Darden Restaurants: Premium Valuation Skews The Risk/Reward

Another solid quarter at first glance, but the weakness in Olive Garden comps is cause for concern.

Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) strong brand portfolio remains best-in-class in the casual dining space. Though lead brand Olive Garden’s (contributing ~50% of sales) comparable sales numbers slowed this time around, newfound strength at LongHorn and Cheddar’s could offset further weakness at OG. While the group’s long-term growth potential is intact, the stock’s premium valuation at ~15x trailing EBITDA (vs. ~11x industry average) skews the risk/reward to the downside, in my view.

Solid Headline Numbers in 2Q20

Overall, there was little to fault on the 2Q20 numbers, as the company posted yet another strong quarter on headline top- and bottom-line metrics. However, the flagship brand, Olive Garden, faced weakness on the top-line as a failed promotional effort (“Lasagna Mia”) early in the quarter drove a deceleration in same-store sales to 1.5% in 2Q20.

Figure 1: Olive Garden Same-Store Sales

Source: Company Data

While all eyes were on Olive Garden’s performance, the break-out performance at LongHorn was particularly noteworthy - comps significantly outperformed this time around, accelerating to 6.7% for the quarter.

Figure 2: LongHorn Same-Store Sales

Source: Company Data

Meanwhile, Cheddar's continues to comp negatively, but following numerous quarters of poor performance, the latest comparable sales number pointed toward initial signs of a turnaround – the -1.2% comp for the quarter comes on the heels of a -5.4% comp in 1Q20.

Figure 3: Cheddar's Same-Store Sales

Source: Company Data

Strength in LongHorn and Cheddar’s offset Olive Garden weakness, boosting adjusted EPS to a consensus-beating $1.12 as margins remained fairly steady despite inflationary pressures, and tax savings from the prior year’s projects helped drive the beat.

Source: Results Presentation

A deeper dive into the cost trends reveal some impressive cost management on the part of management – 1) COGS fell 20bps YoY as cost savings offset the 1.7% cost inflation, 2) labor costs rose 10bps YoY as productivity improvements offset the 4% wage inflation, resulting in 3) restaurant-level margins of 19.7% (+10bps).

Much of the margin improvement came from Olive Garden (+20bps segment margin), with LongHorn (-20bps segment margin due to marketing and elevated beef costs) and Cheddar's (-120bps segment margin due to marketing) driving cost pressures.

Source: Results Presentation

Despite the 2Q20 weakness at Olive Garden, DRI maintained FY20 guidance across the top and bottom-line - SSS is guided to hit the +1.0% to +2.0% range, with total sales growth of +5.3% to +6.3%. Meanwhile, diluted EPS is expected to fall within the $6.30-$6.45 range for the fiscal year, and shares outstanding is set to hit 124 million. On total capex of $450mm to $500mm, FY20 is set for a total of 44 net new restaurant openings (50 gross).

Source: Results Presentation

Olive Garden Weakness is Cause for Concern

Olive Garden, at 50% of DRI sales and 867 end-2Q20 units, remains the key to the DRI story. The 2Q20 sales weakness at OG was particularly disappointing – not only was the “Lasagna Mia” promotion pulled after only three weeks, but according to management on the 2Q call, it was replaced with value, running “$5 take-homes” and the always popular “Never Ending Pasta Bowl.”

“As a reminder, Olive Garden had a difficult promotional wrap to start the quarter, with Lasagna Mia comping over buy one take one for the first 4 weeks. Additionally, we made some changes to our promotional messaging, and we reduced marketing spending. As a result, we had to make up some ground from negative same-restaurant sales at the beginning of the quarter. Sales trends improved as we moved into Never Ending Pasta Bowl with more comparable marketing spend.”

Though management did stress that the 2Q20 trends improved intra-quarter, I would push back on that, considering the negative traffic contribution (-1.2%) despite the value-oriented messaging – toward the back half of 1Q20, for instance, DRI ran a promo offering 21 lunch items for <$10. Further, 2Q20 included a 100bp benefit from Thanksgiving timing, implying a steep drop in underlying traffic at Olive Garden.

“As I mentioned in last quarter's call, same-restaurant sales benefited by about 80 basis points this quarter driven by 2 factors: first, an increase of approximately 100 basis points due to Thanksgiving moving from the second quarter in fiscal 2019 into the third quarter in fiscal 2020.”

Notably, the negative traffic trend at Olive Garden has worsened, falling to a -1.2% contribution to 2Q20 comps (vs. a -0.8% contribution in 1Q20).

Figure 4: Traffic Contribution to Olive Garden Same-Store Sales

Source: Company Data, Transcripts

Though management points toward the strength in delivery, it is notable that value was a major contributor on this front as $5 “take homes” were made permanent, and was responsible for the majority of the 17% growth in off-premise sales.

“Olive Garden also continued to meet their guests' need for convenience as off-premise sales grew 17% during the quarter, driven by a strong preference for the $5 take-home offer.”

LongHorn and Cheddar’s Surprise to the Upside

As the second biggest segment at 22% of group sales and 518 end-2Q20 units, LongHorn’s 2Q20 comps stood out, particularly considering the outsized 320bp traffic contribution - the highlight of the 6.7% comp result. The sharp rise in traffic not only represents a 290bps acceleration relative to 1Q20’s traffic contribution of 30bps, but it also outperformed the industry by 550bps according to management.

Figure 5: Traffic Contribution to LongHorn Same-Store Sales

Source: Company Data, Transcripts

Unlike Olive Garden, the LongHorn messaging (“You can’t fake steak”) seems to have struck the right chord, though management also attributes the recent success to the investments made over the last few years in driving the brand’s operational simplicity, coupled with industry-leading turnover rates.

“I think the beauty of the LongHorn quarter is I can't point -- I'm not going to point to anything in specific. I believe this was a quarter where 4 years of investment, a couple of extra weeks of really, really good advertising that's resonated with the consumer, great stability in the leadership roles in the restaurants, all came together, and we had a great quarter.”

Cheddar's also seems to have turned a corner, with comps improving this quarter to -1.2%. This is still a work in progress, and one quarter does not change the narrative, but it does offer some hope to investors that the worst is now behind us. Like LongHorn, management attributes the improvement to staffing and advertising, though I think new menu additions (e.g., honey butter croissants) likely also contributed.

Source: Cheddar’s Website

In sum, Cheddar’s guest satisfaction scores remain strong, and the upcoming initiative to improve the brand’s off-premise offering should yield positive results, with management explicitly identifying off-premise as a future growth vehicle.

Little Value at Current Price

Using an EV/EBITDA multiple approach, I think an ~10.5x multiple (in line with the industry average) makes sense - despite DRI's industry-leading brand portfolio and its proven track record, concerns around Olive Garden top-line and ongoing marketing expenses at Cheddar’s and LongHorn warrant an in-line multiple, in my view. Assuming DRI gets to ~$1.3 billion in FY21 EBITDA, this would imply a price target of $102 (~15x FY21 consensus earnings).

Figure 6: DRI Valuation Table

Adjusted EBITDA EV/EBITDA Multiple Enterprise Value Adjusted FY21 EBITDA 1,256 10.5x 13,188 Less Net Debt 650 Equity Value 12,538 Shares Outstanding 123.1 Price Target $102

Source: Company Filings, Author Estimates

Having digested the quarter, I think there is room for numbers to come down – the weakness in Olive Garden did not strike me as transitory and I think we could see further concerns around DRI’s ability to hit FY20 guidance surface over the next few months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.