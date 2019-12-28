Prudential Financial Is A Reasonable Buy In This Expensive Market

Source

Introduction

This is an expensive market. As my regular readers know, I've written over three dozen bearish articles on high-quality stocks the past few months and the market continues to make new highs. This can make it hard to find fairly valued stocks, and even harder to find stocks with a margin of safety. Nevertheless, I've been able to identify a few this quarter that meet my standards. Prudential Financial (PRU) is one of them.

My experience has been that 80% of the time, even if we looked at nothing else, a stock will behave in a similar manner as it did the previous cycle or two unless there is a disruption to its core business. For this reason, I don't rely much on predictions of future earnings or sentiment that aren't supported by their existence during past cycles.

As part of my historical analysis, I calculate what I consider to be the two main drivers of future total returns: Market Sentiment returns and Business/Shareholder returns. I then combine the CAGR estimates from Market Sentiment and Business/Shareholder returns to get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR estimate. Currently, I consider an expected 10-year CAGR > 12% a "Buy," 4-12% a "Hold" and < 4% a "Sell."

With that, let's get into the analysis.

How Cyclical Are Earnings?

Since I use different approaches for analyzing a stock based on how cyclical earnings are, historical earnings cyclicality is the first thing I examine. Let's take a look at Prudential's historical earnings using a F.A.S.T. Graph to examine that cyclicality:

I break down earnings cyclicality into five basic categories. The first category I call "secular growth." This category describes earnings that continue to rise every year, even during economic recessions. The next three categories are "low," "moderate" and "deep." "Low" is usually for businesses which have earnings that have a history of declining in the single-digit percentage-wise during downturns, but not much further than that. "Deep" I consider earnings that fall more than -50%, and "moderate" somewhere in between low and deep. And last but not least are businesses whose earnings go negative during cyclical downturns but recover soon after that, which I call "highly cyclical." For businesses that have earnings in the deep or highly cyclical categories, I use an entirely different type of analysis, so it's important to determine at the outset which category a stock falls into.

In 2008, Prudential's earnings fell -63%. That's enough to place Prudential in the "deep" category when it comes to its earnings cyclicality (ranking about a "6" on a scale of 1-8). So, typically, I would look to perform a Strategic Cyclical Analysis (rather than a Full-Cycle Analysis) on Prudential using its historical price cyclicality to gauge an entry point for the stock. I typically like to have at least two full cycles' worth of data to perform the priced-based analysis, though, and with only one downturn in 2008 to work with, Prudential would normally go into the "too hard" pile for me.

But the valuation of Prudential this cycle is so much lower than it was during the last cyclical peak in 2007, I think it's unlikely that Prudential's price will fall over -80% as it did during the Great Recession. During the last cyclical peak in 2007, Prudential traded at a peak PE of 15-16. Right now, Prudential's PE is half that. In 2008, Prudential bottomed with a PE of 5.2. That would result in a -35% price decline from multiple contraction if it happened tomorrow (far less than the -65% decline that resulted from multiple contraction in 2008).

Additionally, I don't think a -63% earnings decline is likely during the next recession, either. The 2008 recession was particularly hard on financial institutions and is unlikely to repeat in the same way during the next recession. So, I'm going to use a full-cycle analysis for Prudential even though it was highly cyclical last cycle, however, just to be conservative, I'm going to use the -63% earnings decline in my calculations for Prudential's full-cycle earnings growth rate in order to give us a conservative estimate of what we might expect over the course of the next cycle for Prudential.

Sentiment Mean Reversion

In order to estimate what sort of returns we might expect over the next 10 years, let's begin by examining what return I could expect 10 years from now if the P/E multiple were to revert to its mean from the previous economic cycle. In order to estimate that, I'm going to shorten the time frame of the F.A.S.T. Graph so it starts about 2007, a little before the last cyclical peak.

Prudential's current blended PE is 8.25, while its normal P/E this past cycle has been 9.85. If over the course of the next 10 years, the P/E were to revert to 9.85 and everything else was held equal, it would produce a 10-year CAGR of about +1.79%.

Business/Shareholder Yield

There are four components to the business/shareholder yield: the dividend yield, the expected buyback yield, the portion of the earnings yield that the business keeps to reinvest itself, and the full-cycle earnings growth rate. Ultimately, the business/shareholder yield is going to be limited by the earnings yield, so let's take a look at that.

Data by YCharts

Prudential's forward earnings yield is currently +12.38%.

The way I think about the earnings yield is that if I could theoretically buy Prudential's business for $100, I would earn $12.38 on that investment the first year. Of course, in reality, not all of the earnings get paid out to investors. Some of the earnings might be used to reinvest in the business, and some might be used for stock buybacks or to pay down debt. The portion the investor receives directly comes via dividends. The current dividend yield is ~4.26%. So, right now, out of a $100 investment, you can probably expect to receive $4.26 back this year on that investment from the dividend.

