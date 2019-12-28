Three High-Yield December Winners: 5%-7.5% Yields, Plus Two 30% Trades

We also offer two alternative trades with yields of 40% and 66% annualized.

These stocks gained 14% to 31% over the past month, but are still below analyst price targets.

Trying to figure out the latest market sentiment? As it happens, energy has been the leading sector, with a 4.74% gain, boosted by OPEC production cut agreements and lower US supplies:

Drilling down to individual high-yield winners over the past month brought us to these four companies. Three of them were big gainers:

A Telecom/ Tech firm - Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

A Basic Materials/ Chemicals company - Chemours Co. (CC)

A new midstream company - Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

The fourth company, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP), actually fell over the past month, but its 12/23/19 announcement that it was acquiring Cincinnati Bell was the catalyst for a holding of ours, Cincinnati Bell Inc., 6 3/4% Dep Shares Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (CBB.PB) to rise ~31%.

CC also has had a good rise, of 14.57%, while, RTLR, an LP which only IPOd in May 2019, has gained more than 20% over the past trading month.

We first wrote about CBB.PB in one of our previous articles, in early October, when it was at $31.99. Since then, it has had a price gain of ~47%, and has gone ex-dividend for its usual $.8438 quarterly dividend, for a total return of 49.56%.

We'd like to claim that we're clairvoyant, but that's not the case - we were merely positioned correctly to benefit from the ongoing consolidation in the telecom/tech industry. This is the second regional telecom buyout we've benefited from in the past month.

Another interesting thing about CBB.PB is that its dividends will now be covered by BIP, an infrastructure juggernaut, which has been moving dramatically into the data infrastructure field.

Prior to its Cincinnati Bell acquisition, BIP spent $600M to acquire telecom towers in India and a data distribution company in New Zealand.

Then on 12/23/19, BIP announced an agreement through which BIP and its institutional partners would acquire Cincinnati Bell in a transaction valued at approximately $2.6 billion, including debt. The buyout price is $10.50/share of Cincinnati Bell common stock represents a 36% premium to the closing per share price of $7.72 on December 20, 2019, and an 84% premium to the 60-day volume weighted average price.

CBB owns and operates the leading data transmission and distribution network in Cincinnati, Ohio and Hawaii, with a footprint of more than 1.3 million homes, delivering core fiber broadband, video and voice services to residential and enterprise customers. The business is undergoing a transformation to upgrade its network to next generation fiber, which will be critical to support the growing demand for data and the advent of 5G.

This deal is expected to close by the end of 2020.

But Wait, There's More:

If you're worried that you missed this train leaving the station, don't be - CBB.PB is still 6.38% below its call value of $50.

Since the BIP/CBB buyout is supposed to close by the end of 2020, we're revisiting this hypothetical redemption table we included in part 3 of our "Building A Strong Retirement Income Portfolio" series earlier in December.

In this table we offered you the hypothetical scenario of CBB redeeming these preferred shares in a year from now, after we'd qualified for four more quarterly dividends.

At CBB.PB's current $47.00 price/share, if the BIP deal only closes in late December 2020, you'd receive $3.38 in dividends, plus a $3.00/share profit, the spread between its current $47.00 price/share and its $50.00 call value.

The total yield in this scenario would be 13.83%:

How likely is it that BIP will redeem these preferred shares?

It would cost BIP ~$155.5M to redeem these shares, vs. an annual distribution cost of $10.51M, so, it's not a given that they'll redeem them. We e-mailed the investor relations department about the ongoing status of the preferred shares, but we haven't received a reply as of yet. It's probably too early to determine.

The table also covers another key question - BIP's trailing dividend coverage/payout ratio. BIP uses Funds From Operations, FFO, as a cash flow metric - its trailing FFO/dividend coverage factor is 1.36X, which equals an FFO dividend payout ration of 73.74%.

Since these preferred shares only add another $10.51M to the total annual payouts, these healthy coverage/payout ratios will remain strong, at 1.34X and 74.52%.

Dividends:

Even if BIP doesn't redeem them, the CBB.PB preferred shares still offer an attractive 7.18% dividend yield.

CC's quarterly payouts are $.25/quarter, offering you a 5.6% dividend yield, with a conservative dividend payout ratio of 41.42%. They should go ex-dividend next ~3/16/20.

At $18.03, RTLR yields 5.55%, very similar to CC's yield. Since it only went public in May 2019, and paid its first distribution in November, we don't yet have a coverage ratio for RTLR.

Taxes:

Although it's an LP, RTLR will issue a 1099 at tax time - no K-1s. It also doesn't impact Incentive Distribution Rights, IDRs, and GP economics, which should make more cash flow available to its unitholders.

CC and CBB both issue 1099s at tax time, and the CBB.PB shares are eligible for a preferential 15% to 20% tax rate, depending upon your tax bracket.

Valuations:

We looked at current valuations for CC's and RTLR's common shares/units. vs. their sector medians.

CC has a higher price/book valuation and a much higher dividend yield, but lower price/sales and EV/EBITDA valuations, vs. its sector medians.

RTLR has a higher P/sales valuation, but lower P/book and EV/EBITDA valuations vs. its sector median, while its current 5.55% yield is much lower.

Financials:

CC's ROE ratio is much higher than its sector median. Its ROA and EBITDA margin are both a bit better than the median. While we don't have a sector comp for its debt/EBITDA, its total debt/equity does look much higher than most of its peers.

Excepting its very strong EBITDA margin, BIP's financial metric comps look uninspiring. However, management has increased FFO/unit by 17%, from $3.00 to $3.50, since June 2018, and sees it increasing further, to $3.75 by mid 2020.

RTLR's debt/equity leverage of just .46 is about the lowest we've seen in the midstream space recently. Management appears to be following the self-funding program that has become more widespread in recent times, vs. going into leveraged debt. So far, its EBITDA margin is much higher than the sector median, while its ROA and ROE also are higher.

Risks:

CC: This can be a very volatile stock prone to some big daily swings. It's suing its former parent company, DuPont (DD), over "the limiting DuPont indemnification rights against Chemours for those actual high and maximum realistic exposures DuPont established for Chemours at spin, or in the alternative, to return the approximately $4 billion dividends it extracted from Chemours premised upon those maximums."

There also has been some confusion about firefighting foams, which probably also scared away some investors. However, management has repeatedly pointed out that neither CC or DD has never made or sold these foams.

RTLR: The biggest risk for RTLR is its lack of a long-term track record - it only debuted in May 2019. However, management did issue several guidance points for 2020, which indicate good volume and EBITDA growth. We wish they had issued distribution/unit growth, but they didn't. So far, they've paid one $.25 quarterly dividend, plus a pro-rated $.09 amount. However, they do expect to grow the distribution and will probably address that early in 2020 because of the increased free cash flow they're projecting for 2020.

As we detailed earlier in this article, the CBB.PB preferred shares are 6.38% below their $50.00 call value.

RTLR has a larger 17.53% spread between its current price and analysts' average price target, while CC's spread is 35.67%, way below the average price target of $24.23:

Options:

With its higher volatility, CC has some very attractive option premiums.

You can see more details for these two trades on our free Covered Calls and Cash Secured Puts tables.

CC's April $19.00 call strike pays $1.90, over 7X the $.25 quarterly dividend, offering you a very high 39.58% annualized static yield.

An alternative way to set yourself up for the February quarterly dividend is to sell CC's January $17.00 put, which currently pays $.65, for a 66.46% annualized yield, and a breakeven of $16.35.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

