REITs 2020: What's Hot, What's Not

As investors who are primarily focused on income, REITs are among our favorite types of investments. With a tax structure that requires them to pay out the majority of their taxable income to shareholders, REITs frequently have much higher yields than average.

Additionally, equity REITs hold large amounts of real estate. We identified in a previous article how large real estate holdings make eREITs especially resilient to bankruptcies.

REITs live by their cash flow, and a large portion of that cash flow is directly sent to investors through dividends. For a high-yield portfolio, REITs are an obvious source of high, recurring and stable dividends.

Broadly speaking, 2019 started out as a very solid year for REITs, before trailing off in October.

In October, we predicted that REITs would come down in price a little. We believed that the August rush into "safe-haven" assets that drove Treasury yields to new lows also benefited stable and mature REITs. In October, we took the opportunity to take profits on several of our REIT positions and position ourselves into better-valued funds.

Sure enough, the heat started coming off of the sector and we have seen a modest pullback. Going into 2020, we expect REITs to remain a bit slow, possibly pulling back a little more. In 2020, we want to increase our exposure to REITs, but we want to make sure we are being patient, taking advantage of dips and ensuring that we build our positions at great prices and high yields. This means we want to buy into sectors that are undervalued and likely to rebound and avoid those that are likely to decline.

Hotels

At first glance, hospitality REITs appear to be great deals right now. Many have had a flat to down year in 2019 and few have had any real traction over the past three years. REITs like RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), Sotherly Hotels (SOHO), Park Hotels (PK) and Hersha (HT) are all yielding over 7%. Deep value investors might be tempted by Ashford Hospitality (AHT).

When we look at the fundamentals, we believe that there is more pain ahead.

For hotels, the key metric is "RevPAR" or Revenue Per Available Room. Note, this is a measure of gross revenue, not profitability, and does not reflect the impact of inflation on expenses.

2020 projections for RevPAR have been revised down several times throughout the year and we believe they will likely be revised down again in January. It's important to remember that hospitality REITs are directly impacted by daily hotel operations. The hotels are operated by a "taxable-REIT subsidiary" or TRS, which then pays "rent" to the REIT. When you are looking at their financials, the TRS is consolidated.

The result is that while in many REITs you can dismiss volatility in the daily operating business as long as the tenant is likely to have enough money to cover rent, for hospitality REITs, compressing margins in the daily operations directly impacts their bottom line.

The 0.5% increase in US total RevPAR will likely be outpaced by increasing expenses. The fundamental problem is that supply is outpacing demand and occupancy will continue to drop. This will put pressure on payout ratios, share prices and we cannot rule out some dividend cuts in the sector.

That is why throughout 2019 we have been moving out of common shares in the sector and moving into preferred shares. The preferred shares offer us more insulation, allowing us to collect a 6%-plus yield while we sit on the sidelines waiting for better conditions before getting back into the common. Our favorites are RLJ Lodging Trust, $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (PEB.PD).

Malls

We have been very bullish on malls throughout 2019, building into our positions and taking advantage of several very large dips. We have argued ad-nauseam about the "retail apocalypse" and explained how mall REITs have been repositioning.

Malls are an incredible opportunity right now, with mall REITs trading at extremely low valuations. In many ways, 2020 will be the year that proves which stance is "right."

There are a few more bankruptcies that will likely occur in 2020, but there's nothing on the horizon that's nearly the size of Payless ShoeSource, Sears or Toys 'R Us. We believe that mall REITs have done an impressive job maintaining their occupancy rates as high as they have considering the sheer number of closures. With fewer and smaller bankruptcies, malls will be able to gain some ground, filling space.

Throughout 2020, they will benefit from rising occupancy rates and curing the co-tenancy issues. The tenants are changing, but the retail space remains in demand. Our favorite mall REITs, Washington Prime Group (WPG) and Macerich (MAC), are yielding more than 27% and 11% respectively. Both have been driven down by extreme pessimism and in 2020 the incredibly low expectations provide an easy hurdle for them to overcome and outperform.

Industrial

The industrial sector has been exceptionally hot as demand for warehouse and distribution buildings have driven rents higher. Due to the popularity of the sector, share prices have been pushed up and yields for most industrial REITs have been too low to meet our goals.

Some might be tempted by the 8% yield of Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM). Despite the attractive yield, we suggest avoiding PLYM as their small size, high payout ratio, high leverage, low property quality, and onerous preferred shares make it a very high risk. To take on such risks, we would expect a much higher yield.

We managed to take advantage of underpricing in Monmouth (MNR), alerting members to the opportunity at prices below $13.80. MNR is a solid company with a long history of thriving through various economic conditions. We will continue to be on the lookout for similar mispricings in the sector.

Triple-Net

The holy grail among REITs, the triple-net sector, has a fantastic history of strong shareholder returns. Characterized by leases that put most of the responsibility for expenses on the tenants, these REITs benefit from a hands-off approach. The leases tend to be long term and are frequently dominated by sale leasebacks.

This style of lease is easily adapted to thousands of different tenants, which allows triple-net REITs to have unparalleled diversification among tenants and geography. It's also easily scalable as the landlord has no common areas they have to maintain, allowing them to focus solely on renewing leases, finding tenants and new acquisitions.

We have had some great success in this sector, experiencing returns well in excess of 20% from Spirit Realty (SRC) in 2019. For 2020, it's definitely a sector where we want to increase our exposure. We love the stability and growth. As a sector that is sensitive to interest rates, we anticipate continued headwinds early in the year as the 10-year Treasury yield slowly climbs.

We will be watching for an opportunity to lock in some great yields on some high-quality triple-net REITs. Right now, our top pick in the space is EPR Properties (EPR). Currently yielding 6.4%, EPR trades at a lower valuation than peers.

We are buying EPR and expect them to have a strong 2020. EPR had $1.1 billion in liquidity at the end of Q3, and has since announced the sale of their charter school portfolio for $454 million. With so much dry powder, we anticipate that EPR will have significant acquisitions in 2020, which will boost growth.

Conclusion

Equity REITs are a great sector for income investors long term. Due to their structure and tax laws, they distribute much higher than average dividends, while the fact that the majority of their assets are real estate means that their balance sheets are very durable.

As we enter 2020, we see some potential pitfalls and some potential opportunities. For hotel REITs, we are stepping to the sidelines, staying out of the common shares and holding to our preferred positions. We will watch for indications that the fundamentals are going to improve before moving back into the common.

Mall REITs are hands down the best bargain right now. The market has overreacted to real turbulence and has driven prices to a point where even poor performance will beat expectations. These investments will remain volatile, but 2020 should have significant year-over-year improvements and provide upward momentum. Mall REITs also have large short positions, which will have difficulty holding through any upward price movements and could create conditions for large short squeezes.

For industrial and triple-net, the sectors remain very strong and valuations for most REITs in these sectors are high. We will continue to watch them and opportunistically take advantage of quality REITs that are relatively undervalued compared to their peers.