Personally, I don't really care how management chooses to allocate earnings, as long as how earnings are allocated isn't completely irrational. It is perfectly fine for me if a company takes its earnings and reinvests them in the business as long as it can do so successfully. And if the business is no longer growing much, I am perfectly happy collecting a large dividend. Or, if the company's shares are cheap, I'm also happy with it buying back stock. Mostly what I care about is what the earnings yield is, and how much I can expect it to grow over the next 10 years so that I can estimate my likely return on an investment over that time frame.

Currently, 4.26% is coming back in the form of a dividend. Let's see if we can expect something to come back in the form of a stock buyback.

Examining the buyback history serves two purposes. The first is, much like the dividends, we want to know as investors how our money is being allocated. If the stock price of the business is low, then buybacks are a very efficient way of returning money to shareholders, especially if they are paid for with earnings instead of borrowed money. If the stock price is high, then buybacks are not a wise use of funds, because the returns might be lower than an investor might be able to get if they received a dividend and invested in something else or if the business invested in itself. The worst case is when a business is borrowing money to buy back expensive shares. Businesses that do this are to be avoided. It's a flashing warning sign that management's interests are not aligned with shareholders.

Second, since I use long-term EPS trends in order to estimate earnings growth, I want to know how much stock was repurchased over the last cycle, so that I can back out those stock repurchases when making my earnings growth estimates.

Data by YCharts

Since 2007, Prudential has repurchased about 15% of its shares. I will back these share buybacks out of EPS estimates later in the analysis, but first I want to estimate how much shareholder yield we might expect from buybacks based on the most recent trends of 3 years and 1 year.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

We can probably expect another 2% to come in the form of a buyback from Prudential over the next cycle since that is what they have averaged the past few years. So, overall, about half of Prudential's earnings are being returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Since I am interested in how much money Prudential might be earning over the next 10 years, I also want to take into account any additional earnings from EPS growth that might occur over this time period. I'll estimate that by looking at the previous cycle, which runs about 13 years from 2007 to 2020, and I'll remove the effects of stock buybacks. When I do the math on that, I get a cyclically adjusted earnings growth rate of +4.02%, which is fairly slow growth, but there is some growth there.

Now, what I want to do is to apply those growth rates to current earnings looking forward 10 years in order to get a final 10-year CAGR estimate. The way I think about this is, if I bought Prudential's whole business for $100, it would pay me back $12.38 per year, and that amount would grow at +4.02% per year based on the last cycle. I want to know how much money I would have in total at the end of 10 years on my $100 investment. I calculate that to be about $254.82 and that translates to a +9.81% 10-year CAGR estimate.

10-Year, Full-Cycle CAGR Estimate

Potential future returns can come from two main places: market sentiment or business/shareholder returns. If we assume that market sentiment reverts to the mean from the last cycle over the next 10 years, Prudential will produce a +1.79% CAGR. If the business/shareholder yield and growth are similar to the last cycle, the company should produce a +9.81% 10-year CAGR. If we put the two together, we get an expected 10-year, full-cycle CAGR of +11.60%. Last week when I first ran the numbers on this the price was a little bit lower and the 10-year expected CAGR was just over 12% and I bought some. I'm going to go ahead keep the "buy" rating even though the 10-year expected CAGR is a little under 12%. (It's important to note that these are just estimates and my 12% expectation is just a guideline).

Conclusion

You'll notice that I didn't go much into Prudential's business at all in this analysis. There are several other articles on SA which do a good job of that. This analysis is mostly based on the numbers and the assumption that the next cycle will be somewhat similar to the one from 2007 to 2020. I try to mitigate the potential damage from my lack of depth by keeping my positions small. So my suggested weighting for this stock is a 1% portfolio weighting. I wouldn't suggest a higher weighting without doing deeper work on the business. There are costs and benefits to my approach. The cost is that sometimes I can miss big changes in industries or within companies that detrimentally affect the stock in a big way. The benefit is that I can work very quickly and cover a wide variety of stocks in various industries and be correct most of the time over the medium and long-term. I typically have four winners for every loser I encounter. My view is that as long as I can place enough bets, I'll do fine in the aggregate.

Currently, Prudential looks like a reasonable value compared to itself historically and certainly looks like a value relative to the wider market. It's a pretty boring stock with mediocre growth this past cycle. It also might have more earnings cyclicality during a recession than many other stocks. However, even if we bake in a potential big earnings decline during the next recession into the stock, it still looks cheap as long as one is willing to hold it through the next cycle.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.