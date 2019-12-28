TransGlobe Energy Update, Along With Our Way Forward

The reason we invest is for income, period. The more quality dividend-paying assets we have in the portfolio, the better. One such asset which we wrote about last month was TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA). We stated at the time that we needed to see more bullish behavior before making a concrete decision here. Well, since that piece, TGA has returned 17% as opposed to 5.3% from the S&P 500. As the long-term chart demonstrates below, shares have had a very strong December which has drove the RSI reading above 50 on the monthly setting. Despite the recent run-up, long-term investors should remain focused on how low those slow stochastics remain at present.

A few reasons why we became interested in this stock apart from its valuation was the fact that:

The balance sheet continues to gets stronger by the quarter. Company debts have decreased by $32 million over the past four quarters, whereas assets only dropped by approximately $1 million. These trends have obviously been favorable for the equity of the firm.

Although the cash balance has been declining, so do the firm's current liabilities. These trends are positively impacting liquidity or the current ratio which should easily top 3 in the next quarter or two.

The firm is currently making a net profit (which is expected to continue) and the sizable dividend which the company pays out. All of these factors stack the odds in favor of the investor and increase the margin of safety with respect to the investment which we alluded to above.

Our service "Elevation Code" is going to change tack in 2020 and perfectly ties in with how we view a stock such as TransGlobe Energy at present. Our premise going forward will be more orientated on value stocks where our objective will be to accumulate as much quality assets as possible. These assets will be dividend paying and will be selling at a discount to their respective intrinsic values. TransGlobe for example trades with a book multiple of 0.5 and a sales multiple of 0.4. Risks will be controlled by keeping positions as small as possible. Yes, some positions will give us greater returns than others in 2020, but all positions will have a significant margin of safety like TransGlobe.

Investing in stocks which give us a margin of safety is crucial in that it protects the investor from downside risk. For example, even if a company doesn't manage to grow its earnings significantly over the next few years (which is projected for TransGlobe), if we just get a reversion to the mean type event with respect to the company's valuation, the share price should automatically rise from current levels.

We continue to like the precious metals sector. Furthermore, there are plenty of dividend-paying gold miners which from their present levels should become fantastic investments over the long-term. Again, the same strategy will be used for the likes of TransGlobe which is to invest in companies trading below their intrinsic values.

The value our service can offer is really down to the grunt-work we do with respect to sifting through and researching these stocks. Again, we repeat that there is safety in numbers. There is no reason (given TransGlobe's present share price of $1.45 per share) an investor for example should not have enough capital to be able to buy some shares.

One word on the trading side of the portfolio. We love monitoring long-term trends on the long-term charts. In fact, we thought TransGlobe would come back down to test its 2017 lows, but that did not come to pass. Of course, we will continue to look at continuation patterns, trend lines, volume trends and reversal patterns in order to time our entries as much as possible. Timing a long investment though has to come in second-place to the actual underlying strength of the fundamentals of the respective asset. Therefore, the majority of our time has to be geared towards accumulating quality "assets". We have found from our own personal efforts that this is the best way to scale an account.

To boost returns, subscribers with larger accounts can use something like the covered call strategy to boost cash flow even more. We highly recommend this strategy but really only for larger accounts where one does not have to risk all of their shares when selling their calls.

Therefore, to sum up, TransGlobe shares look like they have basically achieved what we were looking for some seven weeks ago. We expect some stability or consolidation in the short-term before shares launch higher once more. We will aim to get long in here shortly.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.