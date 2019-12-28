S&P 500 Weekly Update: 2019, The Year In Review

The Labor and Housing markets kept the U.S. economy resilient, and foiled the calls for recession in 2019.

Market pundits and analysts placed too much emphasis on the "trade" issue this year and that was a costly mistake.

If someone had told you on January 1st that the year would start off with talk of a global economic recession taking the U.S. economy down with it, coupled with the notion that the U.S. would be in a trade war with China, one would have thought that 2019 would likely end up being a pretty challenging year with volatility taking center stage.

Top that off with the President getting impeached and many would have said the U.S. stock market would be in the midst of a Bear market, wondering just how low the S&P would go.

Well, there was no Bear market in 2019, and for that matter, there wasn't even a correction. A 10% drawdown isn't uncommon for the stock market. With no shortage of headwinds that produced wild assumptions on the part of many pundits, the maximum pullback for 2019 was less than 7%.

Before we go through the highlights of what occurred last year, it is important to note that investors just witnessed a decade without an economic recession. When it comes to incorrect forecasts, 2019 joined the list of years where economists and analysts were “sure” a recession would be in the offing at the start of the year.

2019 will go down as the year when trade tariffs set off a barrage of negative headlines, and a year where the stock market taught plenty of investors a valuable lesson. Watch the price action. The year also came with a common them from the skeptics, “The stock market hasn't gone anywhere”. All of the headlines formed a backdrop that highlighted the negatives. Investors were challenged every step of the way, and remained "on edge" up until the last quarter of the year.

Unlike last year where just about everybody was questioning the stability and the possible end of the Bull market, we conclude 2019 with a much different backdrop. A rally that started in October has seen the indices break out of a trading range and set new all-time highs.

The chart below shows the S&P 500's price movements throughout the year. We wouldn't know it from all of the tariff noise, but we can see the highlights of a strong year that was void of any major takedowns.

Source: Bespoke

Unless there is a large pullback in the last couple of trading days of the year (unlikely), the S&P will finish the year up about 29%, making new high after new high, totaling 34 for the year. In addition, the index is close to putting together the best year since 1997. The DJIA followed along posting many new highs as well, and a 22% increase for the year.

With a 35% gain, the Nasdaq Composite will be the big winner. The 11 day winning streak came to an end, but new highs were set when the index eclipsed the 9,000 mark. While it did manage to post new 52 week highs, the Russell 2000 lagged all year. However, it did manage a 24% gain, and will finish the year around 4% below its all-time high.

January 2019 saw the S&P rebound from the massive selling that occurred the month before. The more the S&P rallied, the more the pundits were in disbelief. The reason, they had already declared the Bull market DEAD. Amazing what a closed minded approach can do to some.

The S&P came all the way back and set a new record high in May, the first in a parade of new highs for the year. Despite new highs in June, and again in July, it was more of the same, not many were believers. I had the pleasure of recording a podcast for Seeking Alpha members on July 1st and stated;

With all of the issues swirling around, my comment was met with raised eyebrows, surprise, and plenty of push back. What I was looking at was far different than most, and that mindset proved to be correct.

It wasn't a straight line to record levels, the equity market advance was questioned in August, and again in October. Each time it was all about trade and tariffs. Each time my commentary reminded everyone the entire trade issue was wildly overblown, and telling investors to use the weakness to their advantage.

A fresh breakout in late October set the stage for a year end rally that caught many by surprise. In late October, and early November it appeared the majority of analysts were finally realizing what the market was telling them all year long. The trade issue was never going to stop this Bull market.

There is yet another IMPORTANT market message that investors saw play out in 2019. In the last 13 months we have seen the Fear and Greed cycles at work. While both emotions are always lurking in the financial markets, they really never leave the scene. While one dominates, the other takes a backseat. Fear can take place overnight, as people react quickly to negatives (December 2018). The reason, very rarely does anyone need to be "convinced” of anything. The quick survival reaction takes over. It becomes a flight to safety.

On the other hand it takes time to build up Greed (The 2019 rebound rally), as people have to become convinced of the positives, and that takes time. There is no survival instinct involved. For many the skepticism reflex takes center stage, and keeps investors cautious until they eventually become convinced.

It is why the old axiom of "the stock market takes the stairs up and the elevator down" will continue to play out time and time again.

Economy

After witnessing up and down housing statistics in 2018, this past year saw a rebound in the sector that was gaining traction right up until the end of the year.

This past week New Home sales undershot estimates with a 1.3% November rise to the largely expected 719k level. However, there were -29k in net downward revisions over the prior three months. Despite the undershoot and downward revisions, three of the last six monthly sales figures were stronger than any figure seen since 2007 (715k).

The resiliency in the labor market continued to surprise and ended the year on a strong note. Both of these markets contributed to the many other positives that were dismissed by those that chose to concentrate on the negative manufacturing data.

In my view, the manufacturing sector of the economy entered into its own recession in 2019. This is nothing new as we saw a similar occurrence in 2016 as well. At that time the weakness in manufacturing did not take the general economy down with it. An important lesson that many forgot, as they placed way too much emphasis on the manufacturing weakness this past year.

