The Most Recession-Friendly Investments In 2019

Not all investments are created equal. REITs are particularly resilient to recessions.

We do not know when the next recession will come, but preparing now seems reasonable.

We are not market timers, but if we had to bet, we would say that we are approaching the end of the current expansion. We cannot predict its exact timing, but what we know is that we are long overdue by historical standards and early cracks are showing all around the world.

Not too long ago, the yield curve was still inverted - a powerful signal that has preceded most recessions over the past decades.

“Wall Street bear David Rosenberg warns of a 100% chance of recession, based on yield curve inversion.”

“Experts warn of ‘high’ chance of a recession by 2020.”

“Recession concerns: What should people do with their money right now?”

Fortunately, you do not need to be a market timer to prepare for a recession. At High Yield Landlord, we are in the process of fortifying our Core Portfolio. With this in mind, we believe that defensively-oriented REITs are best positioned to outperform other equities during the next recession. This has led to many questions from our readers with the most common being:

“Didn’t REITs get crushed during the last recession?”

And the answer to that would be: Yes, they did! 2008 and 2009 were very rough years for REITs. The housing market crashed, banks stopped working, and suddenly, refinancing debt became much more difficult or even impossible. REITs were forced to cut dividends not necessarily because of operational issues, but because they needed liquidity to deal with maturating debt and other uncertainty. Dividend cuts, combined with a housing crash and troubled banks, led to massive volatility across the REIT sector and a lot of investors panicked and sold off at large losses.

“Ok… So why would you recommend REITs heading to a recession?”

Let’s start by noting that the Great Financial Crisis was a rather exceptional event. Banks were on the verge of collapse, leverage was historically high, and refinancing wasn’t possible. The banking crisis greatly inflated all issues.

Today, the situation is very different. New regulations have been put in place to ensure that the same subprime lending fiasco doesn’t reoccur.

Recognizing that each recession is different, we believe that it's more rational to look at the performance of REITs over many recessions to assess their resilience to recessions.

The conclusion is that REITs do very well during most recessions.

REITs have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 in late-cycle periods and offered downside protection in recessions:

The 5 Pillars of REIT Recession Resilience

#1 – Long Lease Terms

Landlords participate in the profit earned by their tenants through rents that are contractually guaranteed - often for many years to come.

It protects property owners from changing market conditions, and therefore, it's common for property earnings to remain perfectly steady even in a recession. This is especially true for REITs as they own highly-diversified portfolios with often thousands of leases.

Consider this: Even during the sharpest real estate crash of mankind, same-store NOI of REITs dropped by just 2%. Most tenants kept paying their rents in full and on time:

On the other hand, a regular business will typically feel the impact of a recession long before the average REIT. Take the example of a manufacturing company that may see its order book cut in half from one year to the next and see its profit plummet along with it.

#2 – Legally Entitled to High Dividends

Moreover, REITs must by law pay out 90% of taxable income in the form of dividends to shareholders. As such, investors are legally entitled to high dividend payments even during the occasional bear market.

The higher dividends then act as a shock absorber since most investors buy REITs for the income in the first place.

#3 – Strongest Balance Sheets, Ever

REITs have steadily fortified their balance sheets since the great financial crisis, leaving the industry in a financial position it has never seen before. The leverage levels are conservative today with the average debt-to-assets at just ~35%, which compares very favorably to most private equity real estate investors who often use up to 70% debt to finance deals.

Interest coverage ratios are also at an all-time high. Finally, most of this debt is fixed rate and the average debt maturity is at over six years and well staggered.

These are all very significant improvements that will make REITs even more resilient to recessions in the future. Balance sheets have never been this strong for REITs. The same cannot be said about most other equity sectors.

#4 – Reasonable Valuations and Capital Shift

Many investors are convinced that REITs are overpriced because of the strong performance in 2019. What they appear to have forgotten is that REITs were hated for most of 2016, 2017 and 2018. Rising interest rates caused a lot of concerns to investors and REITs repeatedly sold off with each rate hike announcement.

Therefore, the total return of the past four-year period were actually quite disappointing and well below historic average. This also explains why REITs have seen their P/FFO ratio stagnate over the past many years:

The broader stock market (SPY) saw its P/E ratio expand drastically during the past bull market. The current average is at 22x earnings – a nearly 30% premium to its historic average.

In comparison, REITs trade today at only 17x FFO which is in-line with the historical average. Moreover, the current yield spread of REITs relative to the 10-year Treasury is historically high – suggesting that REITs are underpriced.

I don’t know about you, but I rather pay 17x FFO for resilient real estate than 22x earnings for more cyclical businesses in a late cycle economy. Nothing suggests that REITs are overpriced here. And this is especially true when you consider that balance sheets have never been stronger.

Sure there are some REITs that trade at expensive multiples – but nothing that comes even close to companies like Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX). Moreover, undervalued opportunities remain abundant in the small-cap segment of the REIT market – as we explain below:

#5 - Niches of Opportunities

Many market pundits look at popular market-favorite large-cap REITs such as Realty Income (O), Prologis (PLD) and quickly conclude that REITs are overpriced. The reality is very different when you look into smaller and lesser-known REITs.

The difference in small-cap vs. large-cap REIT valuations has rarely been as large as today.

Large caps trade at close to 20x FFO While smaller REITs trade at only 12x FFO That is a nearly 40% discount!

We believe that this creates an opportunity for more entrepreneurial investors who are willing to do some digging because there's no valid reason to justify such large discrepancies in valuations.

Some REITs may have become overvalued, but there still exists market niches where value is abundant. Now is time to be very selective and recognize that “not all REITs are created equal.” This is why we reject 10 investments for every one that we make (on average):

We generally do not disclose our Top Ideas on the public site, but here is one example of a deeply discounted REIT that is unknown to most investors on Seeking Alpha: MNR Real Estate (MNR):

It owns arguably the best industrial portfolio of its entire peer group. It's the youngest, most modern, e-commerce-centered portfolio that also enjoys the longest lease terms and highest percentage of investment grade rated tenants. Yet, the portfolio is today for sale at 15x FFO – or a 3% discount to closest peers. The 5% dividend yield is easily covered and rock solid. It was not cut even during the great financial crisis.

It's by targeting this type of REITs that we aim to outperform passive bench markets and protect ourselves from the coming recession.

Our Core Portfolio has a dividend yield of 7.75% with a 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the REIT indexes. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO, providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential. This is how our REIT Portfolio compares to the major REIT Indexes:

Do we know whether REITs will be higher six months from now? No. But we do believe that a portfolio of undervalued REITs is very attractive in a late cycle economy.

Market pundits are affected by recency bias, which is the phenomenon of easily remembering something that happened recently. When it comes to REITs, investors still think of 2008 and connect it to a real estate crash.

In reality, REITs have a long history of market outperformance during most recessions. REITs enjoy today the strongest balance sheets in their entire history, healthy fundamentals, and trade at discounted valuation multiples relative to broader stocks. Therefore, we would expect REITs to outperform stocks in today's late cycle economy, and even more so as the cycle finally turns.

Bottom Line: REITs are Safer than Stocks in a Recession

REITs have historically greatly outperformed during most recessions.

They produce cash flow that is highly resilient to downturns.

The high dividend payments often act as shock-absorber against volatility.

Valuations are discounted relative to other equity sectors.

Smaller, lesser-known REITs enjoy significant margin of safety even in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.