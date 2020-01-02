The Dark Side Of Mortgage REITs

Exceptions exist, but conflicts of interest are significant and the business model is not particularly appealing.

I invest a great portion of my net worth into REIT investments. I'm a huge proponent of REIT investing. However, it should be clear that not all REITs are created equal. Most importantly there is a world of difference between equity REITs and mortgage REITs:

Equity REITs - The majority of REITs are equity REITs. Equity REITs own and operate income-producing real estate investments. The market often refers to equity REITs simply as REITs.

Mortgage REITs - Or mREITs provide financing for real estate by purchasing or originating mortgages and mortgage-backed securities and earning income from the interest on these investments.

Mortgage REITs are particularly popular among individual investors because they commonly pay 8%-12% dividend yields. However, investors should know that dividends are only half of the story. In reality, total returns have been very disappointing. Over the past 15 years, mortgage REITs returned less than 1% per year:

source

Moreover, volatility and dividend cuts were more pronounced. Therefore, when we talk positively about REITs, it should be clear that we are referring to traditional equity REITs.

I believe that there are real economic reasons why equity REITs outperform mortgage REITs in the long run. While we invest in select mREITs At High Yield Landlord, we avoid most of them because of three key reasons.

#1 External Management and Conflicted Interests

We believe that most mREITs are created for one main purpose only and that's to milk fees off unsuspicious retail investors who are desperate for yield.

Exceptions exist, but most mREITs are externally managed, insiders have little skin in the game, and they receive fees that are directly tied to the volume of assets under management.

As a result, they always are trying to expand the size of the portfolio to grow their fees. Unfortunately, this means that they will often undertake dilutive investments and destroy shareholder value just to earn higher fees.

source

The mentality is that of an empire builder - seeking growth at all cost. The focus is in growing the size, not the performance of the portfolio.

This one difference in management structure is an important reason why mortgage REITs underperform equity REITs in the long run. Traditional equity REITs are internally managed and conflicts of interest are greatly mitigated.

#2 You Miss Out on Leveraged Property Appreciation

The main reason to invest in real estate is to earn high and growing income. The second reason is property appreciation, and not just appreciation, but leveraged appreciation.

Real estate investors, including REITs, will rarely buy a property in cash. They pay roughly half of it in cash and finance the rest with a mortgage. As such, the appreciation is compounded by the leverage and this is one of the key reasons why there are so many real estate millionaires in the world.

On the flip side, mREITs only lend money. They do not own the property and so they do not participate in any of the appreciation. Most commonly, they earn fixed interest that's not growing or protected against inflation.

source

"Buy land, they ain't making any more of the stuff."

Owning a leveraged property that's growing in value and paying consistent cash flow is much more appealing in the long run. Results are in the numbers: Equity REITs handily beat the returns of mortgage REITs.

#3 Business Model is Too Heavily Dependent on Unpredictable Factors

REIT stands for "Real Estate Investment Trust," but in reality, the business model of an mREIT is closer to a "bank" than a property investment. Mortgage REITs earn their profit by sourcing capital at cost x - lending it at rate y - and earning the spread in between. It may work well for a while, but it's highly dependent on interest rates - which are out of the management's control. Therefore, the business is shaky at best and outright unsustainable if the interest rate environment is poor for an extended period of time.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is arguably the "blue chip" of residential mREITs. Yet, its track record of dividend payments has been very volatile and illustrates well why the business model is unattractive:

Source

What good is it to earn a high dividend yield if you cannot count on it? In comparison, most equity REITs grow their dividends very consistently. Some equity REITs such as Realty Income (O) and W.P Carey (WPC) have managed to even grow dividends through recessions.

This is because the business model is much better. They produce more consistent and predictable income. They grow rents. And so they are much less sensitive to interest rates.

Conclusion: Stick to Undervalued Equity REITs

There are a lot of good reasons to invest in equity REITs. They have historically outperformed almost all other asset classes with spectacular returns over many market cycles. They provide consistent high income along with market-beating total returns in the long run:

source

However, we see very little reason for long-term oriented investors to invest in mREITs. Exceptions of course exist, but in nine cases out of 10, we rather own eREITs.

Those investors who avoided the messy mortgage REITs and invested in undervalued equity REITs managed to earn even greater returns. The best active REIT investors have managed to reach up to +22% annual returns over the same time period:

source

This is what we aim to achieve by specializing in REIT investing. We want to maximize our chances of generating high total returns with only limited risk while earning high income from our real estate investment. We believe that the best way to achieve this is by investing in equity REITs, not in mortgage REITs.

Most investors would likely be better off to avoid the entire sector and focus on undervalued equity REITs instead. We get the appeal of earning a high yield, but you really do not need mortgage REITs to achieve that. By combining equity REITs with MLPs, infrastructure investments, and other real assets, we are able to earn an ~8% dividend that's safely covered and growing.

A Note about REIT Investing: To succeed as a REIT investor and earn high consistent income, we recommend to:

Closely monitor your REITs, including quarterly NOI and FFO performance.

Diversify your REIT portfolio with at least 10 companies (there are over 200 publicly traded REITs, so please be selective).

Identify REITs with strong long-term fundamentals but affected by temporary challenges causing their valuation to decline and yields to rise.

Be ready to take advantage of market volatility, and look for opportunistic buying points.

If you liked this report, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to not miss future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.