Today's manufacturing economy is far smaller, and has less impact than in the past. While it is wise to pay attention to this issue, making it a make or break type of event has led to overreactions and mistakes in investment strategy.

The sector that is now considered more of a gauge of the economy is the semiconductor industry. In that regard, positive messages were sent all year as the industry remained robust, indicating the economy was on solid footing.

All of these developments were strong enough to keep the U.S. economy out of recession. Once again fooling many of the economists that were still saying the economic cycle was old and overdue for recession.

Global Economy

Global PMI’s and their associated economies went through a rough patch last year. This was eerily similar to what we experienced in late 2015, and 2016. Much of the concern over the global situation revolved around that ugly word "tariffs". However, let's remind ourselves there were no tariffs in 2016. While there was a mindset put in place due to the overhang of tariffs, that mindset played a larger role in the results than the actual tariffs themselves.

As their economy slowed, China was the poster child for everything bad about tariffs. We should not lose sight of the fact that there were other factors in play as well. China remains committed to a transition from a manufacturing economy to one that is more service oriented. That comes with a price. A price that the country is willing to pay, and has done so in the last three to four years.

Watching the price action and following the market's message told investors the tariff worries were overstated. There is no way the stock market was going to stay resilient in the face of all the negativity on trade IF it was seen as a major issue. That is not how the market works.

Investors were misled by analysts and pundits during the course of the year using "agenda" driven commentary that fit their "opinions".

The price action never confirmed the "story" that was being told, and the stock market results for the year confirms that.

It has been a great year for global equities with the average country up 12.45% year to date. Of the 74 countries that are tracked, 61 are in the green while just 13 are in the red. The top performing country in the world in 2019 is Greece with a gain of 48.15%. Russia ranks 2nd with a gain of 43.24%, followed by Romania (+33.98%), Ireland (+31.17%), and Brazil (+31.1%).

All of the developed "G7" countries and all of the BRICs rank in the top half this year when it comes to performance. Italy has been the top G7 country with a gain of 30+%, but the U.S. is not far behind in 2nd with a gain of 28.+%. Given the skeptical tone that we heard all year, the global results almost seem surreal. The results continue to be met with disbelief, but if an investors understands the stock market reacts to "change" these results aren't so far fetched.

Brexit headlines were with us for the latter part of the year, however, the market shrugged off this issue similar to the impeachment event. With the Boris Johnson election victory, Britain's working class voters having soundly rejected the eerily similar siren calls for "attacking the rich" from Jeremy Corbyn.

Brexit clarity should also have a positive effect on the UK economy, where investment expenditures in particular have been weak due to muted business confidence levels.

On December 20th we learned that Brexit is happening. UK parliament voted 358 to 234 in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to leave the EU on January 31.

Johnson's bill notably nixes an extension of the transition period past 2020, "transition period" meaning the U.K. would be out of the EU, but still subject to many of its rules.

Passage of the bill is news, but was assured last week after the Tory election landslide.

EARNINGS

After a large increase in corporate earnings in 2018 (20+%), last year saw corporate earnings recede leaving most to question all of the rallies during the year.

Factset Research - CY 2019 Earnings Growth: 0.3%

"The estimated year-over-year earnings growth rate for CY 2019 is 0.3%, which is below the 10-year average annual earnings growth rate of 9.1%. If 0.3% is the actual growth rate for the year, it will mark the lowest annual growth rate for the index since CY 2015 (-0.6%)."

The S&P finished 2018 with a 7% loss as earnings rose 20+%. This year earnings are expected to be flat, and the S&P is up 26+% year to date.

It's clear that using earnings as a “timing” tool may not be the best way to proceed. Instead, understanding how the stock market actually "works” continue to produce positive results.

At the sector level, the Utilities and Health Care sectors are expected to report the highest year-over-year earnings growth of all 11 sectors at 8.3% each.

The Energy sector is expected to report the highest year-over-year earnings decline of all 11 sectors at -27.7%. Lower oil prices are helping to drive the decline in earnings for the sector, as the average price of oil in CY 2019 to date ($56.85) is 12% lower than the average price of oil in CY 2018 ($64.95). The Materials sector is expected to report the second highest (year-over-year) earnings decline of all 11 sectors at -15.8%.

Despite the flat earnings growth, 2019 revenue Growth will come in at +3.8%. That is above the 10 year average annual revenue growth rate of 3.3%. An important fact that didn’t get much attention last year, and a reminder to look at ALL of the data before coming up with an opinion or a strategy.

The Political Scene

The House Judiciary committee Democrats voted to impeach the President, and that recommendation was sent to the House for a vote. No surprise, the House voted along party lines to impeach the President.

The articles of impeachment are likely Dead on Arrival in the Republican-controlled Senate. A two-thirds majority is required for a conviction, which would require 20 Republican senators to vote in favor of Trump's removal.

The S&P is up about 13% since Speaker Pelosi announced the impeachment proceedings. Since then, investors have witnessed the administration strike a Phase One China trade deal, fast-tracking USMCA, and reaching an agreement on a bipartisan FY20 government funding package that repeals Obama Care healthcare taxes and provides funding for the Border Wall.

