Why II-VI May Be Due For A Correction

II-VI issued a weak quarterly outlook and yet the stock rose almost 20% in the last month alone.

Lifted by markets at all-time highs, II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) erased some of its declines that followed after its weak quarterly results. And since stocks rebounding alongside the averages might drop more if markets correct, at what price should investors buy II-VI?

Weak First-Quarter Earnings

II-VI reported revenue increasing by 8.3% to $340.4 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.57 but GAAP EPS was a loss of $0.39. II-VI excluded many one-time expenses to arrive at a non-GAAP profit. Stock-based compensation and severance both cost $18.4 million while the Finisar acquisition cost $33.9 million.

Finisar added to just $22.1 million in quarterly revenue. After paying $3.2 billion for the unit, markets appear complacent, assuming that the acquisition will not have any future goodwill write-downs. In reality, the increased size now employs 25,000 across 70 locations. Revenue potential grows if demand for photonics increases. Finisar’s positioning in VCSELs (vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers) is a reasonable expectation. Lumentum (LITE) traded at all-time highs recently as markets priced in the growth potential.

Increasing adoption for 3D sensing embedded devices will drive a CAGR of 18% between 2019 and 2024. II-VI’s bigger size should lead to market share growth. Its broad use case, such as sensing in biometrics, VR & AR (virtual reality and augmented reality), Apple devices, and the automotive market, assures revenue growth ahead.

It is worth noting that Apple’s 80% rise in the year and a 32% gain in the last quarter may explain IIVI’s rebound. As Benchmark Capital said:

"Due to Finisar’s connection with Apple as a VCSEL (vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser) supplier for facial recognition, this strengthens II-VI’s VCSEL opportunity at Apple."

So, stronger Apple device sales during the holiday quarter might help justify the rally in IIVI's stock.

Conversely, Himax Technologies’ (HIMX) partnership with Qualcomm (QCOM) failed. But Himax is a special case in that it is too small to make risky bets.

Growth Opportunity in 5G

II-VI will continue to benefit from strong demand in the telecom and optical communications business. Led by 5G, factory orders are strong across all geographies, from China to the U.S. As shown below, II-VI’s business depends primarily on the North American and China markets:

Source: II-VI

72% of this year’s revenue comes from the communications segment. As the undisputed leader in the Photonic Solutions and Compound Semiconductors market, the company may expect growth in many other markets. Hyperscale data center communications, life science diagnostics and consumer electronics applications, and automotive are just some of the growth markets.

Conversely, its Datacom business faces another two quarters of lag. So, II-VI’s forecast assumes a modest recovery will start this month (in December).

Lowered Second-Quarter Forecast

II-VI’s downside revenue forecast of $590-$630 million is a setback, but the stock’s recent rebound ignores all of that. It ended the first quarter with $440 million in cash and a net debt position of $2.05 billion. With a debt ratio of 4.6 times, markets may renew their concerns for IIVI's stock if the index dips. For now, shareholders will need to believe that the company will deliver on a CAGR of 20% in 2020 through to 2022:

Source: II-VI

Fair Value and Price Target

11 analysts covering II-VI have an average price target of $40.00. This target, which represents an upside of almost 20%, is reasonable. If investors are willing to pay an LTM EBITDA multiple of 20 times, then the fair value is $43.58 (according to finbox.io).

Your Takeaway

Continue holding II-VI's stock for now but get ready to sell the stock if market sentiment reverses. Companies with high leverage and downside growth guidance will be the stocks that fall first. If II-VI holds the $28 level and the 5G refresh plays out in 2020, then buy the stock on the dip.

