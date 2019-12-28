Enjoy The Christmas Bubble

The dynamics and drivers of the current bull market should be clear if we want to participate.

Despite the clear enormous distortions in the fundamentals of this bull market, some investors are still convinced that this is not a stock market bubble.

S&P 500 Index Chart, Source: Bloomberg

Bubble or not?

I have been in the stock market for about 10 years, so I was not an active investor during the housing bubble, or when the dotcom bubble developed and popped. Like all the genuinely curious investors who are not old enough to have direct experiences and memories of big stock market bubbles to recall, I have studied those events after they occurred, which offers me a theoretical framework without the emotional component that older investors could better describe.

I would love to understand how a sophisticated investor felt during the days when those two bubbles were developing, which is something I can only understand through books, interviews, or one-on-one discussions with those who lived those times in the stock market. Nonetheless, it's not difficult to identify similarities between these days and those well-known events, such as the low levels of unemployment, stretched valuations in the stock market, and an overall high level of complacency in capital markets as a whole. The major question that many seem to have is "Is this like 1999 or 2007?". The answer is "Of course it's not".

We are not enjoying any major tech disruption that has increased companies' productivity as the expansion and adoption of the internet did. We surely have innovations that aim to enhance productivity and surely do so to some extent. Cloud computing is an example of that. But believing that the type of innovations we are living now can resemble in type and size those that occurred in the '90s is silly at best.

We are not seeing a bubble in mortgage-backed securities coupled with loose ratings from agencies on the basis of distorted securitization of mortgages. There are obviously housing bubbles here and there in major cities that have benefited from this economic expansion more than others, but it doesn't seem to be involving distortions of capital markets of the type and size of what happened in 2006-2007.

So, does it mean that this is not another stock market bubble? No, of course it's a stock market bubble. And I am surprised to see how many people still point out differences with 1999 or 2007 in their attempt of proving how this is not another bubble.

For those who are not familiar with the topic, let's take the definition of a bubble, which can be found in any dictionary. From Lexico:

Used to refer to a significant, usually rapid, increase in asset prices that is soon followed by a collapse in prices and typically arises from speculation or enthusiasm rather than intrinsic increases in value.

What we need to check is simply whether this increase in asset prices is being generated by intrinsic increases in value rather than other factors. It's not a difficult task. Since the beginning of 2018, World GDP growth estimates for 2018 have only gone down:

World GDP Growth Estimates, Source: Bloomberg

For the United States, the Atlanta Fed GDP Now Forecast has recently recovered a bit, but it's well below the levels of 2018 and is not pointing to the strong economic growth you would expect with the stock market trading at all-time P/S ratios and at the second-highest cyclically-adjusted PE in the history of the S&P 500 (SPY).

Atlanta Fed GDPNow Forecast, Source: Bloomberg

Moreover, there are legitimate concerns that this level of growth is unsustainable itself, as it's being generated by exploding deficits and credit-driven increases in consumer spending.

Another example - Corporate profits in the United States have peaked at the end of 2014:

Corporate Profits in the United States, Source: Bloomberg

It's clear that expectations of fundamental improvements and higher intrinsic value are not behind the recent rally.

What's driving the rally

Central bank-driven liquidity is clearly behind this rally. The correlation between money supply and stock market performance is quite clear:

Global Money Supply vs. SPX, Source: Bloomberg

With the Fed joining again the QE party aggressively, investors are obviously betting on an extension of the rally as more stimulus is expected to come. The Fed is expected to shoot about $500 billion in liquidity in the market between mid-December and mid-January, which means that in less than one month, the Fed's balance sheet will probably reach new all-time highs. It's so funny to see how just one year ago the Fed claimed to be on autopilot with QT (Quantitative Tightening) and now it's expected to reach a new all-time high in its balance sheet in a matter of weeks.

Source: Zerohedge, Bloomberg

The stimulus is not coming just in the form of QE and not just from the Fed. Central banks worldwide have joined the cutting cycle aggressively, so much that the number of central banks cutting interest rates is at the levels of the great financial crisis.

