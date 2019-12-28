Top-Rated Small-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Now

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust's (NYSEARCA:SPY) rally to new highs has been a boon to big-cap investors, but the Russell 2000 has yet to eclipse its 2018 highs, and that's left small-cap investors envious. Fortunately, small caps' under-performance may not last much longer. Over the past decade, the Russell 2000 has enjoyed robust first-quarter seasonality, returning an average of 6.42% during the period, which is more than a half percent higher than the S&P 500.

If history rhymes and small-cap stocks repeat their winning ways again in the first few months of 2020, then increasing exposure to small-cap stocks now could be wise. Read on to find out what small-cap sectors, industries, and stocks score best in our research now.

The top small-cap sectors to buy

Weekly, we give virtually every widely-owned stock in the country a score by running them through our gauntlet, a system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in beating Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, future valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality.

Once we've calculated individual scores for every stock, we aggregate scores by market cap and sector to identify baskets worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.

This week, the top small-cap sectors are industrial goods (AeroVironment (AVAV), AAR Corp (AIR), ESCO Technologies (ESE)), services (Sally Beauty (SBH), Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Marten Transport (MRTN), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI), Brady Corp. (BRC)), and financials (TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), The Bancorp (TBBK), Piper Jaffray (PJC)).

Meanwhile, consumer goods and technology score neutral, and basic materials, healthcare, REITs, and utilities rank below average. In neutral and weak scoring baskets, concentrating on individual industries or stocks could be the best bet for market-beating returns (see below).

The top-rated small-cap stocks to buy

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.

This week, the following small cap companies rank best and worst in our universe.

SM CAP 12/26/2019 4 Week MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Sally Beauty Holdings (SBH) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER 110 110 AAR Corp (AIR) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 105 103.75 AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) INDUSTRIAL GOODS AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES 105 103.75 Brady Corp (BRC) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 105 102.5 Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) SERVICES RESORTS AND CASINOS 105 91.25 Marten Transport (MRTN) SERVICES TRUCKING 105 93.75 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc (PGNX) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 105 83.75 Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 105 102.5 Air T Inc. (AIRT) SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 100 100 Chico's Fas (CHS) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 97.5 Diodes Inc (DIOD) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS 100 100 ESCO Tech (ESE) INDUSTRIAL GOODS POLLUTION CONTROL 100 98.75 Genesco Inc. (GCO) SERVICES APPAREL STORES 100 85 Intevac Inc (IVAC) TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 100 100 Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC) TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS 100 101.25 Rite Aid Corp (RAD) SERVICES DRUG STORES 100 78.75 Gibraltar Steel (ROCK) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL & IRON 100 101.25 RPT Realty (RPT) REITS REITS 100 98.75 The Bancorp Inc. (TBBK) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 100 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) FINANCIALS REGIONAL BANKS 100 87.5 Tredegar Corp (TG) BASIC MATERIALS ALUMINUM 100 103.75 Astec Industries (ASTE) INDUSTRIAL GOODS FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY 95 93.75 Bel Fuse Inc Class B (BELFB) TECHNOLOGY DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS 95 83.75 Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) FINANCIALS SAVINGS & LOANS 95 93.75 CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 95 81.25 Cavco Industries (CVCO) INDUSTRIAL GOODS MANUFACTURED HOUSING 95 97.5 eHealth (EHTH) FINANCIALS INSURANCE BROKERS 95 96.25 Hawaiian Holdings (HA) SERVICES REGIONAL AIRLINES 95 92.5 HNI Corp. (HNI) CONSUMER GOODS BUSINESS EQUIPMENT 95 97.5 Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) SERVICES AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES 95 96.25 KKR & Co. (KKR) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 97.5 LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) CONSUMER GOODS BUSINESS EQUIPMENT 95 98.75 Piper Jaffray (PJC) FINANCIALS ASSET MANAGEMENT 95 97.5 Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) TECHNOLOGY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES 95 96.25 Universal Technical Institute (UTI) SERVICES EDUCATION & TRAINING SERV 95 93.75 Utah Medical (UTMD) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES 95 93.75 WORST GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) BASIC MATERIALS OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 15 17.5 MoneyGram Int'l (MGI) SERVICES BUSINESS SERVICES 15 18.75 Ocwen Fin'l (OCN) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE INVESTMENT 15 18.75

The best small-cap industries to buy now

Similar to our sector ranking, we also compile scores by industry to spot new ideas. This week, the top-scoring small-cap industries are aerospace/defense (AeroVironment, AAR Corp.), regional banks (TriCo Bancshares, The Bancorp), heavy construction (Aegion Corp. (AEGN)), information technology (Sykes Enterprises), and newspapers (E.W. Scripps (SSP)).

If we take this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

The best basic materials baskets are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries, Olympic Steel (ZEUS)) and independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy (EGY).

Processed & packaged goods, auto parts (Standard Motor Products (SMP)), and business equipment (LSI Industries (LYTS)) are best in consumer goods.

Concentrate on regional banks, S&Ls (Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)), and asset managers (Piper Jaffray, KKR & Co. in financials.

Focus on medical instruments (Utah Medical Products, AtriCure (ATRC)) in healthcare.

Aerospace/defense, heavy construction, and farm & construction (Astec Industries) offer upside in industrial goods.

Newspapers, department stores (Dillard's (DDS)), and staffing (Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)) are strongest scoring in services.

The top technology groups are information technology, networking (Super Micro Computer (OTC:SMCI), Digi International (DGII)), and diversified electronics (Intevac, Bel Fuse, and Methode Electronics (MEI)).

The following table ranks every small-cap industry by sector, further drilling down into the best areas of the market to focus on for alpha-generating ideas.

