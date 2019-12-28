Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: December 13, 2019

14 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 18 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Note: This article was released to members of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on December 15, 2019.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund (CEF) sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday December 13th, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

14 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (down from 17 last week) and the average price return was +0.37% (up from +0.08 % last week). The leading gainers were MLPs (+5.73%), Commodities (+1.81%) and Asia equities (+1.68%), while Real Estate (-1.84%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

18 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 16 last week), while the average NAV return was +0.45% (up from +0.03% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+4.89%), Asia Equity (+1.84%) and Emerging Market Income (+0.85%), while Real Estate (-2.52%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The three most expensive sectors by premium/discount are Multisector Income (+5.98%), Preferreds (+2.45%) and Emerging Market Income (+2.50%), while the sector with the widest discount is Asia Equity (-12.72%). The average sector discount is -3.48% (down from -3.44% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Commodities (+1.36%), while New York munis (-0.82%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was -0.09% (down from +0.07% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Real Estate (+1.46) followed by Limited Duration (+1.34). The lowest z-score was Asia Equity (-0.53). The average z-score is +0.59 (down from +0.70 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (12.41%), Emerging Market Income (9.72%), Global Allocation (9.68%), Limited Duration (8.66%) and Senior Loans (8.62%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.93% (down from +6.96% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -7.43% 8.04% 52.56% 1.3 -4.85% -0.20% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies (NHS) -5.53% 8.97% -5.46% 1.0 0.33% 6.22% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) -5.01% 10.96% 3.23% 0.1 -4.88% -0.26% PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) -3.76% 8.06% 33.58% -1.3 -2.46% 0.29% PIMCO NY Municipal Income III (PYN) -3.12% 4.43% 3.43% -0.9 -3.04% -0.11% DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) -3.11% 9.30% 0.42% 0.1 -2.37% 0.68% PIMCO NY Municipal Income (PNF) -2.92% 4.53% 15.38% 0.7 -2.64% -0.16% Wells Fargo Util & High Income (ERH) -2.89% 6.86% 9.17% 0.0 -3.15% -0.86% MFS Special Value (MFV) -2.88% 8.79% 12.10% 1.4 -2.00% 0.53% Eaton Vance National Municipal Opprs Tr (EOT) -2.77% 3.93% 1.57% -0.4 -2.81% -0.14%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Nuveen Emrg Mkts Debt 2022 Target Term (JEMD) 5.73% 4.95% 4.00% 2.0 6.31% 0.46% BlackRock Util, Infra & Power Opp (BUI) 3.43% 6.39% 5.33% -0.2 4.17% 0.79% PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (PCK) 3.25% 4.27% 9.70% -0.8 1.23% -1.75% ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (ASA) 3.21% 0.16% -16.40% -0.5 4.06% -0.46% Nuveen CA Select Tax Free Income (NXC) 3.21% 3.19% 5.04% 3.0 3.07% -0.06% Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) 3.16% 1.03% -4.52% 2.0 8.40% 4.83% First Trust Energy Infrastructure (FIF) 3.03% 8.22% -6.20% 2.5 5.73% 2.33% Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc (PSF) 3.00% 6.60% 14.33% 2.0 3.61% 0.92% AllianzGI AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (AIO) 2.93% % -2.20% 2.8 3.36% 0.29% Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) 2.90% 8.44% 2.89% 2.6 0.18% -2.64%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

Note: Due to year-end special distributions messing up my algorithm for calculating distribution changes, we will not be presenting the boosters and cutters until I have figured out a way to automate this.

For now, please read this Morningstar post for December distribution announcements (h/t acamus). The following are from that thread:

(EOT) decreased 6%

(JHY) decreased 39%

(JSD) decreased 5%

(NBB) decreased 5%

(NCB) decreased 8%

(NJV) decreased 9%

(NOM) decreased 6%

(NUW) decreased 17%

(NNY) decreased 7%

(NYV) decreased 6%

(NXJ) decreased 6%

(NZF) decreased 5%

(PPR) decreased 7%

(RMT) decreased 6%

(RVT) decreased 4%

(BBF) decreased 6%

(BFZ) decreased 8%

(MHD) decreased 5%

(MVF) decreased 6%

(BSL) decreased 6%

(BGX) decreased 3%

(BGB) decreased 5%

(EDD) decreased 9%

None of the above are portfolio holdings.

This Morningstar post contains year-end special distributions announcements.

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Adam Aloisi presents PCI: The Wisdom Of Buying A CEF At A Premium (Or Not) (Dec. 9)

Alpha Gen Capital presents PIMCO Announces Christmas Gifts (Dec. 11)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Main Index Distributed A Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share (Dec. 12), Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - The Benchmark Distributed Its Monthly Dividend Of $0.34 Per Share (Dec. 10)

BOOX Research presents First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund: Our Top Pick Among MLP CEFs (Dec. 9)

*Dividend Seeker presents PNI: This Fund Deserves More Love (Dec. 9)

Juan de la Hoz presents GOF: Fixed-Income CEF, 11.7% Yield, Market-Beating Returns, Uncertain Prospects (Dec. 10), FEN: Best-Performing MLP Fund, 11.5% Yield, Market-Beating Returns, Lower Risk (Dec. 7)

Kingdom Capital presents BIF: You Might Be Better Off With An Index Fund (Dec. 9)

*Nick Ackerman presents BDJ: Solid, Long-Term Fund (Dec. 13), RQI: Recent Pullback In Share Price (Dec. 8)

Power Hedge presents BUI: A Utilities Fund Positioned To Profit Off Of Renewables Growth (Dec. 11), JPS: A Reasonably Attractive Preferred Income CEF (Dec. 11), NRO: A Great Real Estate Fund, Albeit Slightly Overpriced (Dec. 9), RFI: A Good REIT CEF, Although Quite Overpriced (Dec. 7)

*Stanford Chemist presents Postmortem On 13%-Yielding ACP: Don't Just Look At The Yield (Dec. 13), Cashing Out The NAV Discount With Nuveen's Term Fund Structure (Dec. 12), Quick Notes On Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund's Rights Offering (Dec. 10), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 22, 2019 (Dec. 7)

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE PREMIUM PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.