Number of Central Banks Cutting, Source: Bank of America

It can make sense that the stock market goes up on continuous liquidity stimulus. It doesn't make sense to believe that this has an impact on the real value of the companies whose stocks are traded or the stock indexes. Artificial demand is still artificial demand. The story is simply the following:

The Fed will continue to inject something like $60-100 billion per month through Bill purchases and repos, with a sharp increase in liquidity injections taking place until mid-January.

As the Fed's balance sheet increases, liquidity increases and artificial supply of alternative investments (to stocks) declines, further distorting supply and demand dynamics, while corporations will continue to use the liquidity to buy back shares given the lack of attractive uses of capital. The stock market rallies on a combination of distorted supply-demand dynamics, corporate buybacks and further excitement from stock investors.

Since the Fed's Balance Sheet will continue to increase for at least another 4-5 months, it's possible that this situation will translate into an extended rally until we get closer to April.

As market discovery has been lost and supply/demand dynamics completely distorted, investors are left with the decision of whether playing the new game or staying on the sidelines waiting for a normalization that may never come in our lifetime.

At this regard, I see three main types of investors now in the stock market:

Those who don't understand that this is a bubble (often because they don't know what a bubble is) and buy into this market while trying to rationalize their behavior.

Those who understand that this is a bubble and decided to stay on the sidelines. These are mainly value investors, bargain hunters, and other players who don't play this game as it's not what they have focused on or experience in.

Those who understand that this is a bubble and are willing to participate with their own strategy.

I like to think I belong to the third category. I am not trying to rationalize the non-sense we are living, but just trying to take advantage of it and properly taking into account the distortions generated by central banks when I decide how to allocate my capital.

Shall we play?

In very practical terms, it's necessary to monitor central banks' activity (especially the Fed). The Fed will likely inject liquidity until April or May. After that, markets may once again have to confront real price discovery and a deteriorated fundamental environment that is clear based on almost any metric we decided to use.

It's still unlikely that the Fed will actually end support given the experience of the Q4 2018 flash crash and the 360-degree turn in monetary policy that followed, but it would be silly to assume that this will simply go on indefinitely and not have a proper exit strategy when things will eventually go south. In even more practical terms, this means we are ready to reduce our exposure on rallies (such as this one) and increase our exposure on dips when it's clear that central bank stimulus in some form is intervening again. Am I one of those who expect this to continue indefinitely? Not at all. This bubble of enormous proportions is going to burst. When it will is impossible to say. Catalysts that can drive short-term problems and a sudden change in sentiment can always arise, especially when the sentiment is at extremely bullish levels:

Fear and Greed Index, Source: CNN

Some of the potential catalysts are black swan events and can't be predicted, some can be identified. Investors who think they are well protected from risks thanks to central banks should ask themselves what they think would happen to sentiment if:

A Democratic President won the next election and reversed Trump's tax reform or reduced fiscal deficit;

one or more major banks started to blow up due to low/negative interest rates and inverted or nearly inverted yield curves; and

tensions in the Middle East, especially in Iran and Saudi Arabia, created supply shortages in the oil markets.

Those who think that the Fed can protect investors from shocks and catalysts that change the investors' sentiment will find it amazing that in the 2007-2009 crisis the stock market was crashing while the Fed and other central banks were stimulating like crazy.

In conclusion, this is not the beginning of a bull market (as somebody even among supposed professionals is saying). There are enormous fundamental distortions that should be crystal-clear by now, such as record valuations compared to below-average growth prospects and above-average leverage in the corporate space, to name a few. It's not the new normal either. It's a stock market bubble (and not only confined to stocks) waiting for a catalyst to trigger the pop or for an overextension that will send total market valuation to a level that would be too heavy to sustain even for central banks. In the short-medium term, the current stimulus from the Fed might decrease should the stock market rally further and the economy/inflation show signs of improvement, and that would be a signal to aggressively take profits and wait for the next act of rescue from Jerome Powell and friends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.