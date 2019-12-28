Canacol Energy: The Thesis Has Partly Materialized, But I See More Upside

Canacol Energy is overvalued compared to peers, but it is by no means a flaw as higher multiples reflect growth expectations.

The fundamentals are anticipated to improve further in 2020; leverage might touch 1.1x by December 2020 on the back of EBITDA growth.

But the market has not given the stock full credit it deserves. Profit-taking is reasonable, but only to some extent.

In May 2019, I wrote a piece on Canacol Energy Ltd. (OTCQX:CNNEF), a Canadian exploration & production company focused on gas operations in the Llanos and Lower Magdalena Valley Basins in Colombia. The stock looked like a compelling growth play in the gas industry with revenue and EBITDAX improvement prospects backed by the macroeconomic factors (e.g., Colombian real GDP growth and energy consumption), projects under development, and exploration opportunities. At the same time, Canacol was only slightly overpriced compared to the U.S. and Canadian markets and comparable companies, which minimized downside risks. However, there were also some worrisome aspects like negative free cash flow and net loss.

Now I am pleased that since the publication of the article, Canacol Energy has gained ~21%. Sizeable gas discovery at the Acordeon 1 well in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin made in June swiftly catalyzed share price upward movement and attracted investor attention to the stock. In August, Canacol Energy's shares even rushed to a three-year high. Among other stimuli were the completion of the Jobo to Cartagena pipeline expansion project, the October gas sales & drilling update, and the dividend announcement.

The thesis I presented in May has partly materialized, yet I reckon the share price does not fully reflect Canacol's future prospects, and the stock might edge even higher in 2020.

Colombia needs more natural gas

To rewind, Canacol Energy can reap huge benefits from Colombia's demand for natural gas spurred by the real GDP growth. The company's strategy and capital allocation priorities (like the development of gas reserves and essential infrastructure) were calibrated to make the most of this opportunity.

Colombia's economy is expanding; the International Monetary Fund forecasts this South American nation can increase its real gross domestic product by 3.4% in 2019, growing at a much faster pace than other countries in the region except for Bolivia and Guyana.

Moreover, the country will maintain growth momentum in the early 2020s, adding at around 3.7% to real GDP every year. So, when the economy is running on all cylinders, energy consumption also edges higher.

At the same time, migration from Venezuela, which has been torn apart by civil unrest and economic crisis, is spiking. As of 30 June 2019, according to Migración Colombia, more than 1.4 million Venezuelans were in the country. That is another factor that bolsters the country's energy consumption.

However, Colombia's gas industry cannot keep pace with economic expansion and demographic trends. According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, in 2018, reserves-to-production ratio fell to just 8.3, while in 2017, R/P was 10.8. It means the country drastically needs new discoveries and accelerated developments to meet its energy needs. Besides the Chevron (NYSE:CVX)-operated fields in the Guajira area in the Caribbean Sea, which for more than 30 years met ~50% of Colombia's gas supply, are in gradual decline (see page 5 of the presentation). A brief remark worth making here is that Chevron is now selling its interests in the Ballena and Chuchupa fields in the Guajira to Hocol, the subsidiary of state-owned Ecopetrol (EC).

Moreover, as the supply shortage looms, Energy Minister Maria Fernanda Suarez warned that imports could be required at double the domestic cost to satisfy residential demand in a few regions of the country. So, to stave off the energy collapse, Colombia might radically increase LNG imports between 2021 and 2023.

So, Canacol, as the largest independent natural gas producer in supply-deficient Colombia, is in the right place at the perfect time, especially considering its 2019 exploration successes and opportunities that its 140 prospects and leads offer (see page 5).

Most recent results

The third-quarter results of Canacol were almost perfect. Surely, there were a few drawbacks, but positives greatly outweighed negatives.

Q3 natural gas production increased by 28%, while total natural gas revenues (after royalties and transportation expenses) surged 25%; EBITDAX gained 25%, while the EBITDAX margin was a spectacular 83%. Besides, funds from operations rose 41%. While sales soared, the company did an excellent job optimizing operating expenses; opex per barrel dropped 40% and reached only $0.24 per Mcf. General & administrative expenses were also curtailed by around 29% to just $2.2 per barrel of oil equivalent. On the back of operating discipline and higher revenue, Canacol generated a net income of $700 thousand, which does not look like a stellar result, but Q3 2018 was unprofitable. So, progress is worth meriting.

We also should look at the company's IFRS operating cash flow. However, a few adjustments are required here. Canacol's net operating cash flow does not include interest paid (see page 4 of the report). Instead, net financing expenses paid are classified as financing activities (IFRS allows to do so).

So, adjusted for this item, net CFFO was $59.9 million in the last 12 months, while cash return on total capital (last 12 months, calculated as net CFFO after interest paid divided by average total capital) is currently standing at 11%, which I consider as relatively high but not ideal.

A few concerns

Attentive investors might argue that burdensome total debt (it includes primarily senior notes) and a net loss are the aspects worthy of concern and hence, at the moment, Canacol is a stock to avoid.

However, in its 2020 guidance, Canacol assured its realized contractual gas sales would go up 37% YoY to around 205 million standard cubic feet per day. This will bolster EBITDA increase to $265 million. As a result, net debt/EBITDA will likely shrink to 1.1x by December 2020 from the September 2019 level of 2.3x.

While 2020 cash flow prospects look fully secured, Canacol even decided to pour some cash into shareholder coffers and establish a quarterly dividend. At the moment, the stock yields ~4.4%.

A brief valuation

To assess if Canacol's stock is priced adequately at the moment, we could use a few techniques from absolute (the DCF modeling, for instance) to relative valuation methods. I chose the second variant.

To gain an understanding of how the company's multiples compare to peers, we need to compile a group of similar companies. I suppose we can pick the following oil & gas players with a strong footprint in Colombia:

Ecopetrol, GeoPark (GPRK), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE), which I have analyzed this December, Frontera Energy (OTC:FECCF), and Parex Resources (OTCPK:PARXF).

An essential remark is that these firms are not Canacol's closest and most akin peers, as most of them are oil-focused, while Ecopetrol is an integrated energy company. However, their similarities (portfolio, the region of operations) allow us to use them in the analysis for a broader context.

I have collected a few Enterprise Value-based ratios, as a few of the selected peers have a substantial debt burden that must be taken into account. Also, by now, Canacol is loss-making and FCF negative. Alas, earnings and FCF yields are unavailable, so we have to use EBITDA and sales instead.

Author's creation. Data from Seeking Alpha

What are the takeaways? Uncoincidentally, Canacol is not a value play. While it has the lowest revenue in the group, both EV/Sales and EV/EBITDA are the highest. In sum, the stock is overpriced due to revenue and cash flow growth prospects factored in.

Conclusion

Canacol Energy can increase its 2020 gas sales by 37%, while EBITDA might reach around $265 million. Leverage is forecasted to gradually come down to 1.1x by end-2020. Resilient cash flows backed by the reduction in general & administrative expenses and opex instill confidence 2020 dividend will be fully covered.

The company has an extensive 2020 drilling program at the Esperanza, VIM 21, and VIM 5 blocks, so fruitful exploration could catalyze the share price.

In sum, my sentiment on the stock remains bullish.

