Global Net Lease: The Best Triple-Net REIT Preferred Opportunity

As predicted, 2019 has been a very strong year for preferred equity and other fixed-income.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We are pleased to provide coverage on the Global Net Lease (GNL) preferred stocks. GNL has two preferred which are GNL-A (GNL.PA) and GNL-B (GNL.PB). Note that GNL-B is still not listed on Seeking Alpha because it is a new preferred. Both GNL-A and GNL-B are strong buys with a stripped yield close to 7%.

We have spent much of 2019 targeting preferred equity options. In January, we identified an opportunity in high-dividend preferred equities and bonds writing,

Investors should target these asset classes for two main reasons:

You would be locking in today the higher interest yields from bonds, and higher dividend yields from preferred stocks. By waiting, these income-producing assets will go up in price, and thus future yields will become much lower, resulting in missed opportunities.

As interest rates fall, the prices of these assets are set to go higher, resulting in large capital gains in your portfolio.

As we reach the end of the year, our thesis played out and we were able to take advantage of numerous fixed-income opportunities. While the "fire-sale" is over, and many of our picks have increased in price, we can still find options that are a great value.

For example, we recently identified Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Cumulative Preferred Units (CEQP-), a preferred issue that has flown under the radar and yields over 9%.

Another sector that became overvalued in 2019 has been the triple-net REIT sector. We took advantage of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) being undervalued relative to their peers back in April. Our returns on SRC crushed the returns of "SWAN" peers like Realty Income (O) or WP Carey (WPC) even as valuations in the sector started coming back down.

We exited our position in October to redeploy our gains into higher-yielding opportunities, but even if we had held through the recent drop, SRC has had stronger performance.

The bottom line is that you can find investments that are undervalued relative to their peers and that provides an opportunity to realize large gains even when the sector itself is overvalued.

Today we are looking at a preferred share in the triple-net REIT sector that remains substantially undervalued relative to its peers.

Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL) is a triple-net-lease REIT that owns over $3 billion in real estate assets spanning 7 countries. The term "triple-net" is commercial-real-estate jargon for leases where the tenant is responsible for the majority of expenses, including property taxes, insurance, and most maintenance.

Triple-net leases tend to have lower rates than other lease types, but they are also very hands-off for the landlord. The landlord does not have to worry about daily maintenance or other expenses. All the landlord has to do is sit back and collect the checks.

These leases are written long-term to high-quality tenants providing a very high level of occupancy. GNL enjoys a weighted average remaining lease term of 8 years and 99.6% occupancy. Additionally, 92.5% of their leases include automatic escalators — built-in rent increases that ensure rents keep pace with inflation.

This all adds up to very stable cash flow. The REIT does not have to worry about increasing expenses, it receives a steadily growing stream of rent and the model is easily duplicated across thousands of different uses. Triple-net REITs are frequently extremely well-diversified across tenants, sectors, and geography.

Whatever happens in the macro economy, REITs that focus on triple-net leases have a proven history of being able to provide stable cash flow. This is the kind of reliable income we want supporting our preferred equity investments.

We recommend Global Net Lease, 7.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (GNL.PA), which is currently yielding ~7% and not callable until September 2022 and their new issue Global Net Lease 6.875% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (GNL.PB), which is currently yielding ~6.9% and is not callable until November 2024.

These preferred shares are trading near or even over par, so some might believe that they are fairly valued to overvalued. However, when we look at their peers, we can see that these yields are very high for the triple-net sector without an increase in relative risk.

Here is a look at the relative yields of preferred shares of GNL and its peers:

Preferred shares of other triple-net peers have much lower current yields. National Retail Properties (NNN) remaining uncalled preferred (NNN.PF) yields 5%. Spirit Realty (SRC.PA) yields 5.9%. When you look at their Yield-to-Worst, the effective yield if the shares are called on the earliest date, they are even worse.

Only VEREIT (VER.PF) is in the same ballpark yielding 6.6%. However, not only are they callable, but VER is in the process of doing their second partial call. We expect that by the end of 2020, VER will have called the remainder of the shares. So while there might be an opportunity to pick up pennies, VER-F is not the type of long-term investment we are looking for.

