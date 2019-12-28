Mining Stocks Are Historically Cheap

Early 2000 was the last time the Amex Gold Bugs Index (HUI)/SPX ratio was as low as it is now.

Early 2000 was the last time the Amex Gold Bugs Index (HUI)/SPX ratio was as low as it is now. That bottom occurred as the tech/dot.com bubble was popping. Oh, what a coincidence. By many indicators, the current stock market bubble will likely pop soon and it looks like the precious metals sector is on the cusp of a massive cyclical bull move.

While the micro-cap junior exploration stocks are by far the cheapest segment of the mining stock sector in terms of potential risk/reward, investor distaste and market inefficiency occasionally feed prospecting mining stock investors an expected "golden nugget," if you will. Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM) is a current example. Chris Marcus invited me onto his Arcadia Economics podcast to discuss why I put a strong buy on FSM in July when the rest of the market was dumping the shares:

