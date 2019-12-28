NantKwest: The Market Finally Recognizes The Opportunity

NantKwest recently reported impressive Phase Ib data for their haNK cells in TNBC. The market appears to has recognized NantKwest's potential and the stock is up almost 300% for the year.

It looks as if the market has finally recognized the potential investment opportunity NantKwest (NK) has to offer. During the past three months, NK has climbed more than 150% to hit a new 52-week high of $3.58. This strong move to the upside has been fueled by impressive data releases and presentations. The biggest move followed a company press release announcing NK’s Phase Ib data for their off-the-shelf NK, a checkpoint inhibitor, antigen stimulation through adenovirus therapy. The company reported impressive results that showed complete responses in TNBC patients who failed the standard of care. In addition, they revealed an ongoing survival to date of 78%. It appears the market is finally waking up and is starting to recognize NK’s potential to be a key player in oncology and a lucrative investment.

I intend to review the recent press releases and why the data is so important. In addition, I take a look at the charts to identify some key areas for investors who are looking to manage their position. Finally, I discuss my plans for my NK position for 2020.

Looking at the Data

Back on Dec. 16, NantKwest announced results from their Phase Ib trial their first-in-human immunotherapy that comprised of NantKwest’s haNK cells joined with ImmunityBio’s N-803 agent, a chemoradiation therapy, adenoviral and yeast tumor-associated antigen vaccines, and a PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in relapsed metastatic triple-negative breast cancer “TNBC” patients.

Figure 1: haNK vs Tumor Cell (Source: NK)

The data was beyond impressive, with disease control in seven of nine patients and overall response in six of nine patients. What's more, two out of nine patients have an ongoing complete response with durations ranging from eight to 11 months and a third patient representing a near-complete response. At the time of the press release, seven of the nine patients were alive with a median progression-free survival rate of 13.7 months. In addition, the company reported no immune-related SAEs that were attributed to the immunotherapy investigational agents, which would include the haNK cells. All patients did experience chemotherapy-related side effects but no cytokine release syndrome “CRS” was recorded.

Why Is This Important?

According to the company, this trial is “the world’s first trial to combine cellular therapy with checkpoint inhibitors and IL-15 cytokine stimulation, as well as with adenoviral vectors, all acting in concert to induce immune stimulation of both NK cells and T cells.” And the early numbers point to success. It's one thing to show some strong safety and efficacy numbers but to show phenomenal data in relapsed TNBC patients is game-changing. Combining multiple novel biological agents in a single protocol in an outpatient setting is not only unique but is the ultimate goal for oncology. This protocol not only induces immunogenic cell death but triggers the patient’s immune system to recognize cancer and saves it to memory, without CRS or encephalopathy.

Personally, I find the fact that Merck’s (MRK) flagship oncology product, Keytruda, was unsuccessful in a triple-negative breast cancer study with a disease control rate of 7% and no complete responses. Meanwhile, the NK trial shows 78% with disease control and two of nine patients having a complete response. Keytruda is expected to be the world’s best-selling drug and pull in ~$22.5B in global sales in 2025. I'm not saying that NantKwest’s treatment will topple Keytruda, but it's impressive that it outperforms the world’s leading oncology agent in TNBC and with manageable side effects.

Supporting the Investment Thesis

NantKwest’s activated NK cell platform is intended to terminate cancer and even virally infected cells in a patient’s body. By using genomics and transcriptomics NantKwest can identify several different combinations of NK cells in conjunction with a variety of other therapeutic agents. Essentially, NantKwest’s technology and therapeutic protocols will allow targeted therapy tailored to patient-specific mutations and should be applicable to numerous other oncology indications and lines of therapy (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Current NK Platforms (Source: NK)

This recent data shows that this approach to medicine has the potential to change medicine and NantKwest should be a critical component to this novel approach.

Leading Downside Risks

Despite the potential upside, investors looking to start an NK position should consider a few downside risks at this point in the company’s development. First and foremost is the company’s cash position. At the moment, the company has approximately $68M in the bank, but the company is at least a couple of years away from getting a therapy through the FDA and collecting revenues. So, investors need to accept the strong possibility of dilution in the coming years as the company progress their pipeline into larger Phase II and Phase III trials.

The other major downside risk is the lack of clarity of how NK’s product candidates and off-the-shelf natural killer cells will be implemented in Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s vision. I have discussed this issue in previous NK articles and I'm still a bit confused about how Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong plans to bring this all together and how the revenues will be divided among the various Nant entities. Indeed, we are a long way off from generating commercial revenue, but it's hard to make a large investment at this stage without hearing those details. I don’t want NK shareholders to pick up the clinical trial bill but Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong’s ImmunityBio gets the biggest piece of the pie because he believes N-803 was the most important agent in the protocol.

Of course, there are regulatory risks and potential for one of these programs to miss or underperform in the clinic. Again, we are a long way out from one of these programs from crossing the FDA finish line, so investors need to be prepared for at least one regulatory hiccup or possibly a missed endpoint.

Conclusion

NK’s protocol was able to show inspiring trial results and was even able to outperform Merck’s Keytruda in TNBC patients. As a result, the market can no longer ignore NK’s potential both in the clinic and on the market. There's no denying the future of healthcare involves personalized medicine and NantKwest is developing a plethora of treatment protocols that could fill that demand in numerous indications. In view of this potential, I believe NK is worthy of a speculative buy which could turn into a lucrative long-term investment.

What's My Plan? I'm going to hold off on adding to my NK position at this point in time. Despite my bullish long-term outlook, I have to accept the stock is now overbought and should have a technical pullback. However, I will be keeping an eye on NK if the overall market decides to have a correction or the biotech sector takes a hit due to political implications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NK, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.