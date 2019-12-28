Cardinal Health: Less Upside, But A Damn Good Buy

Nonetheless, this represents a different position than at the time of writing my last article - warranting a quick look as to the company can still be considered a buy here.

The result of the quarterly and the following weeks initially caused the stock to rally to $55+/share, before dropping back down to the low 50s.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has been a stock I've been viewing as undervalued for some time. There is risk in the investment, mainly in the company's flat margins (which are likely to remain as such). For someone looking for a long-term safe yield with decent stability and great upside, however, the stock has been an excellent deliverer of good returns since my first article in April, returning similar percentages to the broader S&P 500 index while also carrying a greater yield.

The same is true since my last article in September.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In this article, I will argue that potential investors should take a deeper dive into the company's forward potential, as the upside is slimming. It's not as bad/thin as it was during November - yet at over $50/share, the company now trades at prices not seen for about a year.

How in line are these valuations with current expectations - that's what we'll be looking at here.

Cardinal Health 1Q20 - Again, beyond expectations

The quarterly results echo the former, with further broad-based improvements, basically validating the company's current short-term strategy. The company managed to:

Increase both revenue and margins YoY by 6% and 1% respectively - though margin increases are mostly contract renewals.

On corporate/enterprise level, lower SG&A costs by 4% YoY (GAAP), reflecting ongoing streamlining and cost-saving initiatives.

$1.27/share in EPS, which is ahead of expectations.

The company bought back $359M worth of stock at historically appealing prices, lowering shareholder dilution.

Revenue increases in pharma, driven by sales growth in Distribution and Specialty solutions, while simultaneously lower profits related to customer contract renewals. The Pharma segment also records the opioid litigation expenses, explaining some of the headwinds.

Organic growth in the Medical segment, coming in at 3% revenue growth and 26% profit growth, due to cost savings and segment-specific organic growth.

Company 2020 expectations are affirmed during the quarter.

(Source: 1Q20 Earnings Presentation)

The company expects low growth in Medical, and a return to profit in Pharma as well as a mid-single-digit percentage growth.

CAH did accrue a $5.1B after-tax position during 1Q20, related to the opioid settlement. This brings the total up to $5.6B over 18 years, and the company's hope is that this will be enough for the cash component of these settlements on part of the company.

How to think about this is that the potential settlement is spread out over an 18-year time period. The company doesn't consider such an amount in the settlement - if that ends up being the number - limiting in terms of capital deployment or investments.

The company's five-year $500M savings goal is very much on track, in part from correctly sizing the manufacturing and distribution footprint of the organization and including more digital services/business implementation. CAH has begun working with Genpact (NYSE:G), a global company specializing in this and which will create data analytics and a new facility in Ohio to drive innovation.

Perhaps most importantly for the quarter, the company has managed to drive down COGS and SG&A in the medical segment, a segment where CAH has been struggling for some years. Add to that the comparative strength seen in the pharma segment, and you're setting up the situation as to why CAH is so confident in its FY20 guidance at this stage.

The takeaway here is another quarter of comparative outperformance in relation to expectations/guidance, with a solidifying of the guidance for fiscal 2020. Positive on all accounts. After the quarter, we've had some staggering opioid trials, which of course affect CAH as well. However, given that CAH has already prepared (and included accrued after-tax positions) for the potential settlement, my view is that the company considers the impact calculable.

We'll undoubtedly hear more regarding the opioid case here - and it's one of the risks which could temporarily drive the valuation for this company down. It's one of the things to be on the lookout for.

Returning to a company-wide overview, however, there is no reason to change the overall positive thesis on the company at this time.

So with that, let's look at the current company valuation.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Continued undervaluation on part of Cardinal Health is still very much visible, even when considering the headwinds the company is facing. Cardinal Health currently trades at a 36.37% potential upside to 2020s historically discounted blended P/E valuations of 13.89 and at a 53.61% discount to 2022's historically discounted valuations.

Why is it important to look into the future here?

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Because of the historical FactSet analyst/forecast accuracy, it never or very rarely misses estimates/guidance when including a small margin of error (10%), which gives the above-mentioned discounts quite a bit of weight. What this means is that the guided-for earnings which lay the groundwork for the historical valuations are historically seen very likely to materialize. As a result, it's not that far of a stretch that the appropriate, historically average P/E valuations return once again, sooner or later. These types of stocks are the ones I like because they're comparatively simpler to forecast and value than a typical growth-oriented company.

It's not that the undervaluation is limited to P/E either. Similar trends can be seen in terms of cash flow, FCF, EBITDA and owner earnings. This trend across these metrics indicates that yes, Cardinal Health, for reasons the market sees as valid, is currently being undervalued on the basis of historical valuation. The weighted average/blended P/E of the company is still below 10, currently coming in at 9.92.

Regardless of how you slice the potential forecasted results, the potential upside is very much there.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Clearly market-beating, double-digit CAGR at simply a return to historically discounted valuation. Even if the company were to drop below 7 times earnings, below its decline during early 2019, you'd still not end up losing money, thanks to a well-covered dividend.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In fact, even modeling a true downside case with the forecasted earnings drop (-5%) of 2020 and pulling the beyond 2022 growth rate down to 2% as opposed to a more historically accurate 4-6%, long-term returns are still in the double digits in terms of CAGR.

Once again, no matter how you really slice it, the long-term prospects for the company come in positive when looking at these metrics and expectations. And this forms the continued basis for the bull stance here.

Thesis

One of the few things keeping me from pounding the table to buy here is the relatively compressed margins and limited long-term dividend growth potential. CAH had some explosive, 60% dividend growth during 2010, but has since then come in at closer to a 4-7% average for the past few years. Payout ratios have been rising as well. 6% in 2006 - now 36.2%, when looking at earnings. We can't expect the dividend to grow at previous levels - or perhaps at all going forward. This is how I see it.

The company is more or less in line with broader indices, such as the S&P 500, coming in at a 20-year 5.9% annualized RoR compared to the 5.2% of the S&P 500. Dividends have of course been higher here.

Because of this, it's crucial to "catch" the company at a decent potential upside. When this is done, your potential rates of return can certainly outperform the market, both in terms of raw capital appreciation and also in terms of competitive dividend payouts.

That's the situation I see where we are at this time.

Compressed in valuation due to opioid scandals and sector-specific headwinds, the market for a time lost confidence in CAH. This loss of confidence was, I argue, unwarranted in the long term.

Because of this, we still have a good potential valuation for investing more in CAH at historically appealing yields. You may want to consider this company, especially given the current market situation.

This was my stance in previous articles, and as of now, it hasn't changed.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Continued undervaluation forms the basis for the continued Bull thesis. My stance continues to be "BUY" on Cardinal Health, and I believe the company still has a lot to give to investors long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.