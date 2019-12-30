Natural Gas Going Into A New Decade: Keep Devon Energy On Your Radar

As the end of the year approaches, the price of natural gas is a lot closer to the highs than the lows over the decade that ends on December 31. Since January 1, 2010, nearby NYMEX natural gas futures have traded in a ranged from $1.611 to $6.493 per MMBtu. The range narrowed dramatically from the previous decade when it was from $1.875 to $15.65 per MMBtu.

At the $2.20 level per MMBtu on December 27, the energy commodity is sitting near the lowest price over the past two decades. A lot has changed in the natural gas market since the turn of this century. Massive discoveries of reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States have made the nation the "Saudi Arabia" of natural gas production. At the same time, technological advances in extracting the gas from the crust of the earth lowered the cost of production and increased output. Most recently, regulatory reforms when it comes to US energy independence by the Trump Administration have turbocharged production.

Since necessity is the mother of invention, the demand side of the fundamental equation in the natural gas market has grown with the supply side. Natural gas replaced coal in power generation. At the same time, natural gas in liquid form now travels around the world from production to consumption points by ocean vessels. In the past, natural gas could only move via pipelines.

As we head into a new decade this week, the price action in the natural gas futures market remains bearish. The latest inventory from the Energy Information Administration did little to bolster the price.

Over the coming months, we could see natural gas futures challenge the bottom end of the decade’s price range. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) produces oil and gas in the US and Canada and is a stock to keep on your radar for 2020.

The latest inventory data

On Friday, December 27, the Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas inventories declined by 161 billion cubic feet, which was more than I had expected.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, natural gas in storage across the US stood at a total of 3.25 trillion cubic feet for the week ending on December 20. Stocks were 19% above last year’s level, but 2.1% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

According to the Estimize crowdsourcing website, the market had expected a small withdrawal from stockpiles. However, the initial move higher was brief as selling returned to the natural gas futures arena.

Source: CQG

The 10-minute chart of the now active February natural gas futures contract highlights that after a move to a high of $2.242 per MMBtu, the price turned lower and fell back below $2.20 later in the session before recovering at the end of the day.

More of the same price action

While the weather in Las Vegas has been unseasonably cold during the holiday week, the most populated regions of the United States have been warm. In Chicago, the temperature almost reached 60 degrees on Christmas Day, and the forecasts for Chicago, New York, and Boston over the coming week are for above freezing readings. The warm winter weather is reducing the demand for heating and is weighing on the price of natural gas futures. As the January futures contract rolled to February last week, the price fell to a new and marginally lower low on December 27.

Source: CQG

The chart of the now active month February natural gas contract shows the price declined to a low of $2.167, which was below the December 9 low of $2.169 per MMBtu. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were near oversold territory at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions in the natural gas futures market fell from 1.3156 million contracts on December 18 to 1.270 million on December 26. The decline in open interest was likely because of a combination of the roll from January to February futures and profit taking by speculative shorts as the price fell. Meanwhile, the few lone bulls holding long positions likely threw in the towel in the face of falling prices.

The gap created by the island reversal on the February futures contract stands at $2.781 to $2.786 per MMBtu, far above the market price at the end of last week, which was trading on either side of $2.20 per MMBtu.

US politics could change the fundamental equation

A combination of quadrillions of cubic feet of reserves in the United States, technological advances in fracking, and regulatory reforms in the energy sector under the Trump Administration combined to make the US the Saudi Arabia of the natural gas market. At the same time, US oil production at 12.9 million barrels per day as the week ending on December 20, according to the EIA, pushed US crude oil output above Saudi Arabia’s.

Technology and President Trump’s policies have not only made the US energy independent, but the leading world producer.

The upcoming 2020 presidential election in the US will stand as a referendum on President Trump’s performance. The December 18 impeachment by the House of Representatives could cause the sitting president to limp into the November re-election contest. On the other side of the political aisle, Democrats have moved to the left when it comes to political ideology. A significant percentage of Democrats support “Democratic Socialism” these days. Former Vice President Joe Biden, a moderate Democrat, continues to lead in the polls going into the first primaries in February. However, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, both progressive candidates, together have more support than the former vice president. No clear candidate to challenge President Trump has emerged to dominate in the polls. It remains possible that the eventual nominee will be someone other than Biden, Sanders or Warren.

Meanwhile, with significant support, the Democrats are likely to campaign on a platform that contains progressive initiatives. “The Green New Deal” and substantial changes in tax policies would have ramifications for the energy sector if the Democrats defeat President Trump. Sen. Warren pledged that she would ban fracking on day one of her administration. As the upcoming election also will stand as a referendum on the future of energy policy in the US, we could see lots of volatility in both the natural gas and crude oil markets as the November election comes closer in the second half of 2020. However, all signs are that the current bearish price action will continue and could intensify in the spring of 2020.

A spring low

The price of nearby natural gas futures fell to the lowest level since 2016 when they traded $2.029 in August 2019.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart shows that below $2.029, the first level of technical support stands at the psychological $2 per MMBtu level. However, natural gas could blow through that price as a hot knife goes through butter as the critical level on the downside is at the March 2016 bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu. The long-term chart shows that price momentum and relative strength are in oversold territory. Monthly historical volatility at under 23.5% reflects a slow and steady decline. The total number of open long and short positions at 1.27 million contracts at the end of last week was well below the high of 1.622 million in September 2018 when natural gas was preparing to move to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu in November 2018.

Natural gas traded to a high of $6.493 in 2014 and fell to a low of $1.611 in March 2016. The most recent high of $4.929 per MMBtu came in 2018, and a move down to a new and lower low below the $1.60 level during the spring of 2020 could be in the cards. Meanwhile, the low in 2016 turned out to be a buying opportunity, and similar price action during the first half of 2020 could be the same.

Keep your powder dry: Devon Energy is an inexpensive stock

In preparation for what could be a lower low in the natural gas futures market in the coming months, I have put Devon Energy on my radar. The company has a market cap of $9.9 billion and pays shareholders a 1.36% dividend. DVN is a highly liquid stock that trades over 6.6 million shares each day. The company trades at a price to earnings multiple of 7.79, which is very low, considering the stock market is making record highs on a daily basis these days. After earnings came in below analyst expectations in Q4 2018, the past three quarters have been a different story of the company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows that DVN beat analyst earnings expectations over the past three consecutive quarters.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that DVN shares have been making lower highs and lower lows since trading at $93.56 in 2011. The low of $18.07 came in February 2016, around the time the price of natural gas was heading for the low of $1.611 in March 2016. At $25.86 per share on Friday, December 27, a continuation of the bear market action in the natural gas futures market that leads to a challenge of the $1.6 level in the spring would continue to weigh on DVN’s share price. I'm hoping the stock falls back to the 2016 low at around $18 or lower to purchase DVN on a scale-down basis. I would begin buying between $18 and $20 per share, leaving lots of room to add on further price weakness.

As we move into 2020, the price action in the natural gas futures arena looks similar to 2015/2016. A decline toward a challenge of the March 2016 low could present opportunities where risk-reward favors long positions in natural gas and for producers like Devon Energy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.