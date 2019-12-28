REITs Stumble Into 2020

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

The holiday season continues to be a quite merry one for investors, a far more relaxing one for asset managers following last year's extreme volatility during the Christmas season. US equity markets notched a fifth straight week of records, climbing for the 11th week out of the past 12. While economic data and news flow were fairly sparse on the holiday-shortened week, the early returns on holiday spending were strong as retail sales rose 3.4% from November 1 through December 24th according to Mastercard SpendingPulse data, led by an 18.8% jump in e-commerce sales, but traffic at brick and mortar locations was essentially flat from last year.

The "melt-up" continued as the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) climbed another 0.6% on the week, pushing the index's 2019 total return to roughly 30%, on pace for its best year since 1997. Under pressure for most of the past quarter, bonds and bond-like instruments were generally higher on the week as the 10-Year Treasury Yield (IEF) retreated by 5 basis points to close the week at 1.87%. The broad-based commercial Real Estate ETF (VNQ) gained 0.5% on the week, led by the retail and net lease REIT sectors while the residential real estate-focused Hoya Capital Housing Index climbed 0.1%, led by the real estate technology, mortgage lenders, and home furnishing sectors.

After a strong start to 2019, however, the "Real Estate Rejuvenation" has stalled-out over the last quarter. The domestically-focused REITs and Homebuilders have missed out on the fourth quarter "melt-up" as investors have shifted into more of a "risk-on" mode after the most pressing sources of economic uncertainty were largely resolved over the past two months, headlined by the "truce" in the China/U.S. trade war. Underperforming the S&P 500 by roughly 12% in Q4, investors have shifted away from the defensive and yield-oriented REIT sector as the global economic growth outlook has improved. Despite a stumble to the finish line, 2019 will still mark the best year for REITs since 2014 while the single-family homebuilders will have recovered all of last year's declines.

Interestingly, excluding the struggling mall sector, REITs are set to outperform the S&P 500 by several percentage points this year on a total return basis. As discussed in Mall REITs: Do or Die Time, this holiday season marks a critical period for lower-productivity mall REITs which continue to teeter on the edge of relevancy in a world increasingly dominated by e-commerce. While higher-productivity malls have maintained steady occupancy and are seeing solid rent growth, the bifurcation in performance has widened between the higher and lower-tier malls this year. Highlighting that trend, this week, high productivity mall REIT Simon Property (SPG) was among the top-performers but lower-tier mall REITs CBL & Associates (CBL) and Washington Prime (WPG) were among the worst performers.

Outside of the real category, underlying trends within the real estate sector continue to look bright heading into 2020. Recovering equity valuations has enabled REITs to get back to doing what they do best: utilizing their access to equity capital markets - one of their primary competitive advantages over private market peers - to accretively grow via external acquisitions. As discussed in our recent Real Estate Earnings Recap, REITs are likely to add roughly $20-25 billion in net assets in 2019 which would be the biggest year for external growth since 2016. Additionally, REIT balance sheets have never been healthier with record-low debt levels as a percent of market value. With REITs trading at the loftiest valuations of the post-recession period, we expect capital deployment through strategic M&A to be a major theme in 2020.

The outperformance of the residential real estate and "e-REIT" sectors (industrials, data centers, cell towers) has been a continuing theme throughout the year and looks set to continue into 2020. Homebuilders, in particular, have been an unexpected source of stability and strength for an economy that seemed to be searching for direction for much of the year. While homebuilders have trended sideways over the last quarter, other housing sectors have begun to reflect signs of the "multiplier effects" of recovering home sales and the reacceleration in home values. Top-performers with the Hoya Capital Housing Index this year include home furnishings companies Tempur Sealy (TPX), Restoration Hardware (RH), and Sleep Number (SNBR) as well as home building products firms American Woodmark (AMWD), Fortune Brands (FBHS), Masco (MAS), and Mohawk (MHK).

Real Estate Economic Data

It was a relatively quiet Christmas week for economic data, highlighted by New Home Sales data on Monday, which continued a strong trend but came up shy of estimates, analyzed in more detail below. Durable goods orders, released on Monday, were fairly soft as the manufacturing sector remains under pressure. Weekly jobless claims data on Thursday was better than estimates after several weeks of elevated claims, likely impacted by the calendar effects of the holiday season.

Another Strong Month of Home Sales

The strong trend for New Home Sales continued in November. The US Census Bureau reported on Monday that New Home Sales topped 719k last month, representing a nearly 17% year-over-year jump from last year. New Home Sales topped 700k for the fourth-straight month and for the fifth month out of the last six, the first time this has occurred since mid-2007. While November's data was another strong print, economists were looking for closer to 735k, however, and October's figures were revised lower from 733k to 710k. Last week, the NAR reported that Existing Home Sales missed consensus estimates in November due primarily to tight supply levels, climbing to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.35 million, up 2.7% from the same month last year.

