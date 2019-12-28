Rite Aid: Time To Book Some Profits

It's been yet another disappointing year for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) shareholders, but this massive underperformance was saved by a gigantic final week to the year. Rite Aid is up over 200% in the last 10 trading days and now 55% year-to-date and has gone from lagging the S&P 500 (SPY) to leading it in almost overnight. The catalyst for the move was a strong fiscal Q3 2020 report, with yet another quarter of improvement in comp-store sales across all categories. While the addition of a new COO in Jim Peters, a growth in comp-store sales, and positive year-over-year revenues based on Q4 guidance all point to early signs of a turnaround, I believe the stock has now priced a lot of this in after its massive rally. Based on this, I believe the $22.50 plus level is an opportune spot for investors to book some profits.

(Source: TC2000.com)

When it comes to sure bets, Rite Aid would have seemed like a "lock"; in terms of wagering, the stock would underperform its benchmark yet again this year. However, the company's Q3 results beat estimates on several fronts, and the stock has seen a parabolic rise in the past 10 trading days, erasing all of its year-to-date losses. Not only did comp-store sales improve across most categories, but the front-end comp-store sales growth was pronounced, up 130 basis points from (-) 1.8% to (-) 0.5%. In terms of script count, results were also exceptional, with a 100 basis point improvement sequentially to 2.8% comp-store sales growth, lapping its strongest quarter last year (2.4%). The company administered over 2.3 million flu shots quarter-to-date, and this was more than it delivered all of last year combined. These are certainly encouraging numbers and point to some traction in the company's turnaround plan.

(Source: Company Earnings Call)

Rite Aid also beefed up its management team in fiscal Q3 by hiring Jim Peters, an industry veteran with over 25 years of experience in healthcare as its new chief operating officer. Jim Peters is migrating from his CEO position at Skyward Health, a strategic healthcare advisory firm. The company discussed in its earnings call a plan to free up pharmacists' time to provide more meaningful interactions with customers, which should drive both better customer engagement and loyalty to the Rite Aid brand. As the company pointed out, consumers interact far more often with their pharmacists than their healthcare physicians, and best-in-class interactions are an opportunity to solidify its brand better as the first choice for consumers.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While there was no change to the FY-2020 guidance, which projects flat to 1.0% comp-store sales growth, the bump in front-end sales and script count is impressive. It's worth noting that excluding tobacco-related sales, this was the first quarter of 1.0% or more substantial comp-store sales growth for Rite Aid in over three years. While one quarter is not enough to hang one's hat on, there is certainly reason to be a little more optimistic going forward, especially considering the company's grim couple of years it has had. The key going forward will be building on this comp-store sales growth and driving total revenue growth, which has still yet to show up in the top line. Let's take a closer look at the company's growth metrics below.

If we take a look at annual earnings per share (EPS) below, we can see that Rite Aid's annual EPS has been in a steep downtrend since FY-2012, with sharp net losses per share in FY-2018 and FY-2019. Fortunately, estimates for FY-2020 are currently sitting at $0.33, which is reflecting a move back to profitability, but FY-2021 estimates are expected to drop-off yet again. Current FY-2021 forecasts are for $0.18 in EPS, which, while still profitable, would translate to a 40% drop in earnings year over year. While turnaround stories rarely have pretty looking earnings trends, my minimum criterion for stocks I will buy is 12% annual EPS growth. Given that Rite Aid has seen massive EPS growth and a likely return to profitability in FY-2020, but a significant drop-off in FY-2021, the stock does not meet my criterion for a potential purchase at any price. If these estimates were to improve to $0.36 or higher in EPS for FY-2021, the stock would, at a minimum, meet the earnings criterion portion of my stock selection criteria.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

When it comes to Rite Aid's earnings trend, it looks like the worst is behind the stock, and this is good news for shareholders. The issue is that FY-2020 is looking like a potential anomaly given the drop-off next year, and investors are going to want to see better than $0.18 in EPS to justify the current share price. At a share price of $22.50 and $0.18 in EPS expected for FY-2021, the stock is currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of over 120x. This is not baking in even the slightest margin of safety for new buyers of Rite Aid.

