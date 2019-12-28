54 10-Year Dividend Payback Champions

$5k invested December 24 in the five top-yield lowest priced US payback dividend stocks showed 24.37% less net gain than from $5k invested in the top 10. High price big dogs led the US Dividend Payback Elite.

By yield, VGR topped all 54. Top 10 Yields from IVZ, SIX, IRM, OXY, CHS, TCO, WHG, SKT, HEP, and VGR averaged 9.07%.

The 54 payback champion stocks for December 2019 represent all 11 Morningstar Sectors. Their broker target net gains ranged 13.84-37.86% topped by TCO 12/24/19.

These USPayback stocks came from the U.S. Dividend Champions & Challenger lists 11/29/19 created by the late Dave Fish (now maintained by Justin Law). Data was refreshed 12/24/19.

Foreword

This US list of 54 payback champion stocks that have annually hiked dividends for 10 or more years was derived from The David Fish lists at The DRiP Investing Resource Center. The culling took 14 of 138 Champions with 25+ straight years of higher dividends and 40 of 250 Contenders with 10-24 straight years of higher dividends.

All 54 showed dividends from $1K invested, exceeding the single share price of each stock. Thus higher dividends at lower prices defined the value of this list.

A January 2020 article will tackle the 127 constituents resulting from screening the 462 members of the Challenger list showing 5-9 straight years of increasing dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Expect 13.8% To 37.86% Payback Champion Net Gains By December 2020

Five of the ten top dividend payback stocks by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based forecast for payback champions graded by Brokers was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to December 24, 2020, were:

Source: YCharts.com

Taubman Centers (TCO) was projected to net $378.60, based on target price estimates from fifteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 36% less than the market as a whole.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was projected to net $302.59, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 15% less than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) was projected to net $283.97, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 13% less than the market as a whole.

Meredith Corp. (MDP) was projected to net $253.05 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 17% more than the market as a whole.

Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) was projected to net $237.76, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 7% less than the market as a whole.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) was projected to net $180.29 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from twenty-three brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 31% less than the market as a whole.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP) was projected to net $163.99, based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 29% less than the market as a whole.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) was projected to net $163.42, based on a median of target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 33% less than the market as a whole.

Enbridge (ENB) was projected to net $146.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 40% less than the market as a whole.

Iron Mountain (IRM) netted $138.43 based on a median target price estimate from eleven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 50% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 22.48% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk 34% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted One Payback Champion Dividend Dog To Lose 4.91% By December 2020

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for December 2019-20 was:

Source: YCharts.com

PetMed Express (PETS) projected a $49.11 loss based on dividend plus a median target price estimate from four analysts including $10 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk 32% less than the market as a whole.

Source: petnet.io

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are in fact best called "underdogs," even if they are "Aristocrats."

50 Top Payback Dividend Dogs By Broker Targets

This scale of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero or 1 broker coverage made a zero score on the above scale. This chart can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven reports below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

50 Top Payback Dividend Dogs By Yield

Source: dripinvesting/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (12-21): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The Dogs of The Value Dividend Elite

Top ten dividend value stocks selected 12/24/19 by yield represented five of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock was the lone consumer defensive representative, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) [1].

In second place was the first of two energy representatives, Holly Energy Partners LP [2]. The other energy player placed seventh, Occidental Petroleum [7], while three real estate representatives placed third, fifth, and eighth in the top ten, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) [3], Taubman Centers Inc. [5], and Iron Mountain [8].

Two financial services firms placed fourth, and tenth, Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) [4], and Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) [10].

Finally, two consumer cyclical firms took the sixth and ninth slots, Chico's FAS (CHS) [6], and Six Flags Entertainment Corp. [9], to complete these dividend payback stocks by yield for December.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Ten Top Payback Stocks Showed 7.05% To 29.87% Upsides To December 24, 2020; (32) Downsides Projected From Six Losers Ranged -0.31% To -8.51%

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 24.37% Disadvantage For Five Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced US Dividend Payback Dogs To December 2020

Ten top dividend payback stocks were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten US Dividend payback dogs selected 12/24/19 showing the highest dividend yields represented five of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The Five Lowest Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend US Value Dogs (33) Delivering 13.89% Vs. (34) 18.36% Net Gains by All Ten By December 2020

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten US Dividend Value kennel by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 24.37% less gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The sixth lowest priced US payback top yield stock, Taubman Centers, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.86%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced, top-yield US Value stocks for December 24 were: Chico's FAS, Vector Group, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Invesco, and Holly Energy Partners LP, with prices ranging from $4.12 to $22.65

Five higher-priced Aristocrats as of December 24 were: Taubman Centers, Westwood Holdings Group, Iron Mountain, Occidental Petroleum, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp., whose prices ranged from $30.04 to $46.26.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your US dividend payback dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts and YahooFinance. Dog Photo from petnet.io

Get The 'Safer' US Payback Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.