that they are oversold on their single-aisle programs, and there's the possibility of hiking production rates beyond levels currently announced, though the supply chain, and especially the supply chain of the propulsion systems, should be stress-tested thoroughly before a commitment to rate increases beyond the ones already announced. Boeing will obviously have to take many more steps than Airbus has to take when it comes to looking into further hikes. For now, I'm expecting that further increases lie a bit further in the future than previously anticipated.

Airbus likely will be looking at a higher production rate just to facilitate demand and not necessarily to benefit from the MAX crisis. For Boeing, the year has turned into one big black hole where the company has to be managed from day to day with plans in place for the recertification of the Boeing 737 MAX.

*Join The Aerospace Forum today and get a 15% discount* The Aerospace Forum is the most subscribed-to service focusing on investments in the aerospace sphere, but we also share our holdings and trades outside of the aerospace industry. As a member, you will receive high-grade analysis to gain better understanding of the industry and make more rewarding investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.