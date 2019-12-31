Co-produced with R. Paul Drake

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is known as the highest quality and most robust mall REIT. They have often been priced high enough to have a dividend below 3%. They reliably increase their dividend every year.

Even so, Simon cut their dividend during the Great Recession. Moreover, we read and hear often of the allegedly ongoing “retail apocalypse.” Perhaps in response, Simon’s price has dropped and the dividend, has been more than 5% for much of this year.

This leads us to wonder what went on in the Great Recession and what's going on now. Is revenue suffering? Are financing costs going up? How has Simon reacted to the recent wave of retail bankruptcies?

Finally, what are the biggest risks an investor in Simon faces now? And how much of one’s portfolio might one sensibly put there?

An Overview of Simon

Simon Property Group is an equity Real Estate Investment Trust. As of last Dec. 31, they own 107 US shopping malls, 69 outlet malls (more than Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT)), and a couple of dozen other properties.

A substantial minority of the domestic properties (71) are some sort of joint venture. They also partially own 19 international properties. As Figure 1 shows, Simon has solid, investment-grade credit ratings.

Figure 1. SPG has solid, investment-grade credit ratings. Source: Q3 2019 investor presentation.

Simon has grown since the 1990s, merging a large number of other REITs into itself. It also spun out Washington Prime Group (WPG), a collection of properties, in 2014. The revenue of the WPG malls is about 10% of that of the SPG malls.

REIT Metrics and the Need for Pro Rata

We will look at Simon’s history through the lens of numbers gleaned from its financial statements. We will focus primarily on some income-related metrics and some cash flow numbers.

The first metric we will follow is Net Operating Income (“NOI”). Our definition of Simple NOI is Revenue minus GAAP Operating Expenses plus Depreciation and Amortization (“D&A”). We also will add impairment charges, which are considered in GAAP to be an operating expense, but like D&A do not represent a cash expenditure.

There's a lot of discussion for REITs of “Same Store NOI”, which is supposed to show the operating results for tenants who remain in place from one year to the next. On the one hand, there's merit to this. Same store performance does matter.

On the other hand, Same Store NOI is a very adjusted number and is surrounded by a lot of complicating factors. The focus here is on what can be learned directly from the numbers in the standard financial forms.

The second metric we will follow is Funds From Operations (“FFO”). Our definition of Simple FFO will be Simple NOI minus Overhead Expenses minus Interest Expenses. FFO is considered by NAREIT to be a better characterization of REIT performance than GAAP Net Income.

The FFO found in annual reports is derived from GAAP Net Income and includes some other factors not discussed here. These are usually small. We will ignore them.

There also are various common adjusted versions of FFO. This article by Colorado Wealth Management provides a good overview. It was focused on Macerich (MAC). It showed that it was necessary to properly include the joint ventures (“JVs”) to get complete and accurate results. Results obtained from software that pulls only the primary numbers from the SEC filings may be misleading.

Including the JVs is known as working on a Pro Rata Basis, which we will do here for Simon. This means that we add in the results from Simon’s share of joint ventures (“JVs”). Simon has a lot of income from JVs.

Simon Through the Great Recession

Figure 2 shows these metrics from 2006 through 2011. One sees that revenues, Pro Rata Simple NOI (“PSNOI”), and Pro Rata Simple FFO (“PSFFO”) were essentially flat for four years. Revenue did drop a bit in 2009, from reduced revenue in the JVs.

This is significant. We often argue that REITs are recession-resistant because they depend upon lease payments by tenants rather than on tenant profits. Here one sees evidence of this.

Figure 2. Income related metrics from 2006 through 2011. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

However, as the curve labeled “Cash Distributions” shows, Simon did cut their dividend. We’ve explored this previously and will review the story here.

Figure 3 shows several cash flow metrics and again shows the distributions. The net cash from operating activities increases steadily, increasing to $2B by 2011. The net cash used in investing activities was fairly steady near $1B per year but had an unlucky increase to $2B in 2007, just before all hell broke loose.

The interesting curve is the net cash involved in financing activities. Usually when this has been positive, financing has provided cash to support growth.

Figure 3. Cash flow metrics from 2006 through 2011. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

But the financial crisis in the fall of 2008 shut down most financial activity and threatened the ability of Simon to meet its debt obligations. In their 2008 Annual Report, they say:

"We are currently seeing significant turmoil in the capital markets. This has impacted access to debt and equity capital for many organizations, including ours. As demonstrated by recent financing activities (both secured and unsecured), we were able to successfully access capital in the third and fourth quarters of 2008; however, there is no assurance we will be able to do so on similar terms or conditions in future periods."

It was this lack of assurance, combined with insufficient liquidity to handle frozen financial markets, that led Simon to cut their dividend to the legal minimum and paid some of it in stock. That minimum is 90% of taxable income - they have typically paid out much more.

Simon also issued $2B worth of stock during 2009, so that by the end of the year they were sitting on $4B of cash. They needed $3B to cover their 2010 debt maturities and obligations, and actually spent nearly $4B and further paid down their debt. We will see below that they reduced their obligations in 2011 to about $1B.

By 2011 things were back to normal, financially, in the US. Even so, Simon made some other changes. In 2008, they had firm obligations associated with the debt of their JVs. They changed this in 2010.

