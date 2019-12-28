Harmony Gold Mining: What To Think About These New Highs

HMY, like many other gold miners, seems overbought at the moment and it is perhaps time to take some profit off the table and wait for a retracement.

The Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea is a significant asset with good potential but presents an uncertain future.

Strong results with higher gold production sequentially and strong revenue due to a massive increase of the price of gold in 3Q.

Harmony announced on November 17 its operational update for the three months that ended in September 2019.

Investment Thesis

The South African Harmony Gold Mining (HMY) is a prolific gold miner that operates mainly in South Africa. Further, Harmony is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine - an open-pit gold and silver mine - and owns 50% interest in the Morobe Mining Joint Venture, which includes the Wafi-Golpu project and extensive exploration areas. Please look at the map below.

The company has a total of nine underground mining operations, one open-pit mine, and several surface operations in South Africa. The gold production for the third quarter of 2019 was a total of 361,085 Au Oz, including three segments:

South Africa underground mining: 280,868 Au Oz or 77.8%

or 77.8% South Africa surface mining: 32,087 Au Oz or 8.9%

or 8.9% Papua New Guinea: 48,130 Au Oz or 13.3%

The investment thesis is quite straightforward here and has not changed much from my preceding article. I consider the company as a long-term candidate for investors who want to own an active miner involved primarily in South Africa gold play. It is quite similar to Sibanye Gold (SBGL) that I also cover on Seeking Alpha. The only significant difference between Harmony Gold and Sibanye Gold is that the latter is more diversified and produces platinum and palladium at a substantial level since the company acquired Stillwater a couple of years back.

While I believe Harmony Gold is a robust long-term contender, I think Barrick Gold (GOLD) seems a slightly better choice after increasing its presence significantly in Africa with the merger with Randgold Resources in September 2018.

Harmony Gold Mining has a large asset base and good growth potential. Production of gold for the last quarter ending September 2019 was 361,085 Au oz from fourteen different areas indicated below.

Harmony Gold is not different than several dozens of other gold miners that I am regularly following and fluctuate widely with the price of gold.

The gold price volatility is an essential factor when it comes to deciding the right strategy that can maximize your gain while minimizing the risk. A gold miner is prone to technical hiccups and can hardly be considered as a perfect proxy for gold. Often miners behave more like equity due to production issues.

Thus, the best path to profit is trading short term about 30% of your long-term position using short cycles. However, it is not an impossible task and demands only a handful of trades throughout the year while making a huge difference both in your potential return and expected profit.

Harmony Gold Mining - Quarter 3Q 2019 - The Raw Numbers

Note: The company indicates production in Kilograms and Troy ounces with a ratio of 0.0311035.

1 - Third-quarter revenue and other financial indicators

The company indicated its quarterly operational update, ending on September 30, 2019. The results this quarter were positive with "good momentum" at most of its mines and a favorable exchange rate between the Rand to the US dollar, as we can see below.

The company said the underground recovered grade was down by 5.4% to 5.26g/t at the South African underground operations. Harmony Gold indicated total revenues of $544.316 million in Q3'19, up significantly from $463.634 million in Q2'19. It is an increase of 21.6% due mainly to a massive gold price increase going from $1,315 per ounce in Q2'19 to $1,449 per ounce in Q3'19.

The Rand versus US dollar was strong at 14.68 this quarter.

All-in sustaining cost (AISC) was $1,250 per ounce, up 1.3% sequentially.

The operating free cash flow margin was 16% in Q3'19, up from 7% in Q2'19.

2 - Quarterly production analysis - Historical data

Note: Quarterly production (including Moab Khotsong)

Gold production was 381,085 Au ounces in the 3Q'19, up 1.5% quarter over quarter. The average gold price received during 3Q'19 was $1,449, up 10.2% year over year sequentially.

AISC for 3Q'19 was $1,250 per ounce versus $1,234 per ounce in 2Q'19.

