Canadian Pacific's Valuation Is Too Robust

Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) reports quarterly earnings on January 22nd. Analysts expect revenue of ("USD") $1.52 billion and EPS of $3.51. The revenue estimate implies 2% growth Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Days Of Double-Digit Revenue Growth Are Over

The debate about the direction of the global economy rages on. Financial markets are in record territory, yet the economy's vital signs appear anemic. Rail traffic is a good indicator of the strength of the global economy. U.S. railroads have suffered from falling rail traffic for much of 2019. Slowing rail traffic has finally metastasized to Canada.

Canadian railroads reported a 3.7% decline in carloads and a 4.2% decline in intermodal units for the week ending December 14th. Canadian Pacific's Q3 2019 revenue of $1.98 billion was up 4% Y/Y. Carloads rose 1% Y/Y, while average selling price ("ASP") was up 3%.

Canadian Pacific had been growing revenue at double-digit rates. Last quarter illustrated those days are likely over. Of the company's nine product categories, two experienced revenue declines. Grain rose 7% on a 1% decline in volume and 7% rise in ASP. China will suspend tariffs on certain U.S. goods. Thawing trade tensions could result in China importing more U.S. agricultural products. It is unclear how it will benefit agricultural shipments for Canadian railroads.

Coal revenue rose 7% on a 6% increase in volume and 1% increase in ASP. Supply chain challenges hurt sales last quarter. Potash was Canadian Pacific's biggest revenue decliner, falling 10%; potash volume fell 14% Y/Y due to contract delays that hurt exports.

Canadian Pacific's total carloads rose 1% Y/Y. Three of its product lines actually experienced declines in carloads.

Issues related to specific products (such as potash) could dissipate in the future. However, growth in total rail traffic in Canada is either slowing or in decline. It could be a matter of time before several of Canadian Pacific's product lines face headwinds as well.

Railroads have feasted on price hikes to mask stagnant rail traffic and amplify revenue growth. Total ASP rose 3% Y/Y, lower than the 6% average price hike reported in Q2. If price hikes run their course, then Canadian Pacific may have to rely solely on rail traffic to grow revenue. That could cause its top-line growth to falter, making it difficult to justify its lofty valuation.

Record Low Operating Ratio

The Canadian railroads have consistently reported operating ratios sub-60%. The U.S. railroads are trying to catch up; they are also using their improving operating ratios as a selling point. Last quarter Canadian Pacific generated an operating ratio of 56.1% - a record low. Its total operating expenses were $1.1 billion, flat Y/Y. Flat expense growth amid a 4% rise in revenue led to improvement in the operating ratio.

Employee compensation was the largest expense item at 32% of total operating expenses. It declined 3% Y/Y to $355 million; Canadian Pacific reduced the workforce and reduced stock-based compensation. More cost cuts could be on the horizon. Fuel expense declined by a high-single-digit percentage range due to lower fuel prices. Combined, compensation and fuel costs were over half of the company's total operating expenses. Sans revenue growth, it could be difficult to reduce the operating ratio lower than 56.1% without sacrificing service levels.

The operating expense ratio was 230 basis points lower than that of the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA of $1.1 billion rose in the high-single-digit percentage range Y/Y. The EBITDA margin was 51%, up by 200 basis points versus that of the year earlier period. Unless revenue grows, margin expansion may have run its course.

CP's Valuation Remains Stretched

CP has an enterprise value of $55 billion. Its valuation has likely benefited from the melt-up in global financial markets. It trades at 14x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Canadian Pacific has delivered consistent earnings growth. Investors love consistency, which is likely why they have awarded CP with such a high trading multiple. I believe the company needs to keep hiking prices and cutting costs to mask its stagnant top-line growth. That may be difficult to pull off going forward. That said, CP's trading multiple is too robust for a cyclical name.

Conclusion

CP is up over 40% Y/Y. It has likely benefited from the rise in broader financial markets. CP is overvalued and remains a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.