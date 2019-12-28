Sipef SA: Do Not Try This Palm Oil For Your Portfolio

Sipef SA (OTCPK:SISAF) is an established player in a field that will acquire greater and greater importance in the years ahead. However, its vulnerability to competitors and its negative EPS growth figures, combined with its nosebleed-high valuation, make this palm-oil investment something a prospective investor should steer clear of.

As this is a relatively obscure firm, an introduction is in order. Founded in 1919, Sipef SA is what is classed as an "agro-industrial" firm, one that produces tropical agricultural goods, specifically palm oil products from Indonesia and Papua New Guinea, but also bananas and flowers from the Ivory Coast, and rubber and tea from Indonesia. Sipef SA is headquartered in Schoten, Belgium, operates a planted area of approximately 69 kilohectares, and has operations in Europe, Indonesia, the Ivory Coast, and Papua New Guinea.

More than half of all packaged products that are consumed by Americans contain palm oil. Image taken from PUB.

The reason for even considering Sipef SA as a prospective investment lies in its primary product: palm oil. By 2050, the planet is anticipated to have a population of 9 billion people, and those people will need to be fed. According to the World Wildlife Fund, more than half of all packaged products which Americans consume contain palm oil, a crop which provides a larger yield for a cheaper production cost than any other vegetable oil can provide. These trends would seem to be ones that a firm like Sipef SA is ideally placed to capitalize on, given how profitable its operations have been over the past five years.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2014 285.90 million 48.97 million 2015 225.94 million 19.23 million 2016 266.96 million 39.87 million 2017 321.64 million 139.66 million 2018 275.27 million 30.09 million

Figures sourced from annual reports issued by Sipef SA.

These figures should not surprise: Indonesia, as noted above, is one of Sipef SA's major areas of operation, and is also the leading producer of palm oil worldwide in 2018/2019. However, the half-year results for the current financial year are not encouraging: $113.16 million in revenue and -$5.204 million in net income. And going forward, Sipef SA is not necessarily the firm to pick as the one that will take advantage of palm oil as a necessity.

The reason for my negative view on Sipef SA's future prospects have to do with the competitive disadvantages it has relative to its peers. Of twenty companies operating in the palm oil industry, Sipef SA is one of the weaker firms listed as per the table below.

Company Oil Palm Hectares (K.Ha) Average Age Planted Hectares Net Financial Position (%) Sime Darby (OTCPK:SMEBF) 603 13,2 3 Golden Agri-Resources (OTCPK:GARPF) 400 16,0 69 Felda Global Ventures 342 14,5 48 Salim Ivomas Pratama 248 15,0 40 Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF) 240 11,0 76 Astra Agro Lestari (OTC:PTABF) 225 15,2 20 Kuala Lumpur Kepong (OTC:KLKBF) 211 12,4 24 First Resources (OTCPK:FSRCY) 180 10,0 21 IOI Corporation (OTC:IOIHF) 174 14,5 86 Genting Plantations (OTCPK:GEBHF) 144 10,0 43 Bumitama 131 8,9 53 Eagle High Plantations 126 8,4 134 London Sumatra Indon (OTCPK:PPLFF) 96 15,0 -20 Socfinaf 89 10,8 79 Sampoerna Agro (OTC:PTSMF) 83 10,0 63 Sipef SA 69 10,3 13 Anglo Eastern Plantations (OTCPK:AEPLF) 65 10,0 -23 R.E.A. Holdings 44 11,1 77 Socfinasia (OTC:SOCFF) 39 14,1 -21 MP Evans 37 7,0 -20

Details amalgamated from Sipef analyst presentation dated 08/14/2019.

While Sipef SA is not the worst performer in this line-up, it is clearly among the bottom end of the palm oil food chain. Put simply, there are too many larger, better-capitalized competitors in the market that make Sipef SA unlikely to make the grade as a viable long-term investment, and its projected EPS growth over the next five years of -14.39% - a consequence, I believe, of its market share being encroached on by its larger competitors going forward - makes it less viable still.

What about the possibility that Sipef SA could be a buyout candidate? After all, while it is one of the smaller operators, it is better capitalized than some of the others on the list above. It has even managed to pay shareholders a dividend, though this fluctuates in keeping with the European tradition to have dividend payments correlate with profits - i.e. if profits are low, the dividend payment will be lower, and if profits are high, the dividend payment will be higher.

That possibility is based on the assumption, however, that Sipef SA is trading at a decent valuation. However, with an insane price-to-earnings ratio of 6,328.00, coupled with a puny dividend yield of 1.34%, not even the prospect of getting a decent return on your investment in the uncertain event of a buyout exists for Sipef SA.

In summary, while there may be investment opportunities in the palm oil industry due to the increased need for this crop in our food going forward, not all such opportunities are created equal. Despite its longevity, Sipef SA, with its low ranking within the industry relative to its peers, its absurd valuation, its low dividend yield, and its negative EPS growth projections, is one of the worst picks on offer, and is best avoided entirely.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.