In terms of quarterly revenue growth rates, we are seeing material improvement here, with revenue growth rates finally trending higher from flat levels the past 18 months. Revenue growth rates the past six quarters have averaged roughly (+) 0.5%, but with more than half the quarters coming in flat. Based on fiscal Q4 2020 estimates of $5.45 billion, the company will see its first quarter of 1% or better revenue growth since Q3 2019. In addition, fiscal Q1 2021 and fiscal Q2 2021 estimates are forecasting 1.5% and 2.0% growth, respectively. This is a positive sign as it is allowing the quarterly revenue growth rate and two-quarter average revenue growth rate to see some separation from the flat level the company has been sitting at for over a year now. While there's no guarantee that the company will meet these estimates, the turnaround thesis will undoubtedly be emboldened if Rite Aid can put up $5.46 billion or better in revenues for fiscal Q4 2020.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

Finally, moving over to gross margins, we see that they've begun to flatten out on a trailing-twelve-month (TTM) basis. Gross margins had previously fallen off a cliff the past few years from the high 20% range to current levels in the low 20% range, but have flat-lined for the past year. Gross margins are currently sitting at 21.4%, but ticked up in the most recent quarter to 21.8%. If margins can flatten out or improve slightly while comp-store sales finally start gaining some traction, this would be an ideal sign. While this would not guarantee a successful turnaround, margin improvement with mid-single-digit revenue growth rates often are relatively reliable indicators that a turnaround is gaining traction.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

While annual EPS are expected to drop off materially next year, the key is that Rite Aid still will remain in profitability despite forecasts for a 40% plus drop in earnings ($0.33 to $0.18). While this isn't a massive deal as FY-2022 estimates are forecasting a five-year high at $0.44, it's hard to argue Rite Aid is cheap here at 120x forward earnings using the $0.18 forecast for fiscal FY-2021. The good news, however, is that margins are seeing some sequential improvement and flat-lining after a steep decline, and quarterly revenue growth rates are expected to improve marginally as we head into FY-2021. If we can see further margin expansion and more traction in the comp-store-sales department, this would continue to embolden the turnaround thesis here. I believe it's too early to call this a turnaround, but at least there's room for optimism.

(Source: Koyfin.com)

So why take profits if we're in the early stages of a potential turnaround? The issue is valuation and the fact that the stock has priced in a lot of a possible turnaround despite no concrete confirmation of one yet. As we can see in the above chart, Rite Aid is currently trading at 117.0x forward earnings. This is a valuation reserved for a hyper-growth stock, not a company that's working on a potential turnaround with anemic sales growth. It's important to note that the estimates for FY-2021 could be conservative, but even if we use the higher end of current estimates near $0.35 rather than conservative ones near $0.18, the company is still trading at a forward earnings multiple of over 60. Based on this, I think the stock has gotten ahead of itself short-term.

If we move to the technical picture, it's also clear that Rite Aid has gotten ahead of itself here short-term. Rite Aid is currently more than 150% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line), and now nearly 100% above its downtrend line break which occurred near $12.00. While the fact that Rite Aid broke its downtrend and is above its 200-day moving average reclaimed are positive signs, stocks rarely see further upside when they're more than 150% above their 200-day moving averages. In fact, we'll likely see some mean reversion short-term given how overbought the stock is at $22.50. Based on this, I believe the $22.50 plus level to be a wise spot for investors who have been stuck in the name to ring the register.

(Source: TC2000.com)

To summarize, Rite Aid's turnaround plan has undoubtedly improved after the fiscal Q3 results, but it's still early to cheer a turnaround just yet. Given that the stock is trading at a forward earnings multiple of over 120 and the stock is up 200% in 10 days, I would argue that the easy money has been made here. Based on the stock being priced for perfection barring a blow-out fiscal Q4 report, I believe this is a good spot for investors to take some profits. Trees rarely grow to the sky, and Rite Aid is no different, and I see the potential for a 15% correction from the $22.50 level at a minimum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.