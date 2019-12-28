Abbott Laboratories: Near-Term Potential Has Dried Up

Despite the strength of Abbott Labs, investors entering the name at such a high valuation will likely be disappointed over the next several years.

However, the stock has been on a tear since mid-2017, and now trades at 27X earnings.

Abbott Laboratories continues to have a great long-term story for investors. Revenue growth is strong, and the dividend is going up 12.5%.

Healthcare conglomerate Abbott Laboratories (ABT) continues to stand out to investors for its strong top line growth and continued dividend growth since spinning off AbbVie Inc. (ABBV). The company has outperformed the S&P 500 with ease over the past five years. We last covered Abbott Labs over the summer, and explained that the company's newfound growth led by contributions from product innovation as well as integrated acquisitions has justified an increased valuation on shares. However, the current share price in the upper $80s is overly ambitious, and investors buying into Abbott's positive story may wind up disappointed with the results.

Let's start by recapping our long-term investment thesis on Abbott Labs, which still remains very bullish. The company's most recent quarter (Q3 of current fiscal year) was again solid, reporting revenues and EPS "in line" with analyst expectations. The company continues to post strong sales growth with organic revenues up across the company's segments, and up 7.6% on an organic basis overall for the quarter.

source: Abbott Laboratories

Long-term growth drivers continue to be emerging technologies that are helping treat health conditions with large demographic exposure. Prime examples include the company's Freestyle Libre - a means for diabetics to monitor glucose levels. Sales were up 68% in the third quarter. The company's newest iteration of its MitraClip is used for mitral valve repairs. Sales of this product were up 32%. The company's blockbuster acquisition of Alere has helped boost the diagnostics division. The acquisition of St. Jude has boosted Abbott's medical device segment.

And while these acquisitions were very expensive (totaling about $30 billion in value), the company has steadily paid down debt and its balance sheet is quickly recovering.

Source: YCharts

The company has worked itself down to a leverage ratio of 2.75X EBITDA on a gross basis, and that doesn't even factor in the $4 billion in cash on hand (enough to pay down another 20% of all outstanding debt). The company underlined its confidence in the financial outlook with a recently announced 12.5% hike to the company's dividend payout for 2020.

While we go into greater detail regarding our bullish outlook on Abbott Labs in previous articles, this summation outlines what we expect to be double-digit potential returns (high single digit earnings growth in addition to the dividend) over the coming years.

The pitfall currently facing investors is simply a matter of valuation. Let's look at just how much Abbott Labs has appreciated in recent years. It turns out that a lot of good news has been priced in at this point.

Source: YCharts

We can see in the chart above that Abbott Labs has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years. Much of that outperformance has come in the past 18 months, but the stock has been a steady riser since mid-2017.

Source: YCharts

Management is forecasting full-year EPS at approximately $3.25. This puts the stock at an earnings multiple of 26.92X. If this figure sounds high at first glance, that's because it is. Consider that Abbott's median 10-year median PE ratio is 17.24X. The current multiple represents a sizable 56% premium. It's important to note that part of the decade included AbbVie, which would skew this figure some (AbbVie trades at a lower multiple). In previous coverage, we assigned a justified PE of 22X to Abbot Labs to properly reflect its current growth trajectory. That would still imply that shares are overvalued by approximately 22%.

While we like Abbott's story as a long-term holding, we can see below that the share price has managed to outrun the actual earnings growth of the company over time.

Source: YCharts

It's fair to say that time can heal most/all investment wounds, so buying at current levels will not ruin you over a very long holding period. But what if you were looking at something a bit shorter - say the remainder of the current fiscal year, and an additional two years for example?

Let's assume that shares of Abbott Labs correct to a lower PE ratio, we will use our already estimated PE of 22X. Analysts are projecting the company to grow earnings at an 11% clip over the next five years. If we project out a few years, we can see roughly how long it would take for the current premium to burn off.

2019 2020 2021 Projected EPS $3.25 $3.60 $4.00 Share price at 22X $71.50 $79.20 $88.00

When we project out, we see that it could take through FY2021 just to burn off the current premium on shares. To realistically maintain such a high multiple, the company would essentially need to vastly outperform an already elevated expectation for earnings growth. The more likely outcome, in our view, is that the stock regresses at some point. Abbott Labs is an outstanding selection for any long-term portfolio, but investors will want to pump the brakes before initiating a position, or adding shares. We continue to strive for 22X earnings as an ideal entry point, or $71.50 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.