Lower mortgage rates continue to be a significant tailwind for the broader US housing industry in 2019, which continues to be one of the bright spots for the broader US economy as we head into year-end. Residential fixed investment produced a positive contribution to GDP growth in 3Q19 for the first time in six quarters, and we see that theme continuing into 2020. At 3.99%, the MBA 30-Year Mortgage Rate is roughly 80 basis points lower than the level in the same week last year. Over the past half-decade, there has been a very strong correlation between changes in mortgage rates and growth in new home sales, as highlighted in the chart below, suggesting that the reacceleration seen this year may still have room to run.

Despite the strong data over the last six months, the rate of new home sales remains far below historical averages, underscoring a continuing theme of the post-recession period: the lingering underinvestment in new home construction. New home sales peaked in 2015 at an annualized rate of 1.39 million and bottomed in 2011 at a rate of 270k. While existing home sales - which account for 90% of the home sales market - quickly recovered most of the lost ground after the housing crisis, new home sales remain far below even 1990s levels. Besides continued tight supply in the single-family markets, a secondary effect of the relative underinvestment in new single-family homes is the aging of the housing stock. The median age of a single-family home in the US is nearly 40 years old according to the American Community Survey, the oldest on record.

You can't buy what's not for sale. Supply constraints were the headline of last week's Existing Home Sales report as the number of properties for sale dropped to 1.64 million units, a 5.7% dip from the same period last month. This represented just 3.7 months of supply at the current sales rate, near historically low levels. After building throughout 2018 and into early 2019, inventory levels of existing homes have retreated over the last eight months, corresponding with the sharp pullback in mortgage rates. Inventory levels of newly completed homes have begun to finally tick higher given the reacceleration in new home construction over the last two quarters. The month's supply of new homes ticked higher to 5.4 months, up slightly from October's 5.3-month supply. The supply of new homes last peaked at the 7-month level back in December 2018.

Bigger picture, new home construction has been slow to recover since plunging during the recession, and by nearly every metric, the US has been significantly under-building homes - particularly single-family homes - over the last decade. The effects of this housing shortage, the data suggests, have been a rise in housing costs through higher rents and a growing share of spending allocated towards housing and housing-related services. Meanwhile, millennials - the largest generation in American history - are coming full-steam into the housing markets over the next decade amid this period of historically low housing supply. As discussed in our recent reports on the homebuilding, single-family rental, and apartment sectors, we continue to believe that this macroeconomic backdrop is very favorable for companies involved across the residential real estate industry over the next decade.

2019 Performance Recap

The broad-based commercial real estate indexes are now higher by roughly 23% YTD on a price basis and 27% on a total-return basis, lagging the 29% gains on the S&P 500. Data Center, Manufactured Housing, Industrial, and Single-Family Rental REITs have led the charge this year with gains of over 40% while Malls and Prison REITs remain the lone sectors in negative territory on the year. At 1.87%, the 10-year Treasury yield has retreated by 81 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 140 basis points below peak levels of 2018 of 3.25%.

This week, we published Student Housing REITs: Need More Disney Magic. For the student housing sector, growth has been harder to come by over the last half-decade. Enrollment growth, even at the highest-quality institutions, has been flat-to-down since 2012. Millennials - the largest cohort in American history - supported the maturity of the student housing industry over the last decade, but demographic trends are softer in the next decade. Institutional capital continues to flow into the sector, bidding up property values and prompting a wave of supply growth, which has pressured occupancy and rent growth. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. American Campus (ACC) has emerged as an undisputed best-in-class operator over the last five years after a multi-phase portfolio transformation.

Last week, iREIT published A Banner Real For Real Estate ETFs. While the real estate sector has taken its foot off the gas pedal a bit over the last few months, 2019 will likely still go down as banner year for the US real estate sector as the "Goldilocks" economic conditions of low interest rates and steady, domestic-led economic growth have been an ideal backdrop for commercial and residential real estate equities. More than $5 billion has poured into the 11 core US real estate ETFs this year, the best year for inflows since 2016, coming after $2.6 billion in outflows last year.

Next week, we will launch coverage on the Prison REIT sector, undoubtedly the most controversial real estate sector. Under assault from the hard-like "woke" culture that sees private prisons as conspirators in a powerful "prison industrial complex," we will discuss the two private prison operators: CoreCivic (CXW) and GEO Group (GEO), each of which pay dividend yields in excess of 10%. With federal agencies representing almost half of private prison industry revenues, we will analyze the outlook for these REITs in this challenging partisan political environment.

Next Week's Economic Calendar

After a quiet week, the economic calendar heats up again next week. Pending Home Sales data is released on Monday. A forward-looking indicator of Existing Home Sales, economists expect the positive momentum in the housing market to continue in the November report. On Tuesday, we'll get a look at the two major home price indexes from the FHFA and S&P Case Shiller, which have shown signs of clear reacceleration in recent months. On Friday, construction spending data will be released, along with ISM Manufacturing.