This issue played out the way I thought it would. The equity market decided to dismiss the former and respond to the latter.

The Fed

The S&P weakened in August as the investment community deemed the bond market was sending a message. The 10 year Treasury was on its way to its lowest point for the year when it bottomed at 1.47%.

Prior to that, investors witnessed an inversion on the 2-10 treasury curve that sent many into panic mode. That inversion lasted 3 days. As it turned out the bond market wasn't sending a message at all. The 10 year rebounded, the yield curve steepened, and the 10 year yield sits at 1.9% with only a couple of trading days left.

In my view the 3 day inversion was an anomaly, and not a signal for the onset of recession. The 4th quarter stock market rally has confirmed that view.

Sentiment

"Bearish" sentiment ruled 2019, with only brief "Bullish" spells along the way that occasionally broke the streak of negative readings. The chart presented below shows how investors left the stock market as it rallied during the year.

That trend lasted right up until the last couple of weeks when it was finally reversed. Despite that recent change I’ll remain with the view I expressed all year.

“The vast majority of investors are still not positioned correctly in this Bull market. This contrarian indicator continues to work its magic for the Bulls.”

Crude Oil

An interesting year for WTI, as investors saw the commodity rally 30+% in 2019.

Despite the rally in crude, the average price of oil in CY 2019 to date ($56.85) is 12% lower than the average price of oil in CY 2018 ($64.95). The primary reason energy stocks lagged badly and will finish the year as the worst performing sector.

THE TECHNICAL SITUATION

After a 19% decline in the fourth quarter of 2018, investors entered 2019 with the view that perhaps the long term Secular Bullish trend was in jeopardy. If an investor kept their mind open, they avoided jumping to conclusions. Instead, the minds of many analysts were already made up, and the consensus view had the Bull market dead and buried. After the frenzied selling in the last quarter of 2018, and with the idea a recession was on the horizon, they concluded stocks were not going to rebound in 2019.

Listening, then reacting to the troubling backdrop that was laid out for investors in December 2018 was overwhelming for some. Many pundits advised a defensive posture, while others predicted a full blown Bear market. There were a scant few that didn't buy into that outlook because they saw a couple of important developments that were taking place. For most investors, these developments remained under the radar.

By the end of January savvy investors noticed that the S&P had recaptured the Longer term trend line (S&P 20 month moving average), taking the index from a questionable outlook back into a Bullish configuration. Earlier in January, crude oil continued to rally also sending it back into a Bull market mode. That development went unnoticed by many, and it became apparent the trading in WTI didn’t fit with the global recession that was being forecast. The market’s rebound off the lows continued. For the remainder of 2019, despite the headlines, the rhetoric, and the dips in price, the Bullish trend line was never broken again.

Reacting to the forecasts that had investors changing positioning over a “headline” or a “feeling” turned out to be a very poor way to proceed in 2019. My strategy uses a MACRO technical approach, and it once again has shown to be THE technical indicator an investor needs to build a strategy.

The resulting strategy to stay involved in equities for the duration of 2019 was the right call.

2019 will also go down as the year the "wealthy" found themselves under attack, along with "Big Tech".

On the latter, it's not just the group of Presidential candidates that seem hell-bent of breaking up big tech. There is a group of overzealous State Attorney Generals that have formed an army to take on what they view as "bad" and "harmful" for society.

That development is ironic in an age where we are trying to stay at the top of the technology race. However, "greed" would appear to be the motivating factor. At the end of the day, it's highly doubtful we actually see any breakups. In reality without 'actual damages' there is no case that can be tried.

However, rest assured, we will see plenty of fines levied. After all everyone needs to grab their piece of the pie.

The market seems to agree with the notion that at the end of the day, not much will change. Users of these services deemed "harmful" by a minority faction (numbers not race) aren't leaving in droves, nor are the ad companies that are keeping the profits growing.

Market Skeptics

In the spirit of the Holidays, it won't be necessary to display all of the incorrect calls that many of the "high profile" pundits made in 2019.

However, I will point out that this year rivals 2013 and 2016 as far as the sheer number of people that were not positioned to take advantage of the gains.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

The Technology sector (+48%) paid dividends all year as the group easily beat every other sector in terms of performance. Both the Communications Services (+31%) and Consumer Discretionary (+27%) sectors enjoyed plenty of success in 2019.

It didn’t look promising at first, but after more than nine months of sideways action, the Healthcare sector finally took off. But at a gain of only 20% it did underperform the major indices.

Then there was the Energy sector (+10 %). The majority of “losers” were found there as the group trailed all year, despite the fact that WTI performed fairly well.

Apple (AAPL) - the company that some believed couldn't innovate or create anymore, was up 80% this year posting all-time record highs.

2019 was a very rewarding year for anyone that stayed long equities. Watching the price action, avoiding preconceived notions, and remaining open minded, all while listening to the market's message allowed many to grab the lion's share of this year's stock market gains.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

Best of luck to all!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN THE SAVVY PLAYBOOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.