From then until now, there is language like this from 2018 in the annual reports:

“As of December 31, 2018, the Operating Partnership guaranteed joint venture-related mortgage indebtedness of $216.1 million (of which we have a right of recovery from our venture partners of $10.8 million as of December 31, 2018). Mortgages guaranteed by the Operating Partnership are secured by the property of the joint venture which could be sold in order to satisfy the outstanding obligation and which has an estimated fair value in excess of the guaranteed amount. We may elect to fund cash needs of a joint venture through equity contributions (generally on a basis proportionate to our ownership interests), advances or partner loans, although such fundings are not required contractually or otherwise.

In plain English, the debt associated with their JVs no longer has the power to drive Simon to bankruptcy. They have several options that assure they can avoid needing to come up with cash when times are tough.

Simon Through the “Retail Apocalypse”

I'm skeptical of the myth of the retail apocalypse, but there's no question that recent years have seen a wave of retail bankruptcies. Let’s look now at the years from 2015 through 2018 to see how they went for Simon.

Figure 4 shows the results related to revenue. If one looks closely, one can see some flattening of the rate of growth. Overall the PSFFO is growing at a 4.7% CAGR. This is not bad during a period thought by many to be “hard times.”

Figure 4. Income related metrics from 2015 through 2018. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

Figure 5 shows the quantities related to cash flow. The net cash generated has risen to near $4B a year, and more than half of this is distributed. The trends in investing and financing are more revealing.

One sees that the net cash used in investing has dropped steadily, from nearly $1.5B to about $200M. Simon is investing much less.

Instead, Simon has been using cash to pay down debt. One sees this from 2016 to 2018, when more than $4B was used. It appears to me that Simon is preparing for possible bad times by strengthening their finances.

Figure 5. Cash flow metrics from 2015 through 2018. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

The Transformation in Credit

In their SEC filings, any REIT reports their coming debt maturities and related financial obligations. They also discuss liquidity.

In particular, it's routine for a REIT to have a “credit facility,” or more than one. These are rather like a personal line of credit. They enable the REIT to routinely borrow and pay back funds.

The day-by-day use of the credit facilities is to smooth out cash flows. But the other function Simon uses it for is as insurance against another round of difficult financial times.

Figure 6 compares the total credit facilities with the payments (above interest payments) due in the next year, and with revenues. These curves are the most revealing regarding the evolution of Simon’s financial approach. We see the following.

Figure 6. Pro rata debt maturities and obligations, net funds available under the credit facility, and revenue from 2006 through 2018. Source: author calculations from SEC filings.

In 2006 available credit matched the next year’s obligations, but in 2007 it fell far short. This was thanks to the investing binge we noted above.

Then as the bad times came, Simon managed to keep the available credit slightly above the next year’s obligations through 2009. The next year, 2010, was the start of a new trend. They put in place credit facilities that significantly exceeded the next year’s obligations.

Looking later, we can see clearly how Simon has reacted to the current wave of retail bankruptcies. Starting in 2016, they increased their available credit to more than three times their near-term obligations. The only other mall REIT to be handling things this way is Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT).

The credit facilities are provided by institutions. Most of them are identified in the press releases describing their initiation. They are mostly banks. In the 2018 renewal of one of their two credit facilities, they list 27 banks as involved.

Simon also acted to pay down debt, as we saw above. This shows up as the decline of the blue curve in Figure 6. At this point, Simon seems prepared to withstand three years of turmoil in the credit markets. That's far longer than any historical financial crisis has ever lasted.

Put All My Money in Simon?

From above it might seem that Simon is so profitable and so well defended that you may as well just make it your entire portfolio. Not so fast, please. There are real risks, at least including the following.

The credit facilities could fail. Historically no government has ever let the financial system in its country shut down and restart from scratch. Even so, Simon could lose some of its protection if one or more of the providers of its credit facilities were to fail during a crisis. Beyond that, one never knows when some political interference will mess up anything at all. I had a credit card canceled a few decades ago as a result of no action on my part, strictly as an unintended consequence of some well-meant regulatory action. Perhaps the so-called retail apocalypse will prove so powerful that it drives nearly all the malls out of business. I have reasons to disbelieve this, and will write about them, but I might be wrong. A lesser version of that story could lead Simon’s tenants to be less profitable in the long run, hurting Simon’s ability to sustain income and keep growing distributions. The outlet-mall skeptics might prove to be right so that Simon would have to overcome the failure of dozens of outlet malls.

On balance, though, things look good for Simon to continue to grow revenue, FFO, and distributions at a rate near 5%. A total return near 10% is not unreasonable. Some authors including Julian Lin expect significantly more, and they may be right.

To my mind, Simon deserves to be held as a full position in an investor’s portfolio. If you are the kind of investor who eschews broad diversification and who hopes to hold very secure investments that do well, holding as much as 10% in Simon would be one of the better options.

If you are an investor who seeks broad diversification, holding Simon at a 1% fraction or even more is a no brainer. This is especially true while the dividend remains near 5%. Your long-term yield on cost is likely to be quite pleasing.

For my part, I hold Simon and several other mall REITs. As a mix, some offer impressive but less secure dividends for now and others offer the likelihood of strong dividend growth with time.