Two mines have contributed significantly in the last results:

Moab Khotsong in South Africa Tshepong Operation in South Africa

The company said in the press release:

"Lower grades were anticipated at Joel and Hidden Valley, and at the South African underground mines nearing the end of their lives (Bambanani, Masimong and Unisel). Higher grades are expected from both Joel and Hidden Valley (as we transition from stage 5 to stage 6 cutbacks) towards the fourth quarter. An unexpected geological structure in one high grade raiseline at Kusasalethu resulted in four panels being stopped. Given the erratic nature of the Ventersdorp Contact Reef, some high grade areas are currently being mined at lower grades than expected. We believe Kusasalethu should be back on plan towards the end of FY20."

Below you can see the comparative results quarter over quarter as of September 2019:

The company indicated that the free cash flow margin had doubled this quarter.

3 - Mineral reserves and full-year 2019 guidance

Region Proved in M Oz Probable in M Oz Total in M Oz South Africa 9.338 7.939 17.277 Papua New Guinea 0.086 6.427 6.512 9.424 14.366 23.790

Proved Probable Total Total Gold M Oz 9.424 14.366 23.790 Total Silver M Oz 1.863 13.271 15.134 Total Copper M Lbs 0 5.393 5.393

The company is on track to deliver annual production guidance of 1.45 million ounces for the year.

4 - Wafi-Golpu project - a significant asset but having an uncertain future

Newcrest and Harmony each own 50% of the Wafi-Golpu project, while the PNG government has the right to purchase an equity interest.

It is an essential project for Harmony Gold.

In December 2018, the company and Newcrest Mining entered into an MOU with the Independent State of Papua New Guinea for the Wafi-Golpu project. From the presentation:

However, negotiation is going on as we speak with the co-owners Harmony and Newcrest. The recent press release indicated permitting delays while the legal proceedings are still unresolved:

"Permitting delays have necessitated the Wafi-Golpu Joint Venture (“WGJV”) revising the work programme previously planned to start this financial year. The legal proceedings giving rise to these delays remain unresolved, and an ongoing review by the PNG Government of policies governing the mining industry may further delay permitting timelines. It is difficult to estimate the duration of the delay and the market will be advised when discussions resume. The Government continues to signal its support for the project."

5 - Net debt as of June 2019

Net debt has been constant yearly. The net debt is now $349 million.

Source: HMY Presentation

2 - Conclusion and Technical analysis

Harmony Gold Mining had a decent third quarter helped by a multi-year record price of gold and a favorable change for the Rand versus the US dollar. Capital expenditure went down from $90.076 million in the previous quarter to $83.944 million this quarter.

It seems that the market has discounted the not-so-good news about the lower underground grade or further delays for the Wolfi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea.

Of course, I can understand this attitude, which is justified by a renewed market interest for the price of gold, which turned bullish again and crossed the psychological resistance of $1,500 per ounce a few days ago. The new bullish trend has sent already the operating cash flow margin to 16% in Q3'19 from 7% in Q2'19.

However, it seems that this recent uptick is only a simple response to a bullish gold price.

Technical Analysis

HMY experienced a breakout of the line resistance recently, determining the symmetrical wedge pattern indicated by Finviz above. It is too early to guess the new trading pattern right now.

However, in general, this breakout should re-test the top reached at the end of August at around $3.80, before retracing to the first support that I see around $3.45.

As always, this gold miner is highly dependent on the future gold price, and I do not see gold continuing its ascending pattern next year. The conclusion is that HMY is probably overbought as we speak.

Thus, my opinion is that the best strategy at the moment is to take about 25%-30% off the table between $3.60 and $3.80 - assuming a profit - and hold the remaining position for the next leg up.

On the other side, if the gold price turns bearish next year, HMY is likely to retrace and test support at ~$3.20, at which level we should reassess the situation and potentially nibble a little while waiting for a new pattern confirmation. I see an extreme downside at $2.80 short term if the price of gold turns bearish.

The TA above is only a blueprint that should be readjusted on a daily or weekly basis.

