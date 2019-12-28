Seeking Alpha
Top-Rated Small-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Now

by: Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Limelight Alpha Management Partners
Summary

The best-ranked small-cap sector is industrial goods.

The top-scoring industry is aerospace/defense.

High-scoring stocks include Sally Beauty, AAR Corp, and AeroVironment.

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust's (NYSEARCA:SPY) rally to new highs has been a boon to big-cap investors, but the Russell 2000 has yet to eclipse its 2018 highs, and that's left small-cap investors envious. Fortunately, small caps' under-performance may not last much longer. Over the past decade, the Russell 2000 has enjoyed robust first-quarter seasonality, returning an average of 6.42% during the period, which is more than a half percent higher than the S&P 500.

Source: Limelight Alpha

If history rhymes and small-cap stocks repeat their winning ways again in the first few months of 2020, then increasing exposure to small-cap stocks now could be wise. Read on to find out what small-cap sectors, industries, and stocks score best in our research now.

The top small-cap sectors to buy

Weekly, we give virtually every widely-owned stock in the country a score by running them through our gauntlet, a system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in beating Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, future valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality.

Once we've calculated individual scores for every stock, we aggregate scores by market cap and sector to identify baskets worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.

This week, the top small-cap sectors are industrial goods (AeroVironment (AVAV), AAR Corp (AIR), ESCO Technologies (ESE)), services (Sally Beauty (SBH), Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Marten Transport (MRTN), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI), Brady Corp. (BRC)), and financials (TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), The Bancorp (TBBK), Piper Jaffray (PJC)).

Meanwhile, consumer goods and technology score neutral, and basic materials, healthcare, REITs, and utilities rank below average. In neutral and weak scoring baskets, concentrating on individual industries or stocks could be the best bet for market-beating returns (see below).

Source: Limelight Alpha

The top-rated small-cap stocks to buy

Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.

This week, the following small cap companies rank best and worst in our universe.

SM CAP

12/26/2019

4 Week MA

Company Name

Symbol

Sector

INDUSTRY

SCORE

SCORE

BEST

Sally Beauty Holdings

(SBH)

SERVICES

SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER

110

110

AAR Corp

(AIR)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

105

103.75

AeroVironment Inc.

(AVAV)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES

105

103.75

Brady Corp

(BRC)

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

105

102.5

Monarch Casino & Resort

(MCRI)

SERVICES

RESORTS AND CASINOS

105

91.25

Marten Transport

(MRTN)

SERVICES

TRUCKING

105

93.75

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc

(PGNX)

HEALTHCARE

BIOTECHNOLOGY

105

83.75

Shoe Carnival Inc.

(SCVL)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

105

102.5

Air T Inc.

(AIRT)

SERVICES

AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES

100

100

Chico's Fas

(CHS)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

100

97.5

Diodes Inc

(DIOD)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

100

100

ESCO Tech

(ESE)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

POLLUTION CONTROL

100

98.75

Genesco Inc.

(GCO)

SERVICES

APPAREL STORES

100

85

Intevac Inc

(IVAC)

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

100

100

Kulicke & Soffa

(NASDAQ:KLIC)

TECHNOLOGY

SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS

100

101.25

Rite Aid Corp

(RAD)

SERVICES

DRUG STORES

100

78.75

Gibraltar Steel

(ROCK)

BASIC MATERIALS

STEEL & IRON

100

101.25

RPT Realty

(RPT)

REITS

REITS

100

98.75

The Bancorp Inc.

(TBBK)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

100

100

TriCo Bancshares

(TCBK)

FINANCIALS

REGIONAL BANKS

100

87.5

Tredegar Corp

(TG)

BASIC MATERIALS

ALUMINUM

100

103.75

Astec Industries

(ASTE)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY

95

93.75

Bel Fuse Inc Class B

(BELFB)

TECHNOLOGY

DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS

95

83.75

Brookline Bancorp

(BRKL)

FINANCIALS

SAVINGS & LOANS

95

93.75

CNX Midstream Partners LP

(CNXM)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM

95

81.25

Cavco Industries

(CVCO)

INDUSTRIAL GOODS

MANUFACTURED HOUSING

95

97.5

eHealth

(EHTH)

FINANCIALS

INSURANCE BROKERS

95

96.25

Hawaiian Holdings

(HA)

SERVICES

REGIONAL AIRLINES

95

92.5

HNI Corp.

(HNI)

CONSUMER GOODS

BUSINESS EQUIPMENT

95

97.5

Hub Group Inc.

(HUBG)

SERVICES

AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES

95

96.25

KKR & Co.

(KKR)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

95

97.5

LSI Industries Inc

(LYTS)

CONSUMER GOODS

BUSINESS EQUIPMENT

95

98.75

Piper Jaffray

(PJC)

FINANCIALS

ASSET MANAGEMENT

95

97.5

Sykes Enterprises

(SYKE)

TECHNOLOGY

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES

95

96.25

Universal Technical Institute

(UTI)

SERVICES

EDUCATION & TRAINING SERV

95

93.75

Utah Medical

(UTMD)

HEALTHCARE

MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES

95

93.75

WORST

GasLog Partners LP

(GLOP)

BASIC MATERIALS

OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM

15

17.5

MoneyGram Int'l

(MGI)

SERVICES

BUSINESS SERVICES

15

18.75

Ocwen Fin'l

(OCN)

FINANCIALS

MORTGAGE INVESTMENT

15

18.75

The best small-cap industries to buy now

Similar to our sector ranking, we also compile scores by industry to spot new ideas. This week, the top-scoring small-cap industries are aerospace/defense (AeroVironment, AAR Corp.), regional banks (TriCo Bancshares, The Bancorp), heavy construction (Aegion Corp. (AEGN)), information technology (Sykes Enterprises), and newspapers (E.W. Scripps (SSP)).

If we take this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.

  • The best basic materials baskets are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries, Olympic Steel (ZEUS)) and independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy (EGY).
  • Processed & packaged goods, auto parts (Standard Motor Products (SMP)), and business equipment (LSI Industries (LYTS)) are best in consumer goods.
  • Concentrate on regional banks, S&Ls (Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)), and asset managers (Piper Jaffray, KKR & Co. in financials.
  • Focus on medical instruments (Utah Medical Products, AtriCure (ATRC)) in healthcare.
  • Aerospace/defense, heavy construction, and farm & construction (Astec Industries) offer upside in industrial goods.
  • Newspapers, department stores (Dillard's (DDS)), and staffing (Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)) are strongest scoring in services.
  • The top technology groups are information technology, networking (Super Micro Computer (OTC:SMCI), Digi International (DGII)), and diversified electronics (Intevac, Bel Fuse, and Methode Electronics (MEI)).

The following table ranks every small-cap industry by sector, further drilling down into the best areas of the market to focus on for alpha-generating ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.