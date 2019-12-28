Hertz: Ride-Share Car Rentals Are Now A Growth Driver

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is the second largest rental car company in the United States with a significant international presence. The story in recent years has been intense competitive pressures in the industry not only from other players in car rental and corporate leasing but also the rise of ride-share companies representing alternatives for consumer transportation. It remains a complex environment with many moving parts, but we see some favorable trends more recently suggesting the company is well positioned to reclaim a growth trajectory. Hertz is now seeing increased demand from ride sharing app drivers renting and leasing its vehicles to carry passengers as a new growth segment. We highlight Hertz's rebounding momentum in the U.S. market supporting a more favorable outlook.

Q3 Recap

Hertz Global Holdings reported Q3 results back on November 4th with non-GAAP EPS of $1.60 which beat expectations by $0.10. Revenue of $2.84 billion on the quarter was up 2.9% year over year and in line with expectations. Firm wide adjusted EBITDA increased 12% to $392 million with a 110-basis point expansion in the adjusted EBITDA margin.

The story has been a resilient U.S. rent-a-car ("RAC") segment balancing weaker trends in the international market. U.S. RAC revenues increased 6% year over year in Q3 while the segment adjusted EBITDA reached $269 million from $208 million in the period last year. The number of average fleet vehicles increased by 7% to 566k. On the other hand, international RAC revenues fell 4%, but flat on a constant currency basis, pushing adjusted EBITDA lower by 18% year over year. Management highlighted positive trends in the Asia-Pacific region while weak volumes in Europe dragged the result.

What we like to see is that the firm wide margins have been improving with the gross margin at 17.72% and operating margin at 7.7%, the highest levels since 2014. Indeed, investments made in recent years in technology and a greater mix of services has supported the underlying financial profile.

Ride Sharing Market as a Growth Driver

One of the developments has been a new dynamic with the ride sharing market as Hertz now has a growing business in providing cars for drivers who are essentially leasing vehicles over various multi-month and annual contracts to work as Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UBER) and Lyft Inc.(NASDAQ:LYFT) operators. Hertz refers to this business as "TNC" or transportation network companies that provide ride-hailing services. This has now become a strong growth driver for the company and contributed to 100 basis points of total U.S. RAC segment growth in Q3. From the Q3 conference call:

"U.S. RAC segment saw strong volume growth with a 5% increase in transaction days, and moderate pricing improvements with both time and mileage rate and total RPD up 1%. The revenue results were driven by strong demand in retail, high margin value added services, and rentals to Uber and Lyft drivers which we call TNC rentals. TNC which is one of our key growth initiatives was up 30% and contributed over a point of revenue growth for the segment. We continue to see robust demand, increased pricing and writing new locations and service offerings to capitalize on this important growth opportunity."

This trend is important as it represents a favorable outcome to what was previously seen as direct competition to the RAC industry. One of the themes over the past decade was the rise of these ride sharing companies with apps offering consumers a new alternative form of transportation. In many cases, a single ride share trip is more affordable than a traditional taxi and depending on the circumstance makes a daily car rental unnecessary for short trips.

Indeed, going back to 2017, Hertz felt these pressures as rental car segment revenues fell and fleet utilization also declined along with earnings pressure which explains much of the stock's weakness over the period. What the current data shows is that Hertz has adjusted to the trends. The company currently has a partnership with Lyft to facilitate the rental process for drivers with prices starting at $216 per week.

We believe there is some confusion among investors as to how much of a negative pressure ride sharing companies represent. The key metric to highlight is Hertz's total revenue per transaction day at $46.67 in the U.S. in Q3, up from 1% year over year, which we use as a proxy for average base cost of a rental car ex-gasoline for a full day. We argue that beyond a simple one-way ride to the airport or a cross town trip, for example, it may still make more sense for a large portion of potential customers, including business travelers and vacationers, to rent a car for a full day compared to multiple ride sharing trips. We were able to find a Hertz rental quote in the Miami, Florida, area starting at $28.90 per day, $35.62 including fees.

Anecdotally, two or more ride share round-trips in a single day may exceed a comparable cost of a rental car in most markets. Depending on the particular need or circumstance, there are advantages to both form of transportation. We recognize there was a net negative pressure on rental car demand in recent years, but the latest data suggest the company has effectively responded to the changing industry dynamics.

Outlook for 2020

The takeaway here is the company has a positive outlook going forward focusing on operational efficiencies and disciplined fleet management. The trends in rentals to ride sharing or ride hailing drivers is a positive that offsets some of the lost market share at the margin.

Looking ahead, consensus market estimates of EPS at $1.36 for full year 2019 reverses a non-GAAP loss of $0.17 in 2018. Earnings growth is then expected to rebound by 24.9% to $1.69 in 2020 and 14.1% to $1.931 in 2021. Revenue for 2019 is on track to reach $9.8 billion, up 3.1% from 2018 but notably gaining momentum in the second half of this year.

The expectation of steady growth and improved earnings should reduce the pressure of long-term debt which was reported at $18 billion to end Q3. Keep in mind this is a very capital-intensive business with the company financing its asset base which are essentially the vehicles. In this regard "non-vehicle debt" is reported at $3.3 billion. For context, the company generated $2.8 billion in operating cash flows over the trailing twelve months. The point is that the numbers are high and represent a weakness to the investment profile but are consistent with industry dynamics and likely manageable in the near term.

Compared to industry peer Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR), Hertz's positive revenue growth this quarter is in contrast to a decline of 0.9% y/y from Avis. Hertz trades at a premium with an EV to EBITDA multiple of 5.5x compared to 4.5x for AVIS. In terms of forward P/E, Hertz trading at 11.7x is also above Avis at 9.4x. It appears the market assigns a growth premium to Hertz given its positive growth, larger international presence business which typically features higher margins, and larger corporate fleet business.

Verdict

It's positive to see some of the improving trends in 2019 with steady growth and improving profitability for Hertz. Considering the stock has rallied over 40% from its lows in late August, we take a more cautious view on the stock price at current levels and rate shares of HTZ as a hold.

We'll be looking for Hertz to maintain this momentum and possibly stabilize the international RAC segment trends that have been weaker. Beyond a global cyclical slowdown, risks to the company include a deterioration in operating metrics such as 'Total Revenue Per Transaction Day' which is a good measure of pricing trends in the industry. We also want to monitor utilization rates with 80% plus being representative of a good long-term target. To the upside, better than expected growth in the coming quarters could help improve sentiment and drive the stock price higher.

