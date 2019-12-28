Citigroup Remains Undervalued Even At A 52-Week High

Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported a decent Q3, and the bank is looking like a promising investment at present, but there will be those who are inclined to hold fire here due to (justified) pessimism about the near future of the economy, and how durable Citigroup is in the face of said economy. While this is understandable given what happened to the banks back in 2008, this is a mistake in the case of Citigroup, and I will outline why below.

Citigroup reported a decent Q3 for the 2019 financial year. Image taken from the New York Post.

That Citigroup had a good Q3 cannot be denied, as the reported EPS of $1.97 beat estimates by $0.02 and revenue of $18.57 billion beat estimates by $30 million. That it was able to do so is largely due to its consumer segment and its branded cards - lending had a relatively lackluster contribution.

The Q3 results were part of a pattern of productivity and profitability that the bank have been keen to pursue over the past five years, and with the exception of 2017 - which suffered due to a decline in trading revenue over the last three quarters of the 2017 financial year - this pursuit has been on the whole successful.

Year Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) 2014 61.68 billion 7.2 billion 2015 58.55 billion 17.07 billion 2016 57.62 billion 14.78 billion 2017 61.58 billion -6.72 billion 2018 70.83 billion 17.85 billion

Quarterly results for the present financial year suggest that shareholders will have plenty to smile about when Q4 comes in.

2019 Quarter Interest Income ($) Net Income ($) Q1 19.08 billion 4.65 billion Q2 19.71 billion 4.73 billion Q3 19.18 billion 4.9 billion Total 57.97 billion 14.28 billion

Another reason for investors to be pleased is the four-year record of consecutively rising dividends which Citigroup has managed to establish. And with a 23.50% payout ratio, that record seems likely to continue. Still another reason for shareholder cheer was the buyback of 76 million shares which Citigroup reported in Q3.

Citigroup's financial position seems fairly decent - while the firm holds long-term debt of $238.47 billion, this is balanced by a net worth of $190 billion, total cash and due from banks of $115.46 billion, and total investments of $1.03 trillion. The concern that some have however is that the consumer segment - the segment which largely drove Q3 2019's results - may perform less well if the economy falters, which looks increasingly likely.

In August, the 10-year Treasury Bond yield (IEF) dipped below the two-year Treasury Bond yield (DTUL) (DTUS), suggesting that lower returns can be had from lending for the long-term than can be had for the short-term. This indicates that lower economic growth is on the horizon, and in consequence a recession is looming. However, the yield curve inversion will have less impact on Citigroup than it would on peers such as Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) or the Banc of California (NYSE:BANC), as its lending exposure is less than that of these other banks.

In the U.S., the largest holders of leveraged loans and CLOs with exposure across underwriting, nonbanking lending, securities holdings and on-balance-sheet exposure are likely to be relatively more affected by a looming recession. Image taken from Forbes.

Indeed, by comparison to other banks, Citigroup looks favorably valued. While not quite the steal it was when it briefly - and notoriously - dipped below $1 per share 10 years ago, it still seems undervalued with a price-to-book ratio of 0.86 against its peers' ratio of 1.35.

Citigroup is trading at a 52-week high of $78.76, yet it remains significantly undervalued. Image taken from FinViz.

The share price has undergone something of a roller-coaster ride over the past year, with a dip in April due to Q1 results being adversely affected by lower revenues in the equity markets. The subsequent dips were a combination of low analyst expectations and Twitter tirades on the U.S.-China trade dispute from that wild card of the markets - President Donald Trump. However, while there was a slight dip in October, which roughly correlates to another pessimistic forecast by analysts such as Brian Kleinhanzl at KWB, market sentiment has definitely looked upon Citigroup more favorably, to the extent of pushing shares to a 52-week high.

Currently, Citigroup trades at a price of $78.76 per share with a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, which is lower than its five-year average P/E of 12.68, and its current dividend yield of 2.59% is higher than its five-year average dividend yield of 1.23%. This all suggests that despite trading at a 52-week high, the stock is undervalued - but by how much?

To determine fair value, first I divide the current P/E of 10.04 by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.67 (10.04 / 15 = 0.67), which I then divide by the current share price (78.76 / 0.67 = 117.55) to get a fair value estimate of $117.55.

Next, I divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E of 12.68 to get a valuation ratio of 0.79 (10.04 / 12.68 = 0.79), then divide this valuation ratio by the current share price (78.76 / 0.79 = 99.70) to get a fair value estimate of $99.70.

Then, I divide the five-year average dividend yield of 1.23% by the current yield of 2.59% to get a valuation ratio of 0.48 (1.23 / 2.59 = 0.48) and divide this ratio by the current share price (78.76 / 0.48 = 164.08) to get a fair value estimate of $164.08. Finally, I average these three estimates to get my final estimate for fair value (117.55 + 99.70 + 164.08 / 3 = 127.11), which is $127.11 - the stock is thus undervalued by 61%.

In summary, Citigroup is undervalued relative to its peers and its own five-year averages, relative to the broader S&P 500 (SPY) average of 23.70, are less exposed to lending issues than its peers, and is financially stable enough to weather the upcoming financial storms and sustain its consecutively rising dividend payments to shareholders. It is therefore a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.