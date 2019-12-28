Top-Rated Small-Cap Stocks You Can Buy Now
The best-ranked small-cap sector is industrial goods.
The top-scoring industry is aerospace/defense.
High-scoring stocks include Sally Beauty, AAR Corp, and AeroVironment.
The SPDR S&P 500 Trust's (NYSEARCA:SPY) rally to new highs has been a boon to big-cap investors, but the Russell 2000 has yet to eclipse its 2018 highs, and that's left small-cap investors envious. Fortunately, small caps' under-performance may not last much longer. Over the past decade, the Russell 2000 has enjoyed robust first-quarter seasonality, returning an average of 6.42% during the period, which is more than a half percent higher than the S&P 500.
If history rhymes and small-cap stocks repeat their winning ways again in the first few months of 2020, then increasing exposure to small-cap stocks now could be wise. Read on to find out what small-cap sectors, industries, and stocks score best in our research now.
The top small-cap sectors to buy
Weekly, we give virtually every widely-owned stock in the country a score by running them through our gauntlet, a system incorporating forward earnings growth, historical trends in beating Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, future valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality.
Once we've calculated individual scores for every stock, we aggregate scores by market cap and sector to identify baskets worth over- and under-weighting in portfolios.
This week, the top small-cap sectors are industrial goods (AeroVironment (AVAV), AAR Corp (AIR), ESCO Technologies (ESE)), services (Sally Beauty (SBH), Shoe Carnival (SCVL), Marten Transport (MRTN), Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI), Brady Corp. (BRC)), and financials (TriCo Bancshares (TCBK), The Bancorp (TBBK), Piper Jaffray (PJC)).
Meanwhile, consumer goods and technology score neutral, and basic materials, healthcare, REITs, and utilities rank below average. In neutral and weak scoring baskets, concentrating on individual industries or stocks could be the best bet for market-beating returns (see below).
The top-rated small-cap stocks to buy
Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring large-cap stocks offer the best opportunity for upside, especially in top-rated sectors, zones, regions, and countries.
This week, the following small cap companies rank best and worst in our universe.
|
SM CAP
|
12/26/2019
|
4 Week MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Sally Beauty Holdings
|
(SBH)
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL, OTHER
|
110
|
110
|
AAR Corp
|
(AIR)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
AeroVironment Inc.
|
(AVAV)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
AEROSPACE/DEFENSE PRODUCTS & SERVICES
|
105
|
103.75
|
Brady Corp
|
(BRC)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
105
|
102.5
|
Monarch Casino & Resort
|
(MCRI)
|
SERVICES
|
RESORTS AND CASINOS
|
105
|
91.25
|
Marten Transport
|
(MRTN)
|
SERVICES
|
TRUCKING
|
105
|
93.75
|
Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc
|
(PGNX)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
105
|
83.75
|
Shoe Carnival Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
105
|
102.5
|
Air T Inc.
|
(AIRT)
|
SERVICES
|
AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|
100
|
100
|
Chico's Fas
|
(CHS)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
100
|
97.5
|
Diodes Inc
|
(DIOD)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR- INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
|
100
|
100
|
ESCO Tech
|
(ESE)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
POLLUTION CONTROL
|
100
|
98.75
|
Genesco Inc.
|
(GCO)
|
SERVICES
|
APPAREL STORES
|
100
|
85
|
Intevac Inc
|
(IVAC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
100
|
100
|
Kulicke & Soffa
|
(NASDAQ:KLIC)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SEMICONDUCTOR EQUIPMENT & MATERIALS
|
100
|
101.25
|
Rite Aid Corp
|
(RAD)
|
SERVICES
|
DRUG STORES
|
100
|
78.75
|
Gibraltar Steel
|
(ROCK)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL & IRON
|
100
|
101.25
|
RPT Realty
|
(RPT)
|
REITS
|
REITS
|
100
|
98.75
|
The Bancorp Inc.
|
(TBBK)
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
100
|
TriCo Bancshares
|
(TCBK)
|
FINANCIALS
|
REGIONAL BANKS
|
100
|
87.5
|
Tredegar Corp
|
(TG)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
ALUMINUM
|
100
|
103.75
|
Astec Industries
|
(ASTE)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
FARM & CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY
|
95
|
93.75
|
Bel Fuse Inc Class B
|
(BELFB)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
DIVERSIFIED ELECTRONICS
|
95
|
83.75
|
Brookline Bancorp
|
(BRKL)
|
FINANCIALS
|
SAVINGS & LOANS
|
95
|
93.75
|
CNX Midstream Partners LP
|
(CNXM)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
95
|
81.25
|
Cavco Industries
|
(CVCO)
|
INDUSTRIAL GOODS
|
MANUFACTURED HOUSING
|
95
|
97.5
|
eHealth
|
(EHTH)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE BROKERS
|
95
|
96.25
|
Hawaiian Holdings
|
(HA)
|
SERVICES
|
REGIONAL AIRLINES
|
95
|
92.5
|
HNI Corp.
|
(HNI)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
97.5
|
Hub Group Inc.
|
(HUBG)
|
SERVICES
|
AIR DELIVERY & FREIGHT SERVICES
|
95
|
96.25
|
KKR & Co.
|
(KKR)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
95
|
97.5
|
LSI Industries Inc
|
(LYTS)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BUSINESS EQUIPMENT
|
95
|
98.75
|
Piper Jaffray
|
(PJC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT
|
95
|
97.5
|
Sykes Enterprises
|
(SYKE)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|
95
|
96.25
|
Universal Technical Institute
|
(UTI)
|
SERVICES
|
EDUCATION & TRAINING SERV
|
95
|
93.75
|
Utah Medical
|
(UTMD)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|
95
|
93.75
|
WORST
|
GasLog Partners LP
|
(GLOP)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
15
|
17.5
|
MoneyGram Int'l
|
(MGI)
|
SERVICES
|
BUSINESS SERVICES
|
15
|
18.75
|
Ocwen Fin'l
|
(OCN)
|
FINANCIALS
|
MORTGAGE INVESTMENT
|
15
|
18.75
The best small-cap industries to buy now
Similar to our sector ranking, we also compile scores by industry to spot new ideas. This week, the top-scoring small-cap industries are aerospace/defense (AeroVironment, AAR Corp.), regional banks (TriCo Bancshares, The Bancorp), heavy construction (Aegion Corp. (AEGN)), information technology (Sykes Enterprises), and newspapers (E.W. Scripps (SSP)).
If we take this analysis further, we can determine the best and worst industries for investment ideas by sector.
- The best basic materials baskets are steel & iron (Gibraltar Industries, Olympic Steel (ZEUS)) and independent oil & gas (VAALCO Energy (EGY).
- Processed & packaged goods, auto parts (Standard Motor Products (SMP)), and business equipment (LSI Industries (LYTS)) are best in consumer goods.
- Concentrate on regional banks, S&Ls (Brookline Bancorp (BRKL), Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)), and asset managers (Piper Jaffray, KKR & Co. in financials.
- Focus on medical instruments (Utah Medical Products, AtriCure (ATRC)) in healthcare.
- Aerospace/defense, heavy construction, and farm & construction (Astec Industries) offer upside in industrial goods.
- Newspapers, department stores (Dillard's (DDS)), and staffing (Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)) are strongest scoring in services.
- The top technology groups are information technology, networking (Super Micro Computer (OTC:SMCI), Digi International (DGII)), and diversified electronics (Intevac, Bel Fuse, and Methode Electronics (MEI)).
The following table ranks every small-cap industry by sector, further drilling down into the best areas of the market to focus on for alpha-generating ideas.