GNL-B is currently the best preferred equity in the triple-net space. While the current yield is slightly lower than GNL-A, it locks in the yield for an additional two years. We believe there is a high-risk of GNL-A being called and replaced with an even lower-yielding preferred as we expect interest rates to remain very low. As the pricing changes, GNL-A remains a quality pick to hold with a substantially better yield-to-worst than other triple-net peers.

With GNL so cheap compared to peers, some might imagine that there must be something very wrong with it. Yet when we look at GNL, we see a company and a portfolio that is every bit as strong, we see a stable balance sheet and we see plenty of cash-flows. We believe that the main reason for the price is an inherent bias against externally managed REITs. That bias makes sense when looking at a common equity investment, but for preferred shares, we believe it makes them even stronger.

Strong Diversity

As we would expect from a triple-net REIT, GNL is very diversified by geography and industry.

Source: GNL presentation

They are primarily split between office space and industrial assets, with limited exposure to the troubled retail sector. Unlike NNN or SRC, GNL also has significant international exposure. Europe accounts for 41% of straight-line rent.

On both continents, GNL enjoys long average remaining lease terms. We consider this a strength for the preferred shares as they are at less risk of geographic-specific headwinds and valuations.

One area GNL is not very diversified is the credit ratings of their tenants: Over 70% are investment-grade or equivalent. Most importantly, their top 10 tenants all have investment-grade credit ratings.

Source: GNL

We appreciate that GNL has great diversity among its largest tenants, with half of them in Europe and a mix of office, industrial and distribution properties. Sometimes a REIT might look diverse, but then their largest tenants are all in a similar industry.

Compare that to NNN's top tenants.

Mister Car Wash is rated B3, Camping World Holdings (CWH) is not rated, LA Fitness is rated B2, Flynn Restaurant Group is rated B3. Just in the top 5, only one tenant is investment grade, three are well below investment grade and one is unrated.

That goes throughout their portfolio as approximately 20% of NNN's portfolio is rated investment grade. We do not intend to talk down NNN, they are a fantastic company that we have held in the past and very likely will invest at some point in the future. NNN has a fantastic record of managing the default risk in the non-investment grade market.

NNN invests in non-investment grade tenants because they can get a better price for the properties and they believe that the better yields they get more than offset the increased risk.

As preferred shareholders, which portfolio would we rather have underlying our return? When we compare portfolio to portfolio, GNL has far more diversification (NNN is 100% retail), much higher quality tenants, and better geographic diversification.

In short, if we were relying on these assets to be sold in order to repay our investment, we have a lot more confidence in the durability of GNL's investments.

Balance Sheet

With preferred shares, it is always important to look at the capital structure.

Source: GNL presentation.

Even with the addition of $75 million with GNL-B, the GNL preferred shares make up a small portion of the capital structure at about $246 million compared to their EV of over $3.8 billion.

When looking at asset coverage, it is important to remember where preferred equity fits in the capital stack. Debt generally receives priority, so if GNL were being liquidated, preferred shareholders would receive proceeds after debt is paid and before any of the common equity.

The $1.744 billion in equity is the "cushion" calculated by subtracting liabilities from the book value of assets. If all the assets were sold at book value, all debt would be paid, preferred shares redeemed at par ($25), and there would be an additional $1.744 billion to distribute to common shareholders. If the properties sell for anything below book value, the reduction would hit distributions to common shareholders first.

We believe GNL's book value actually substantially under-states their real estate assets. If we assume their properties are worth 7% to 8% cap rates, book value is underestimating assets by $400 to $900 million. This is very typical for REITs since GAAP assumes assets depreciate, while real estate assets frequently appreciate.

Additionally, GNL's debt is primarily non-recourse mortgages.

Source: GNL supplement.

"Non-recourse" means if the company defaults on the mortgage, the lender's only recourse is to foreclose on the property identified as collateral. They do not have any right to seek further funds if the collateral is insufficient to pay off the mortgage.

This means that if a particular property, sector, or country is dramatically underperforming, GNL can hand that property to the lenders and walk away from the mortgage. We have seen that happening in the mall sector.

When we are holding preferred equity, we prefer non-recourse debt. This provides additional security in extreme scenarios like a liquidation event: They have access to the upside for any properties that sell for more than the mortgage, while lenders that held collateral that sold for less than the mortgage do not.

It is also worth noting that GNL has been able to obtain this debt at very low rates. Averaging 3.0%, it is significantly lower than NNN's average interest rates.

Source: NNN Presentation

Cash Flow Is King

The great thing about triple-net leases is their consistent cash flow. GNL has strong interest coverage at 4.1x Adjusted EBITDA. Including their preferred dividend, fixed charge coverage is 3.04x.

Source: GNL presentation.

Looking at AFFO (which is after interest expense and preferred dividends), GNL had over $40 million last quarter. With preferred dividends of only $3 million/quarter, that is a very large cushion. Remember, the common shares do not receive a penny in dividends unless the preferred shares are paid in full.

This provides a lot of confidence that preferred dividends will be secure in any economic environment. Additionally, we can expect more AFFO growth as GNL has numerous acquisitions that will close in Q4.

Source: GNL Presentation

With $373.5 million at a 7.8% cap-rate, these acquisitions will increase property level NOI by approximately $29 million. That, in turn, will help increase AFFO, providing more cash flow to ensure our preferred dividend.

External Management

GNL is externally managed by ARCapital. We believe that is the primary reason why their preferred shares trade at a much lower valuation than their triple-net peers despite GNL having a high-quality portfolio, a stable balance sheet and plenty of cash-flow

External management means that GNL pays a fee to ARCapital to manage their business. The management of GNL is actually employees of ARCapital. This structure can have many benefits for smaller REITs that have not scaled up. Since the manager also manages several other REITs, they can benefit from economies of scale and pass those benefits along to the REIT.

On the other hand, the structure is often criticized as not fully aligning management's interests with shareholders. Externally managed REITs are notorious for excessively diluting common shareholders, focusing more on increasing assets under management instead of improving per/share metrics.

We can see this has certainly occurred with GNL as FFO per share continues to fall while GNL has significantly increased the number of common shares outstanding.

Bulls might argue that FFO/share will improve when the funds are fully deployed into new investments, and they might be right. The concern is that ARCapital might issue more common equity in GNL as soon as it starts getting traction, at prices that are lower than would be beneficial for common shareholders.

As preferred shareholders, we are not adversely affected by this dilution or the risk of an eventual common dividend cut. We only need to be concerned about AFFO before the common dividend, which will continue to grow as GNL buys new properties.

Conclusion

GNL-A and GNL-B offer a much higher yield than the preferreds of their peers, and provide investors with a fat yield of close to 7%. Yet when we look at GNL, we see:

A very diverse portfolio

High-quality tenants

Asset coverage in excess of 10x

A preferred friendly debt-structure

Fixed-charge coverage of 3.04x

Great near term growth.

Triple-net leases are sought by investors for the stability of cash flow they provide, and GNL provides a high-quality, diversified portfolio full of triple-net leases that are comparable or better than their peers. So why does GNL-A yield more than peers?

We believe the primary reason is a strong bias from Mr. Market against externally managed REITs. This makes sense for common equity investments, where external managers often focus more on growing gross numbers, even at the expense of per-share metrics. GNL common shareholders have experienced chronic dilution and a consistently at-risk dividend.

With such a high payout ratio — and a manager that is likely to continue issuing equity, keeping this ratio high — we understand why many do not want the stress of constantly worrying about an eventual cut. Even though GNL common is yielding 10.5%, we are not eager to take the risk in this environment.

However, for preferred shares, it doesn't matter whether there are 1 million or 100 million common shares outstanding. Preferred shareholders are paid their dividends first. Like the external manager, preferred shares stand to benefit from growth in the gross numbers; when gross AFFO grows, that provides more security.

We have been holding GNL-A since May. It remains a great pick. GNL-B is also an opportunity that has a better yield-to-worst in exchange for a very small reduction in current yield.

Both GNL-A and GNL-B are substantially better opportunities than their peers in the triple-net lease space.

GNL-A and GNL-B go ex-dividend January 2nd.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, #1 On Seeking Alpha - 20% Off Till year-end! HDO is the largest and most exciting community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. We are looking for more members to join our lively group and get 20% off their first year! Our Income Method generates strong returns, regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, simple and straightforward. Invest with the Best! Join us to get instant-access to our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock and Bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. Don't miss out on the Power of Dividends! Start your free two-week trial today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNL.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.